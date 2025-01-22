January 22 War Room - Dreaming up Georgia's 2026 defensive class

Welcome back to the War Room!
We’re back with another week of looking ahead to Georgia’s 2026 class. This week, we’re going to dream up what a perfect 2026 defensive class could look like for Kirby Smart and company.
Let’s get to it.
Welcome back to the War Room!
We’re back with another week of looking ahead to Georgia’s 2026 class. This week, we’re going to dream up what a perfect 2026 defensive class could look like for Kirby Smart and company.
Let’s get to it.
UGASports takes a look at Georgia's in-state options at linebacker in the 2026 class.
Taking a closer look at the offers extended by the University of Georgia last week
As Georgia looks to retool its offensive line, junior Monroe Freeling is expected to play a key role.
Quarterback Kharim Hughley breaks down his junior day visit to Georgia, where he received an offer from the staff.
Top Dawgs in the NFL for the Divisional Round include Stafford nearly pulls it off, Philly Dawgs prevail...
UGASports takes a look at Georgia's in-state options at linebacker in the 2026 class.
Taking a closer look at the offers extended by the University of Georgia last week
As Georgia looks to retool its offensive line, junior Monroe Freeling is expected to play a key role.