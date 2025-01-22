Texas quarterback commit Dia Bell's Reaction to ‘Surprising’ Georgia Offer

UGASports sat down for an exclusive interview with Wes Johnson. Among the topics, Georgia's new synthetic turf field.
Georgia hits the road for a Wednesday night game at Arkansas to take on a Razorback team looking for its first SEC win.
UGASports takes a look at Georgia's in-state options at linebacker in the 2026 class.
Taking a closer look at the offers extended by the University of Georgia last week
As Georgia looks to retool its offensive line, junior Monroe Freeling is expected to play a key role.
