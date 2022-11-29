JAVON BULLARD

0:00 – What allows you to get to the quarterback as a defensive back 0:44 – Do you have a relationship with Maurice Hurt? 1:31 – How do you think you have progressed throughout the season 2:03 – What is this team’s comfort level in playing in Atlanta 2:39 – Tell us about Jayden Daniels 3:01 – Do you feel like you have a target on your back 3:45 – Did you ever think you would be in this position last season at this time 4:10 – Have you seen the defensive back unit leaning on each other 4:59 – Team’s sense of urgency 5:32 – How have outside linebackers played since Nolan Smith got hurt 6:16 – The LSU wideouts

On what he believes allows him to pressure the quarterback so well as a defensive back... “I really think the design within our gameplan, the coaches put in a great gameplan for me to come off the edge, and it allows me to make plays. I feel like it’s more so part of the gameplan than it is me coming out and making plays myself.” On the progress he’s felt he’s made this season... “I feel like I’ve progressed pretty well over the two years that I’ve been here. It’s all that preparation from last year that’s helping me this year, especially since I’ve taken on a bigger role. Coming into this season after last year I knew I’d have a bigger role in this defense, and we all just have different roles that we have to embrace. Everybody’s just buying in, myself included.” On the team’s comfort level with playing in Mercedes-Benz Stadium... “We take a lot of pride in playing there. This is the University of Georgia, so we feel that this is our state. We played there earlier this year and last season, so it means a lot to us, and we want to make sure we can go out there and be victorious in this game.”

ZION LOGUE

0:00 – Banged up vs. Georgia Tech game – how do you feel? 0:27 – Does playoff seeding provide motivation 0:58 – Tell us about Broderick Jones and matchups 1:34 – What does Jayden Daniels bring 1:51 – LSU’s offensive line’s strength 2:17 – Advantages of playing in Atlanta for a neutral site 2:40 – How do you feel like you performed throughout the season 3:09 – From a speed standpoint where do you think Jayden Daniels is compared to other QB 3:47 – Thoughts on OLB position since Nolan Smith’s injury 4:12 – How much does Jayden Daniels being in a walking boot change how you prepare 4:42 – Having a target on your back being number one 5:12 – What separates last season’s team to this season’s team 5:38 – How do you see a team that isn’t playing for a playoff seed play in a game like this