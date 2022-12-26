Watch and Read: Kamari Lassiter and Sedrick Van Pran
Kamari Lassiter
Q. Obviously when you watch Ohio State on film, those quarterbacks and wide receivers just jump out. We know what happened in the second half against LSU. Just your take on that. Have you guys tightened up? Did you need to tighten up? How do you feel about that matchup being a big part of it?
KAMARI LASSITER: Ohio State definitely has a lot of great receivers, great quarterback, and we've got a lot of respect for them. I say during the LSU game, not trying to backtrack too far, but we did have some lapses during that game in the second half. We just really needed to recenter and refocus after that win and during this time off and just get back to the basics of Georgia football.
Q. Specifically watching film study for this game, what strikes you about Marvin Harrison Jr., and what he's done so well to be successful?
KAMARI LASSITER: He's a really good player. I've got a lot of respect for him. He's very physical. He's a big long guy with a pretty big catch radius. He just seems like he pays attention. He has a lot of attention to detail during the game, and I think that's what makes him a pretty good player.
Q. Kamari, Coach Smart talks about you guys living to play the next snap if and when you get beat all the time. As a young player, first year starter, was there any moment in the season where you had a learning curve as opposed to like how to get over things faster, how to really live the next snap as opposed to maybe dwelling on getting beat on the previous?
KAMARI LASSITER: I would say definitely at the beginning of the season you want to make every play. Whenever you can't do that sometimes, it's kind of hard not to harp on it. With the pace of the game, you have a whole 10 or 11 other guys counting on you, and then you've got a whole team counting on you to do your job for the next play. It's a part of the game. You get beat every once in a while, but the main thing is how you respond, and the response is what's most important.
Q. I know you're getting ready for the Ohio State receivers. I wanted to ask you about Dominic Lovett from Missouri or Rara Thomas from Mississippi State coming to Georgia as transfers. Do you remember going up against them and watching them on film? What do you remember individually about them from what you remember?
KAMARI LASSITER: Both of those guys are pretty good players. Both explosive with big catch radiuses. They'll be pretty good additions to our team next year. But right now I'm focused on what's important now.
Q. Wanted to ask you about Malaki Starks and how you've seen him improve over the course of this season. Obviously makes the big play in the first game against Oregon, but obviously a lot more comes with playing safety than just intercepting passes.
KAMARI LASSITER: I would say Malaki, he just gets better every week. He's a young guy, but he's very talented. He's like a sponge. He wants to soak up everything that he can learn to become a better player. I say that each week he tries to get better, and you can see it on film. You can see it at practice and in the film room as well.
Q. When you guys are preparing for Ohio State offense, do they remind you of anybody you've played during the regular season, or are they very different from teams you've played so far?
KAMARI LASSITER: I'd say they're pretty unique in themselves. They do a lot of things that are different, and they're very good at what they do. They've got a very dynamic quarterback and really good guys outside in the backfield as well. They're pretty unique just with what they do and how well they do it.
Q. Kirby's got a pretty strong record when he's got more than one week to prepare. Can you talk about what you guys do with that extra time and just how dialled in you're able to get when you've got that extra time versus maybe from one week to the next?
KAMARI LASSITER: It's pretty much, like I said earlier, we like to recenter and refocus. Focus on Georgia football at first, fix the things that we need to fix as a team. Then we have a really good coaching staff and players who are ready to buy in. After that, we go into our game planning, and we dissect what we need to dissect and attack whatever we need to attack.
Q. You mentioned sort of the refocusing and recentering. What have these last few weeks been like for you guys in the secondary coming off that LSU game?
KAMARI LASSITER: In the secondary, we've just been harping on technique and working on our base coverages, working on day one things and just mainly technique and gaining more confidence and stuff like that.
Sedrick Van Pran
Q. How have you seen Amarius Mims develop and grow over the course of this season? Obviously Warren dealing with a little bit of injury now. Amarius has had injury of his own. How have you seen him improve over the course of this year?
SEDRICK VAN PRAN: I think Amarius has grown a lot. He's grown a lot in his confidence in his game. Earlier in the season he was a guy who looked really good in practice, and he had a struggle because you kind of have anxieties and all that. Throughout the season, he's really stepped up in a huge way for this offensive line. Really helped us out. Really helped us play some meaningful minutes and really has helped us push this offensive line along. And I think that's happened through his confidence.
Q. We've heard a lot about the Ohio State fronts. Just how much movement is there, and how much do they try to create confusion in there?
SEDRICK VAN PRAN: They do a lot of different things, a lot of different looks, a lot of different sort of pressures, different things like that. So the biggest thing is just making sure that you watch film. It's going to be a big thing this week, making sure you can find indicators and different things of that nature to try to give you different nuggets. Because if you have no idea what's going on, their defense can create some havoc for you.
Q. You guys have got a lot of activities this week, go-karts and Ebenezer Baptist Church, things like that. Is that a tough balance when you're trying to focus on such a meaningful game like this? Is it annoying, or is it a welcomed sort of reprieve from all that?
SEDRICK VAN PRAN: That's a good question. I definitely want to say we appreciate the Chick-Fil-A Bowl for giving us an opportunity to do all these great things. But with all due respect to them, ultimately we do want to focus on the game and make sure that we're staying focused. But I think it will be good for some of the guys to get an hour or two away and relax but ultimately knowing what our goal is.
Q. Kind of going off of that, as someone who's gone through this, do you have advice for your teammates as far as how to balance those things?
SEDRICK VAN PRAN: Yeah, I think the biggest thing I've been trying to stress to everyone is the use of your time. It can really get away from you. You kind of think we're in a hotel, it's not typical just everyday schedule, just meetings and practice. But you really have to use your time wisely and understand that you're there for a reason because before you know it, the game will be there.
Q. Are you going to be disappointed if they don't have a go-kart big enough for you?
SEDRICK VAN PRAN: I'm probably already expecting that, to be honest. I've never gotten to do go-karts just because they've always been too small, but I'm kind of expecting that.
Q. I'm just curious, you talk about all the multiple, different fronts they play and whatnot. With having a six-year guy like Stetson behind you, how much of the responsibilities are shared between the both of you in terms of identification of assignment and alignment, and all that kind of stuff?
SEDRICK VAN PRAN: That's a really good question. Generally, it's about being on the same page because he may see things on film and I may see things on film, and it may change depending on who may have the last say-so depending upon what's going on. He may be able to see certain things that I can't, and I may be able to see certain things that he can't. So it's really just making sure we're both on the same page and understanding we may see two different looks or we may see two different things, but ultimately knowing the greater good of the play, what page we both need to be on. That's usually the challenge week in and week out, just making sure we both kind of see things through the same set of eyes, and honestly it's not usually a problem.
Q. How often are you guys watching film together?
SEDRICK VAN PRAN: That's a good question. A lot of times, it may not necessarily be together for the simple fact of he may be looking at more routes, coverages, different things like that. I may be looking at more fronts, movements, linebacker width, nuggets, different things like that. But what I can say is we do send each other a lot of things through text messages. If there's something I may think he may have a problem with or something he thinks I may have a problem with, kind of send it to each other and make sure we're on the same page and communicating about it.
Q. Sedrick, what's the biggest advantage from an offensive standpoint about playing in a venue for the third time this year?
SEDRICK VAN PRAN: That's a good question. But honestly, I don't think I want to kind of dive too much into the advantage. Just being honest, I think every stadium -- I guess I want to say unique for the simple fact of you just have to go out and play your style of ball. I don't think you can get too caught up in the advantages of the stadium or anything like that. At the end of the day, this is a playoff game. Ohio State is going to go out there and give it everything they have. So at the end of the day, those things start to even out, and it's all going to come down to who can actually get the ball the most.
Q. You guys were up for the Joe Moore Award again and ended up not winning it. Does that get talked about at all or any sort of motivation going into the playoff?
SEDRICK VAN PRAN: That's a tricky question to answer that. We've definitely talked about it. We just want to keep doing what we can for this team.