Stetson Bennett

Q. Stetson, you were pretty outward bound to how you played last week. Kirby was too. (Inaudible) What do you take from it? STETSON BENNETT: You know, I think I started off the game pretty well. Finished it pretty well. There was a little period in the middle I would like to have some things back, but that's football, and they're a really good team. You know, they're going to coach you to make mistakes sometimes. So just work to fix that. Q. What's the difference between preparation, feeling in your stomach this time around in this National Championship game? STETSON BENNETT: I think the preparation is the same thing. Just day-by-day watch film, keep practicing, respect who TCU is, and just get ready for it. Q. (Inaudible). STETSON BENNETT: Oh, I don't know. I don't know. I don't know. We'll think about that a little bit later I think. Q. Stetson, obviously you grew up a fan. (Inaudible) from the outside it seemed like it was a fan base that felt like it was getting so close and getting over the hump. What has it meant to you to help get the program to this spot on this stage (inaudible)? STETSON BENNETT: Yeah, it's funny. You know, it's hard to be a fan while you're in it. I remember when I went into JUCO in 2018. I was so much more fan -- it hurt whenever they lost to LSU like it did when I was a kid again. While I'm here, it's hard. I do have just an immense amount of respect for Coach Smart, all the guys who are on this team go to work every single day. You sweat together. You bleed together. And it is to create a program that's like this. Extremely proud of that. Proud to be a part of it. Q. The fact that this is going to be your final college game. I know you talked about it before, but does it make it a little bit easier to really put extra in on this point? STETSON BENNETT: I think it's the National Championship. Regardless if I had years left or, you know -- I don't, but it's the National Championship. It's the last one of the year. It's the big one. It's why we were doing this winter workout so hard. It's what we dreamed about it when we were kids. I don't think really me leaving has anything to do with how hard I'm preparing. Q. You've had some stories over the past few years. One, I heard that you quarantined on a cruise ship. (Inaudible). The milk man. The milk man in. I wanted to ask you about when you did that and how much fun that was for you? STETSON BENNETT: No, I wasn't on a cruise ship. We did have some guys who were. Mr. Ron was freaking out before we left because it was about to hit. We didn't know how hard it was going to hit, but when we were going to spring break, he said be smart. Maybe not a cruise. I didn't go on a cruise, but... And then the milk man thing was fun. There was a whole production crew. The director was awesome. All the people on set were awesome. That was really one of the most fun NIL things that I've done. Q. I have a hypothetical. If 2021 doesn't happen or even (inaudible), are you second year student right now somewhere? STETSON BENNETT: Oh, if I was, I would probably be a little sad, but no, probably not. I probably would have left and went somewhere else. Who is to say what would happen, but I probably wouldn't be a law student yet. Might be on the way, though. Might be getting there, yeah. Q. People talk about so much parity in college football, but (inaudible). STETSON BENNETT: I think it speaks to our culture more than anything because that's what builds lasting things is the culture and the work that we put in on a daily basis 365 days a year. It's hard. It's harder to build a program that can last than to build one for a year. So it takes a lot of work, it takes a lot of commitment, it takes a lot of sacrifice, which I think this team has done a really great job of doing. Q. (Inaudible - question regarding being at repeat championships.) STETSON BENNETT: It's hard for people to go back and do what got them there, and that's why it takes great leadership like Coach Smart and the coaching staff because we're all college kids, and it's easy for us to lose sight of what's important or what we're trying to go do. It's hard for a lot of people to see that and then work. And you have good teams every year, man. It's not really up to you always. There's going to be special teams. Q. How surprised are you that your opponent in the title game is TCU, and they've been fairly off the radar? STETSON BENNETT: No. You know, I really -- we were all worried about what we were going to do at the beginning of the year. I really didn't know how good any team in the country was going to be until we played them that week really because we were focused on who we are as a team, focused on us getting better, and then whoever we were playing that week, then we would move on to them. In our building it's always been it's about us. We prepare, and then we go -- we play the opponent that week. Q. (Inaudible) -- back-to-back National Championships? What has the story been like for you? STETSON BENNETT: It's been a little surreal. I don't know. It's hard to look at it in its whole entirety. It's a lot easier to break off bite-sized chunks. That's how it all happened. Just day-by-day. None of it was -- it was planned, but not really. Just do the best that you can each day, and then hopefully that puts you in a position to be somewhere cool one day. Q. Talking about TCU, what jumps out to you about their team? (Inaudible) STETSON BENNETT: I think the first thing that jumps out is how passionately they play and the team speed. They're really fast, and they're physical. They've got a lot of pride. Michigan was talking crap, and they came out and had a bone to pick with the run. You know, they're a really physical team, really fast, and then Max is the heart and soul of that whole team. Met him up in New York. He is a great dude, and he is a great football player. He runs when he wants -- when he needs to run, but he can throw it. He can throw it all over the board, and he has a great receiver too. So it's going to be a good game. Q. So as somebody who (inaudible) and someone who has covered sports for a long time as well, what have you learned about -- what did you learn about yourself and you as a player being away from the Division I game and coming back -- STETSON BENNETT: I think it was really important for me to go be the guy somewhere again. Playing football is pretty much the only way you can get better at playing football, right? So to go be in that position where you are the starter, it comes down to you in certain situations. That taught me a lot. And fighting for a championship over there. You know, we didn't end up winning it, but that -- it always teaches you something. Sorry. I can't remember the last part. Q. Just what did you -- just talk about the player side of things. What did you learn about -- piggybacking, what did you learn about yourself during that process knowing that your opportunity to come back here wasn't guaranteed and that you had to fight for every inch? STETSON BENNETT: Oh, yeah. When I left, I thought it was deuces out forever from UGA. I didn't think I was coming back. What I learned about myself -- I don't know if I learned anything about myself. I kind of knew when I pulled the trigger that, hey, I'm not here at Georgia just to hang out and be on the team and have some footballs in 30 years. I want to play ball. I want to do what I think I can do. So went over there and figured out that, hey, I think I'm right. Then they came back and went and attacked it again. Learning stuff? I don't know. I think I've always had a pretty good idea of who I am, and I guess kind of what I want, what I want to achieve, what I want to go for. STETSON BENNETT: I can't hear you. Q. (Inaudible) STETSON BENNETT: I wouldn't say close. I would say we're boys. I respect him as a player. We had some really cool moments up there just hanging out chatting. I saw him one night. He was going to see the Christmas tree, and he is a dude. CJ is a dude. Caleb is a dude. Everybody gets so caught up in all these cameras, and we grew up and went to high school and just we're trying to figure it out just like the rest of everybody, you know. I think it's cool whenever all of us could get together and just kind of realize that about each other. Just normal dudes who can throw a football. Q. (Indiscernible) STETSON BENNETT: Did he say where we were different? Q. (Indiscernible) STETSON BENNETT: Yeah, I mean, I think it's a lot of guys who learn from a lot of guys from last year's team. You know, there are some -- me, Chris, and Nolan and others, who were an integral part of last year's team, but there's a lot of dudes who did not -- who were not a part of it. They were a part of it, but they didn't contribute on the field to it. I think they've done an outstanding job of learning from those guys, learning from the guys who have played, and I think the leadership on this team is outstanding. Not saying that that's different from last year because it was. But, yeah, I mean, we've got a bunch of different personalities, a bunch of different ways to play football. As far as exacts, I don't really know, but I would say the personality of this team is a lot different. Q. (Indiscernible) in some ways it's different. Obviously there's been ups and downs (indiscernible) -- STETSON BENNETT: I wouldn't say we've had that many ups and downs. I would say we probably had more downs last year because we lost to Alabama in the SEC. We've had some places in some games where we've had to dig ourselves out more so than last year, but we have dug ourselves out. I don't know. It's been a fun season. It's probably been a little bit more interesting season than last year until the end, but it's been a blast. Q. (Inaudible - question about losing players to the draft) STETSON BENNETT: Yeah, I think a lot of dudes. I think about our linebacker situation where we lost, what was it, three dudes to the draft in the one position. And, you know, they've all stepped up. You could see it in winter workouts when they were trying to push through and get to the shape where it needs to be. And then a lot of our DBs, not really stepped up because they've played, but they were probably the most -- the position group that stayed the most similar to last year as far as defense-wise, and so they've really stepped up I think. And we've got Malaki. You all haven't asked me those questions. Just a lot of dudes stepping up. And then on offense when people go down, people step up. It's just the way it goes. Q. (Inaudible) STETSON BENNETT: Probably in the offseason just thinking about the game, working hard, training. Third year in the system, know it, know it pretty well. But not just the system. Starting to understand football more, and then footwork was probably my main concern in the offseason. So I've probably stayed a little bit better there. Q. (Indiscernible) STETSON BENNETT: I said, "Thank God." It was a big timeout. Then it seemed as if for me the first half and the second half were almost identical except for we didn't start hot in the second half. But, you know, we came back from 14 points in the first half, and so we were looking at each other, and we were, like, okay, we score, they stop, we score. Right? That's it. We were determined to go out there and run a great route. Stepped on the dude's toes. Then defense went out there, held them to a field goal, and then we went down and took care of business again. Q. (Inaudible) Monday night you'll get to do something you have never done before. What is that like? How big of a performance is it to adjust to play where you and your team haven't played? STETSON BENNETT: I think we'll go practice there today, so that will probably get all that stuff out of the way, but I think it's the old Hoosiers thing, man. It's, like, ten-foot goal, right, 15 feet to the free-throw line. I think. I don't know. Didn't play much basketball. It's 100 yards, 53-and-one-third or something like that, 10-yard end zones. That's how it works. We've played a lot of football together. We've been in this moment, so hopefully we can keep our sense of wits about us and just let it be football because that's what it is. Q. (Indiscernible) STETSON BENNETT: Yeah, I think just consistency. Consistency in my play, consistency in the message. Good or bad, it's never over. We just have to do what we do. Q. (Indiscernible) STETSON BENNETT: I think just -- I think their corners are really good. I think that allows them to play -- that frees up everybody else because they trust him out there on that island and just their overall team speed. They're real fast. They train it a lot, but then they're also really physical. When you have both, that's a dangerous combination. It's going to be a fun game. Q. (Indiscernible) STETSON BENNETT: Next play. Got to do my job. Give the good balls to the good players, and then just play football. It's not going to happen now. We can't hit a 15-point play. Just have to keep going, keep working, and... yeah. Q. (Indiscernible) STETSON BENNETT: Well, we just got here yesterday. But, yeah, I say so. Yeah. I mean, coming out to California is cool as hell. Being here with the teammates, my family is out here, you know, but this is a business trip. We have to play a football game, but I think it has been cool for everybody to get out here. We were on an airplane. I had one of those cool lay down seats, like a full bed. So I liked that. That was a big perk. Q. (Indiscernible) STETSON BENNETT: Yeah. There's a few teams that run, I guess, if not that structure, something similar to it. But, you know, this team has been to the National Championship. They do things their own way, and they've got intricacies that -- you know, I'm just kind of talking out of my butt right now, but they're a really good team. Q. (Indiscernible) STETSON BENNETT: No, I don't think so, no. No, I haven't thought about it (laughing). Q. Being here in Los Angeles, do you think (indiscernible) -- STETSON BENNETT: On our team? Oh, I don't know. What's the story line? But the villain -- I don't know. Who would play a good villain? I think Chris would play a good villain. Chris, if we had a movie, could you play a villain? Yeah, he could play a villain. Yeah, yeah, yeah (grinning). Sed is the good guy. Sed is good to the core, yeah. Q. I know how much this means to you, but what's the chance to win back-to-back titles from where you started until now -- I'm sure you've been thinking about it. How has that sunk in, and what would that mean for you? STETSON BENNETT: We're trying not to make this game bigger than it is because, you know, it would be hard to handle then, but it would be special. It would be an honor. It would be all those things, but we've got to win this game first. So I'm not really thinking about story lines or -- I'm trying to avoid all that. I hate to be a buzz kill with quotes, but TCU is really, really good, and kind of got to divert all our attention to that and not really thinking about the other stuff. Q. The entire football community is affected by Damar Hamlin. What were your initial thoughts? STETSON BENNETT: Yeah, I mean, it was scary. I didn't know what to think. Just waiting for more information. I think he is doing better now, which is really good. But, yeah, it was a freak accident. I still don't know exactly what happened, but super scary. You could see how shooken up all the players were, and so you knew something was different than when somebody else -- when you have seen players on the field in the past. It looked a little bit more serious, and they called the game. So it was scary. You know, football is a really dangerous and violent sport, and I'm glad he is doing better. Q. When you see when he came to that his first words were "did we win," and you see that type of mentality and team, what came to your mind? STETSON BENNETT: It's team first, and it's just competitor to the core. Special dude. There's a lot of special dudes in football. I think football -- it brings out the best in you. Especially the further down the road you get, the better. You start to see how the game is supposed to be played, especially on the good teams. What it takes to win and the sacrifice and commitment that it takes. That just shows me -- what was it? He was, like, a sixth-round pick or something, and he played the most snaps on defense this whole year? Q. He started after Micah Hyde -- STETSON BENNETT: He loves football. I hope he recovers well, but, yeah, that was good. Q. (Indiscernible) STETSON BENNETT: Yeah, just their defense -- the structure is a little bit different than usual. Again, they're really fast. They've got really good corners. They're physical. And, you know, they're really, really well-coached, and they do their jobs. So those teams are always dangerous, and this team especially because, like I said, they've got Max as their leader, and that dude is true to the core and a really good football player. Q. (Indiscernible) STETSON BENNETT: Maybe once I leave (smiling). But, yeah, we've got good football players, and Coach Monk is a damn good play caller. Maybe. I think Coach Smart has done a good job of seeing the trend of where college football is going, what needs to happen if we're going to continue to stay relevant and compete for championships. So I think we came into this year thinking that we could be really good on offense, but not knowing. So, you know, kind of thought that we had to go prove ourselves a little bit. Q. Last season did you consider not coming back? (Indiscernible) STETSON BENNETT: It really wasn't -- I really didn't think about not coming back. I told people I did, but in my head I always knew -- I was, like, how dumb could I be to leave this opportunity that I've got here? I'm starting quarterback at Georgia. I trust in Coach Smart, trust in our players. We have a lot of guys coming back on offense, and I'm going to get better. So, yeah, I didn't really think about it that long. I didn't tell people for a little bit, but I had made up my mind. Q. (Indiscernible) STETSON BENNETT: I mean, I can't remember that. Q. (Indiscernible) STETSON BENNETT: Yeah, yeah. I think it's extremely important. Especially to have a dude as smart as Sed is because he understands what we're trying to do, and he is curious. He tries to learn more. All right, if we do this here, why are we doing this here? So he can anticipate what that play might go to, right? That's special. He is a leader of the offensive line. He is the leader of this team, and it's -- with all those guys up front, you just feel safe, you know, because they love you, and you love them, and they're a lot bigger than me, so they take all the hits, you know (smiling). Q. (Inaudible - question about special teams) STETSON BENNETT: Yeah, I always told them I could do it. I was, like, dude, I could catch that ball. That's all you do. And I held in college -- or not college. Held in high school. I think I held in JUCO. But, yeah, I was, like, dude, who else -- if I can catch it and put it down, well, if there's a bad snap, who else would you want to have the ball, right? So I've always thought that way. But, no, Pod didn't want me there for a little bit. I had to do infinity reps just on the sideline after practice catching balls, catching balls from our snapper Payne and Mote, and just putting them down so he could just see me and see it and trust and learn to trust that the ball is going to be there. So I figured out how mental kickers are, but it's worked out so far. Q. (Indiscernible) STETSON BENNETT: Really? Yeah, yeah. Q. (Indiscernible) STETSON BENNETT: Yeah, I think we would have kids out there, growing up. People sleep over. I mean, you've been out there. You can do what you want. I don't know. There's something freeing about being out there with all the oak trees and all the land. I don't know. You miss it. But, yeah, it's special to be here, to be in this situation knowing the past and the background, but, yeah, it's a cool place, isn't it? Q. Is it tough to be back here (indiscernible) -- STETSON BENNETT: No, I just dreamed of playing, I guess, which is probably why I'm up here, honestly. But, no, I did send a video. We've got a group message with some of the walk-ones from 2017. And I was, like -- I sent them a video of my little lay-out bed that I had on the plane, and I was, like, dude, we couldn't sniff these seats back in '17. Now I'm all the way up there. They're all, like, heck ya. Makes me happy, so that was cool. Q. (Indiscernible) STETSON BENNETT: I just had my laptop with the film. I had a little notepad. I had a gallon of water, and I just had this bed that could recline all the way down. It was really cool. Q. (Indiscernible) STETSON BENNETT: It makes me happy. You know, there are some times where you have tried, I think, and I made you miss. Have you not tried? Q. (Indiscernible) STETSON BENNETT: (Laughing). Q. You have never made me miss. STETSON BENNETT: On purpose. You know, I feel like I can still move around thanks to you and Jalen pulling off and not hitting me, and thank you for that. Q. I got you. My last question, Stetson, I'm going to miss you. STETSON BENNETT: Well, thank you. Q. Even after this, what's the best place to eat in Athens? STETSON BENNETT: What do you want? Q. We're having a nice sunny day. It's a Sunday after a Saturday night. We are going out downtown. STETSON BENNETT: Lunch spot I think you've got to go to -- you have to go get Marker 7 over there in Five Points. Q. Have you had the grouper nuggets? STETSON BENNETT: I have the grouper nuggets. I get the black and shrimp tacos with some french fries and ketchup. Q. Marker 7 and fish tacos? STETSON BENNETT: No, shrimp (smiling). Maybe I did say fish. Who knows? Q. A hard-hitting journalist in here. STETSON BENNETT: I'm sorry you have to follow that up. Q. I am too. You're qualified to speak on this. How do you define the (inaudible) -- STETSON BENNETT: I don't know. I remember being in high school, and we were trying to -- it was senior year of baseball or maybe junior. I can't remember. You know, trying to get guys fired up. And I was sitting there thinking, and we were watching this "Rocky" movie, and I was, like, "Rocky" is really cool. But, no, it was "Miracle." It was "Miracle," sorry. "Miracle," that is the greatest sports movie of all time. Saying that without thinking. But I was, like, but Russia won for 30 years. So I think that's the dynasty. Q. (Inaudible) STETSON BENNETT: I think you have to do more than two, probably. People can forget about two. Especially two back-to-back. They can make excuses for that, but as far as a dynasty I wouldn't say championships. But, no, I would say it's got to span a decade of dominance probably. Q. Stetson, second time playing here for a national Championship, man, but how do you guys -- to get to this point what would it mean for you to finish your career in rarefied air? Not a lot of quarterbacks and team are able to do it for a second team. STETSON BENNETT: It would be super cool. This is what we set out to do this year. You know, there was a lot of people who doubted us, a lot of people who -- I know people are going to be, like, no, we didn't. No, yeah, you did. Maybe not doubted us as far as unranked doubted us, but it wasn't -- there wasn't a consensus, and it seems as if people have forgotten that storyline and forgotten what this team has done as a collective. We fought through that and heard all the doubters. We're talking about 15 draft picks lost to the draft and a lot of those guys are over on defense and even on offense that heard that, you know. So we took it week-by-week, and now we're here. I think that's really special. Q. Obviously, you have multiple guys that can step up in multiple games. It's an unselfish unit. It can be a couple of tight ends, a couple of receivers. How do you make sure that that mindset stays the same throughout the season? STETSON BENNETT: Well, I don't think -- well, throughout the season -- I don't know. I don't think we ever really had to do that. Winning helps with that. When you start losing, that's when you start... But we never really had any issue with that. You know, I think it started a little bit last year. I think we were kind of sort of that way, and more so this year just spreading it out. But, yeah, the dudes on this team love each other. You know, when I say they love each other, we'll be a part of this team forever, and we'll make trips and go all over the place and hang out and talk about the glory days, but it's easy to be unselfish whenever you are looking out for your brother and you know he is a damn good football player too, right? Q. TCU has that 3-3-5. What challenges do they present as an offense? STETSON BENNETT: I think it's that. I think it's a different defense. It seems like there's 50 players sometimes on the field, right? And they flow really hard. They're really fast. They're really physical, and so when you have a fast, physical, disciplined football team, you usually are doing pretty good. Q. Last week your music taste got called into question. You had a Death Row Records shirt underneath. Do we have anything underneath, or did last week kind of -- STETSON BENNETT: I just have Georgia on today. What was the actual question? Sorry. Q. I just wanted to make sure you didn't have the Death Row Records. We're in California. STETSON BENNETT: Yeah, that wasn't planned last week, so that's why I think it was so cool. I couldn't plan something. But, no, yeah, I think I've been listening to a lot of it The Mamas & The Papas "California Dreaming" a lot. I think that's my new favorite song right now actually. Q. (Inaudible) STETSON BENNETT: I don't know. I hadn't really thought about that one. Q. (Inaudible) STETSON BENNETT: No, I don't think so. Q. (Indiscernible) STETSON BENNETT: I would say there's probably a little less nerves, but not because of, you know, a less, you know, importance of a game. Probably just because I've been here before, right? We've been here before. We know what the deal is. There's no really unexpecteds. There will be butterflies plenty on Monday, but just leading up to it, kind of just knowing that it is -- it's not another football game, but it is. Just follow that, do that, and we'll be good. Q. You've been here back-to-back years. What's the biggest difference from you from last year to this year? STETSON BENNETT: In what way? Q. In term of the championship. STETSON BENNETT: As far as the whole season? Sorry, I -- Q. The whole experience. What's the mindset having been here before? STETSON BENNETT: Yeah, I think it's are probably a little bit more sense of calm. More sense of, all right, this is what we did, this is how we do it, this is what we're going to do. And then as much as I love Indy, this is Los Angeles, so there are a little bit more distractions. Weather is going to be a little bit better. But, you know, the season is different. I think it's a completely different team. I think Coach Smart has hit on that. I think everything is. The trip to here, everybody's expectations coming in, during the season, and then capping it off in L.A. This is pretty cool. Q. Talking about it being a different team, you guys had first round draft picks all over the place. Who is the unsung hero? STETSON BENNETT: Unsung hero. I'd say -- I'd say, you know, Kamar is really good football player. I don't hear very many people talking about him, and he is a bulldog. I can't remember when he came in, but when he came in, I was, like, that dude is good. That dude is really good. He is, and he is tough as nails are. He is gritty. He is a damn good football player. Q. Stetson, we polled six of your teammates and we got four nos and yeses. (Indiscernible) STETSON BENNETT: I don't know. I would have to hear their reason. Who was it? Q. The two yeses were Jalen Carter and (indiscernible). Brock Bowers gave an emphatic no. STETSON BENNETT: Yeah, Brock -- who are the other three? Q. Tate gave a firm no. Nolan is a firm no. STETSON BENNETT: Oh! That's shocking. Who is the last one? Q. Totally blanking. STETSON BENNETT: 88? He said yes? Q. 88. STETSON BENNETT: The other 88. Goede, Ryland. Damn tight ends. No, but listen to Jalen and (indiscernible). Thank you. Q. (Indiscernible) -- when you can actually get into a game prep and play in this game and play in moments like on this stage, the reason that you wanted -- (indiscernible) STETSON BENNETT: Yeah, that's why you do it, right? And I think it's important to realize that when you are there are because I think -- and I've been guilty of it even this year. You know, getting somewhere that you were working to get but then not really realizing it. And that's good, and it's bad, and whatever, but this is why we're here. This is why we do this. This is why -- Monk has this great thing. We work 360-something days for, like, 12 in the regular season. Right? For 12. Like, 12 three-hour little games, right? We bust our a ass for a whole year to do that. This one is the big one. This is the hang it in the rafters forever, right? It's special. Q. What does it feel like right now for that one three-hour game? STETSON BENNETT: It's business-like, I think. It's exciting. I love it. Because you know what you are doing, and you know you're not there yet, but you know you'll get there, and you trust that, and it's day-by-day and step-by-step. I mean, it's exciting, and it's fun to make those little progresses, to hit those little goals, and it's a challenge, right? Everybody loves to compete. Q. (Indiscernible) STETSON BENNETT: It's tough for me to say anything about TCU's culture. I don't know anything about their program or how they run it. Obviously it works. But, yeah, I have seen -- it has been cool to kind of -- I wasn't here in '16. I really wish I was here in '16. I feel like I could have learned. I think we won eight games or something that year. I feel like that was an important year, but I've been here every year since then. Except for '18. That was a bad year too. Hey, maybe there's something there. I'm just kidding. Yeah, I think it has molded a little bit more into that. I think Coach Smart has learned and adapted, and he had the greatest to learn from, but he did learn from him, right, and he knew it. He was smart enough to wait until a job like this opened. He didn't -- but, yeah, there has been continual -- I mean, you look at our facilities now. They're absolutely ridiculous. He has the belief of the whole state and for good measure. And the team has started to -- this is his team completely, right? It's, like, me -- there's a few guys that, like, remember the guys that were here before Coach Smart was here, but other than that there's no people. So it is his program now, and I think it's been molded, and it's almost more professional, like you said. Q. (Indiscernible) -- how do you as the quarterback get ready for such a unique challenge like this? STETSON BENNETT: Well, I think our scout team does a great job. They're in there watching film of TCU's defense to run their defense, which is it -- that's special. And they do it because they care about this team too, and they put in the work too, and they're here too, and they love and want to win just as much as we do, right? They're not going to get on the field, so they're going to make the guys who are getting on the field better. So those guys are selfless and damn good football players too. But, yeah, it is tough. You try to watch as much film as you can just to get inundated -- is that a word? Q. Inundated. STETSON BENNETT: Inundated. Yeah, right. Just familiarize yourself with the defense, so when you are out there and you see it, it slows down a little bit, and you know what you are seeing. Q. Are you excited -- (indiscernible) STETSON BENNETT: Yeah, I tried to kind of pace myself a little bit. I think I didn't do a great job of that last week, but pace myself. Prepare, prepare, prepare. Don't get all the jitters and the nerves and the adrenaline before you need it, and then when you need it, let it all out. Yeah, there is a buzz in the air in the preparation of it. Q. (Indiscernible) STETSON BENNETT: What age did I realize -- Q. (Indiscernible) STETSON BENNETT: I don't know if I ever realized that. I think I just always and still am just hungry to get better, right, because that's what makes it interesting and that's what makes it fun it. Competing and competing with yourself day in and day out. Getting your brothers beside you , them competing, them getting better. So I think it's just a constant struggle for that toward perfection. And then what was the next part? Sorry. Q. (Indiscernible) STETSON BENNETT: My inspiration. I guess if there is -- I think probably more than anything my dad used to tell me this story about Erk Russell because Daddy walked on to Georgia Southern when Erk was there. He said in the first team meeting of the year, and coaches come in, and you go through the team rules. We have a manual about 70 pages long. It's a pain in all our butts. Coach Russell just walked in there and wrote, "Do right." Do right. I think most of us usually know what's right. As far as football goes, I was just always trying to do right. Do the best that I can to get to where I wanted. So I think that's probably inspiration. Q. (Indiscernible) -- on the West Coast now. A little switch-up. What is on your playlist on the West side? It's a little bit different. STETSON BENNETT: You know, I don't -- it probably will be a little bit different. A little bit more -- a little cooler. A little breezier. Yeah. Q. For some reason everybody kept saying last person on the bus is Stetson Bennett. (Indiscernible) STETSON BENNETT: I don't know. I do kind of move at my own speed, I guess. It is a problem. It's probably the bane of my existence. I'm usually not late, but I am -- I don't know why. I don't know why. I'm working on it. I promise I am. Q. (Indiscernible) STETSON BENNETT: What am I eating? Q. (Indiscernible). STETSON BENNETT: I eat a lot of grapes. A lot of grapes because I don't want to be heavy, but I get hungry, and I love the crunch, the crunch. I eat them at halftime, and apple sauce. We've got these little things of apple sauce, and I just slurp those down. They're, like, quick carbs, and they taste yummy. I love apple sauce. Q. (Indiscernible) STETSON BENNETT: How bad of an outfit? Q. Bad. Like bad outfit, bad haircut. STETSON BENNETT: Oh, I would probably rather have a bad outfit because you can change your outfit. I know I need a haircut. I know I need one. I'll get one before the game. Q. (Indiscernible) STETSON BENNETT: Probably -- I think Peyton is probably an icon, so probably Peyton. Either him or Luke Bryan, probably. Q. (Indiscernible) STETSON BENNETT: Oh, there's a number (laughing). Who would I not let? Oh, Nolan Smith, that traitor. No way. Yeah, he is not dating my sister. No chance. Yeah, that traitor. Q. (Indiscernible) STETSON BENNETT: My grit? Probably a 10 there. Pretty gritty. Q. (Indiscernible) STETSON BENNETT: Yeah, I think it's a -- I think it's very important to our success. Just remembering where we come from, how we got here, and it's almost like the old 'ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,' right? So when we -- we know what the dangers are of the mighty, you know, whatever are. What traps they fall into. Then we can be on the lookout for them. So I think it's helped. Q. (Indiscernible) STETSON BENNETT: All-Star. All-Star. I'm an All-Star guy. I can have my sausage burned, as black as your apron. Hash browns scattered well and cheese eggs. Lots of ketchup. Q. You said Peyton and Luke Bryan? STETSON BENNETT: Yeah, I think so. Yeah. Q. Do you want to say something and see if one of them will answer? STETSON BENNETT: No, I'm not going to bother them. I'm no fun. Q. We were doing some Stetson Bennett trivia with your teammates, so I was wondering what would be a good question we can ask somebody about? STETSON BENNETT: In what way? Q. We're asking people your middle name and your dad's name, and a lot of people got that wrong. STETSON BENNETT: That's a good one. That's a good one. Stetson Bennett IV's dad's name. Oh, man. What was the furthest place I ever lived away, I guess? Alaska. Alaska. Frame the question better than that. I don't think that's a great question, but... Q. (Indiscernible) STETSON BENNETT: No. It is a wild journey that I don't think anybody would really believe. But for me, again, I just took it day-by-day. Then we ended up here. It would be really special. It would be a lot of pride, and my teammates, these guys here, the coaching staff, you know, nutrition staff, everybody involved in that program, recruiting, Ms. Kim, our cooks, our chefs. Everybody that sacrifices so much and the hours, and it's expected of them, but they do choose to be there and to do it, and it's all for this game. So that would be -- it would mean a lot, and winning makes people happy for some reason. Appreciate it.

Kenny McIntosh

Q. Before you guys studied on film, what do you think about the TCU defense? KENNY McINTOSH: They're very unique, have a lot of talent on the defensive side of the ball, run fast. They're physical. They got a decent drop eight that allowed them to, you know, make offenses get in the zones and have to find little holes to get in there. That's just what we see from their offense, three down team. They can throw it a little four down every now and then. They switch it up every now and then. So they're very unique on the defensive side of the ball, but I feel like we prepared really at a high level this week. Ready for their challenge. Q. How does it feel being here? KENNY McINTOSH: Amazing, man. Dream come true. Q. What it's it going to take? KENNY McINTOSH: Hard work, dedication, like we've been preaching to the young guys since they stepped foot on campus. Preparation. The way we practice, you know, the way we go out there and compete as a team. We got good guys on both sides of the ball, and it's just going to make us better. And, you know, as long as we buy into that and trust the process and believe in each and every single body, individual, their responsibilities, the team should be where we want. Q. What would you say to your friends? Buying McINTOSH: South Florida, because that's where I'm from. What's going on, you know. I miss y'all, love y'all, appreciate you for showing support throughout the whole year. We're not done yet. We got one more. Q. (No microphone). KENNY McINTOSH: What makes me tick? What makes me, like, keep going? That's what you're asking me? I'd say my family. My mother and father had six, but my dad got ten kids. I'm the youngest. And, you know, just watching my brothers go through this whole process and me being younger and want to be like them, be the best football player I can possibly be. My family really gave me that inspiration. Continue to work hard and get what I want out of life. My father and mother preached that to me when I was young. Just being able to grow up and, you know, see the example of my older brothers and sisters, it took me a long way, got me here now. Appreciate that. Q. (No microphone). KENNY McINTOSH: How did I see my success? Just, you know, as the season went on, we had goals, team goals. We had individual goals, but we knew the team goals was going to bring the individual goals to players on the team, stuff like that. As just as a team, we have one goal in mind. That's to get where we at now. Win. So, you know, just buying into that and buying into the game plan each and every week. And my coaches, listening to them. Just focusing really more, and I can just see the success coming. Week by week, game by game, we continued to do what we had to do on the field. It definitely hit me later in the season, rather than earlier, because we put in so much work since last year, or you want to say the summer. We worked hard for moments like this. Just to be able to be here right now is a blessing. That's how I look at it, and I thank God for allowing me to be in a position where I'm at right now so I can hopefully win another championship. So I just thank God. Appreciate it. Q. (No microphone). KENNY McINTOSH: It means that SEC is, you know, a dominant conference. Physical. You know, really get tough throughout the whole season. Most guys don't know that throughout the whole season, you know, you don't know what can happen. But what we've got is definitely a blessed mentality. What we've got here, being able to have that on an SEC team take you a long way. Like I said, you don't know what will happen in the SEC conference throughout the season because of how physical it is and how dominant it is. And, you know, just being able to have guys to replace guys out there on the field, you know, takes us a long way. That says a lot about the SEC and how we continue to, you know, come to the final end. No matter if it's Georgia, Alabama, whatever, any SEC team, it just shows a lot about the conference over there, how physical it is. Q. How exciting it is to have so much on the line? KENNY McINTOSH: Definitely exciting. Like playing in Mercedes-Benz is another home for us. For us to come out here, like I said, and play in this amazing dome, which I haven't gotten a chance to see yet, but I've seen pictures of it. It looks beautiful. Gives us more -- we've got to be more dialed in, have to focus more. That can cause a lot of distraction. Going to a new domed facility, it can cause a lot of distractions. The more we dial in, focus in on the game plan, that's going to help us a lot. Q. How hard it is it to lock in? KENNY McINTOSH: Like I said, it's a distraction. Guys might not -- older guys might not know where to go on the field. We trying to make it seem similar to our practice field or game field or anything. It might cause distractions, the lights, anything throughout the whole facility. Like I said, guys just got to dial in and focus in, listen to the coaches and buy into the plan. Win 24 hours. That's our goal, win 24 hours manage this trip the best we can. No regrets. We want to go out there and be prepared as possible. Q. What's the week been like? Day or two to get ready. What have you guys been working on? KENNY McINTOSH: All the little things that we seen the film, that game just working on little things. We wanted to work on TCU, see how they lined up and stuff like that, just get a look at the defense, have a feel for it. We're really dialing into things like that and. Just all the little things; run, pass. Little details, how far they took the route. Anything. Little details that got us to where we are right now and can take us farther. We just wanted to work on the little things so the bigger things can come up. Q. Did you guys have a chance to look back (no microphone). KENNY McINTOSH: Man, it means a lot. Georgia had numerous opportunities that we felt like -- speaking from the fan's perspective, felt like we should have won or been in the mix, anything like that. Just for us finally getting the job done, going out and executing week by week and preparing how we prepared is going to mean a lot for the fans for this Georgia program. We know we worked hard all season. We've been here. We've been here before, last year, stuff like that. We know what it takes. We know what it takes to get the job done. It's going to mean a lot for them guys down there back home in the Georgia program. To see another championship being in the facility is going to mean a lot, definitely, years from now. So that's definitely a job we want to get done. Q. (No microphone). KENNY McINTOSH: Just looking to go out and have fun with my brothers one last time, man. Me growing up and being here four years, seeing everything and everyone, learning new peoples names and their wive and stuff like that. Just like to be on the field with my brothers one last time to get that joyful moment and have fun out there with them. Q. (No microphone). KENNY McINTOSH: Well, for me, I just want to be prepared for any obstacle that come my way throughout the game. I want to be the one that gives the team that spark, that momentum. Playmaker. Just go out there and get guys going and seeing that we've been -- just letting them know we've been here before. We know the moment is never too big and just letting them know I got their backs. I don't know if you see me on the sideline, but I'm on the sideline talking to the defense, the offense. Letting them know the offense, we're going to get the job done. We're going to answer whatever is thrown our way and letting the defensive side know we got their backs. I just want to be that spark that gets the team going, you know what I'm saying? Let the younger brothers know that I'm never going to give up until it's 0:00 on the clock. As long as they can feed off my energy, even if they don't feel like going out there, they're hurt or anything like that, they see me with that energy, it brings them more energy or gives them energy or let's let them know that I'm on the field. Letting them know this is the moment we came here for, stuff like that. Just to give them that energy, that spark to let them know we're still here. Never gonna stop fighting for y'all. Q. (No microphone). KENNY McINTOSH: The came from -- like I said, I got older brothers. I got a father in my life, thank God. He definitely taught me a lot. Then with football and stuff like that, my passion came when I was a kid, playing a lot of the league in South Florida. Wanting to go out there and practice, just the ball in my hand. I fell in love with the game since watching my older brothers going out there, being successful at a young age. I knew I had it in me as well. Once I figured it out or seen it, it just stuck with me. That's actually why they call me the Blueprint. Since I loved it -- that's actually why I got the name Blueprint, because I started playing football at a young age, and they, you know, fans or whatever you want to call them, supporters around the field, they seen the type of player you can say I am or the talent I have. And so for them to see that at a young age is definitely, you know, letting me know that, you know, what God got me here to do or called me here to do. Q. (No microphone). KENNY McINTOSH: I'm the youngest. Five girls, five boys. Q. (No microphone). KENNY McINTOSH: I got a few. But my number one? Marcus Rosemy. He cannot date my sister. Q. Why not? KENNY McINTOSH: True definition of a dog. Q. (No microphone). KENNY McINTOSH: That's tough. I don't know. I got a lot. Top three? Drew Rosenheim, Rick Ross, and I'll just say Quick. Q. (No microphone). KENNY McINTOSH: Drew. Q. What's the weirdest thing you've eaten on game day? KENNY McINTOSH: Weirdest thing. I don't eat nothing weird. The gummies. I'm going to have me some gummies in my hand, sideline, halftime. Some gummy bears. Q. (No microphone). KENNY McINTOSH: Five songs. I can give you five artists. Number one, Cliff Black, Lil Baby, Lil' Shimmy Ye'. That's a Florida one. FCG Heem. That's another Florida one. That's four? That's five? That's five. Yeah. FCG Heem, South Florida. Q. (No microphone). KENNY McINTOSH: Junior college? Dang, I forgot, man. We were just talking about that. I can't think of it right now. What is it? Q. (No microphone)? KENNY McINTOSH: Jones College, Mississippi. We were just talking about it. Q. (No microphone). KENNY McINTOSH: I think it's three. I want to say three. I'm going to go with three. I don't know the name. I think two. Q. (No microphone). KENNY McINTOSH: Ten all time? Man. Q. (No microphone). KENNY McINTOSH: A horned frog? A frog? Wait. A horned frog? I'm guessing it's not a frog. Do you want me to say a frog, but it's not a frog? My friend here gave me a hint. I think it's a dog. Q. What's Ladd McConkey's middle name? KENNY McINTOSH: Andrew? Man, you been lying to me. I didn't know that. Is Ladd his middle name? Man, that's crazy. I always called him Ladd. My boy, Ladd, how you doing? Q. (No microphone). KENNY McINTOSH: It just says a lot about his program and the coaching staff, how they're able to develop young players at a, I don't want to say a record speed or anything like that, but at a good pace. Preparing for maybe not the first game. But later in the season, they'll be ready and prepared to go out there and know. I give a lot of credit to the coaches and the players as well, coming in here and dialing in and being able to focus and listen to these group of coaches, because we've got a tremendous group of coaches that have been at the high level and they know -- Like, for instance, Kirby time-out last week game was big. We've got a lot of smart coaches, and they definitely put us in the right position to be successful. So that says a lot to the coaches in the program. Q. (No microphone). KENNY McINTOSH: I think you said we got to be the next Alabama? Is that what you said? The new Alabama? And you said what's my -- Q. (No microphone). KENNY McINTOSH: You don't really buy into things like that. We're Georgia. We do it. We do it the Georgia way, not the Alabama way. We do things how Georgia do things and how we think going to get us in the best position for success. So we do things differently. I mean, you can see Kirby came from -- he did come from Alabama under Nick Saban. The way we do things at Georgia is just different, and it says a lot about Kirby himself, you know. It shouldn't be based off of Alabama because of Alabama being first and all that. Q. (No microphone). KENNY McINTOSH: Kirby is a cool, down to earth guy. He would make me, I say, fall in love with the program. You know, being able to talk to him and listen to how it really is. For a player, that's all you want. You don't want no coach to lie to you or sell you false narratives and stuff like that. You want them to be real and let you know what's up from the beginning. That's what Kirby's been to me. Q. (No microphone). KENNY McINTOSH: He told me, I mean, he basically told me if you come to Georgia, we're going to develop you, but I can't say you're going to play right away. We're going to develop you and get you where you want to go. In my eyes, that's all -- I knew what it was coming to Georgia. I knew I was going to have to earn my spot on that bus and earn that the roster. Me coming to Georgia and hearing that, that's like music to my ears because I knew I had to work to earn my spot. That's where it got me right now. Q. (No microphone). KENNY McINTOSH: I wouldn't say it would affect my mindset, but my first thought when I seen it, I woke up and I just going through my feed on social media, and I just seen it. I had to go back and see what really happened. That was a tragic injury or moment. But I wouldn't say it don't slow me down or anything or have me thinking, you know, about injuries or things like that. If you do that, then an injury is going to happen. You can't go out there on the field worried about injuries or anything like that or anything bad, negative happening to you. Because most times, that's what's going to happen. You got to go out there and play and react. Football is a physical sport. So if you like it or not, you're going to get hurt -- you're going to get hit. Might as well go out and not think about it. Q. (No microphone). What are your thoughts on that? KENNY McINTOSH: Exactly. My thought is that's amazing. I'm thankful, thank God that he's able to speak and wake up and talk how he is now. But that's just amazing, and that shows how much of a team player he is. And he's not going out there doing this for himself. You can see that. He's waking up asking things like that, that's amazing. Yeah, just shows how much of a team player he is. I bet the guys on his team love to be around him. That's my thought on that. Q. (No microphone). KENNY McINTOSH: Surprised? I wouldn't say surprised. They got a good team over there. I know they don't have a lot of five stars or four stars or anything like that but they've got a good team. That's another thing here. Kirby don't care about your stars. He lets you know he don't care about your stars. What can you go out and do on a consistent basis. So them guys definitely got a great team over there. They earned a spot to be in. So I wouldn't say surprised. I really didn't know who we was going to be playing, if we was even going to be here, you know what I'm saying? We knew week by week, go and get the job done, go out. We earned the spot to be here. That's what they did, that's what we did. So that's a blessing for them over there, a blessing for us too being in the spot we in. So give them a lot of praise they earned. So that's it. Q. (No microphone). KENNY McINTOSH: Real hard. Like I said, SEC is a dominant, physical conference. Each week -- it's like the NFL, if you look at it. Each week, you gotta give your all because you might slip and lose one week. That might cost you the season. Each week, we dialed in, bought into the game plan, and knew we had to go out and get the job done each and every week to be where we are now. We didn't want to have regret. We wanted to send the seniors out the right way. That's pretty much our M.O. the whole year. How we want to be remembered, how we want to send the seniors out. We didn't want to be like 2019 LSU. We didn't want to be like 2019 LSU where we fall off. We wanted to be -- we only lost, what, 15? Freshmen came in, bought into their role, playing their role great. Tremendous job right now. So I salute them and the coaching staff, like I mentioned, how they prepared us to be ready for moments like this. That's what they did, and the SEC is just a dominant, physical conference. You gotta give your all each and every week in order to be here. So that's what I'd say. Q. (No microphone). What is it like to spend this time with your family? KENNY McINTOSH: It's amazing. My mom and dad never been to the west coast. So just for them to be able to come out here, I feel like I'm doing a good job as a son, getting them out of South Florida to travel the world and see a little something different. So just to be able to, you know, be able to be in this moment and have my family behind me to support me each and every step is a blessing. Most kids don't have parents. I got mine and then some. I got uncles. I got, you know, coaches, high school coaches that are always going to be in my life. Always communicate, like my dad. Just the love and support from the guys that God blessed to be in my life is just amazing. I look at it as a blessing because most guys don't even have their father in their life. I got multitude, and I just thank God. Q. (No microphone). KENNY McINTOSH: The running back room, we definitely work hard. We definitely wanting to prove that we RBU. Said something about a rotation and how we're able to rotate backs, and it's like the offense don't fall off a beat or skip a beat, anything like that. That's because of the preparation we have and how we practice each and every day, especially on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Can you say the last part of your question again? Q. Just how has that been in individual success, how has it been for you guys and the team (no microphone). KENNY McINTOSH: It just shows that, you know, the preparation we have, the way we go about things in practice, buy in the coach's plan and go out and execute. The team definitely love that we have three, four depth at each position. It allows us to play fast and not skip a beat, like I said, and it just allows us to be in a good position throughout the game. Q. (No microphone). KENNY McINTOSH: I mean, it's a brotherhood here. We're not holding no grudges against who out there on the field first or who -- like guys behind me, they seen what I had to go through, and that should give them a prime example of how, coming to Georgia, you have to earn your spot and stuff like that. So I had to go through it, and there was no complaining from me or anything like that. And I wanted my brothers to be successful. You know, we call each other brothers, and we love each other like brothers. So, you know, ain't no hurt in my heart to see my brothers go out and do what he has for do. I know I had to be prepared for every time my name was called and go out and execute. There wasn't no grudges or anything in the room. We're not holding grudges or mad at each other or anything like that. It's a brotherhood. We love each other. We want each other to be successful. I can remember watching Cook and Zamir go out there, and I was happy to see them out there with success. I was happy to see them get what they did because we work so hard. We got them talent-wise at Georgia. To be able to see them get the opportunity to go out there made me happy. I know if they did it, my time would come, and I'll be able to do it. So that's all my mindset was. Guys in the room, there's no arguing. Q. What's harder, getting there or staying there? KENNY McINTOSH: Staying there. I'd say staying there. Man, that's kind of hard. Getting there, really. Preparation is really hard. I can think summer workouts and stuff like that we had to go through, all the sessions we had. Really getting there is hard, I'd say, just because, like I said, in the SEC, each and every week, we've got to be on point. One week can cost you a whole season. So I'd say getting there just because of all the hard work we had to go there, and I can think back on how hard we worked on the off-season and even throughout the season. So getting there. Q. Three players this team has that rushed for 500 (no microphone). Can you name them? KENNY McINTOSH: Percy. Q. That's one. KENNY McINTOSH: I want to say it starts with a D, right, and Kenny Mack. Right. Q. (No microphone). KENNY McINTOSH: It's definitely a different feel. You know, guys, a lot of guys haven't been to -- I mean, a lot of guys haven't been to Indiana last year. But guys, definitely, I'd say about coming to California or wanting to come to California to get the experience, just to be here because of all the, you know, famous and just what it stand for here. So your question was again, was how -- is it distressing, did you say? Q. (No microphone). KENNY McINTOSH: Comparison? First of all, it's a little warmer. It's still cold out here. I can remember back last year, guys wasn't -- we wasn't out. You want leaving the hotel or anything like that because of how cold it was. We all was in the hotel, locked in. And here it's a little warmer, but we still locked in. We're not going out, leaving the hotel or anything. We're still locked in. To be able to get the experience with being in California, take a walk out on the sidewalk, get the experience to look at it, I'd say that's the difference. That's really it. We got one job. We know the job. Just look last year's team, we're preparing a way to be successful, be in the most successful spot. So that right there would be it. Q. (No microphone). KENNY McINTOSH: Oh, yeah, yeah. We haven't been there yet. I'm actually excited to see what it looks like. They showed us pictures and stuff like that. Looks amazing. Just for us to be able to go out there and practice in the stadium is, you know, a blessing. I just want wait to see it, really. This team came a long way. We don't want to live with regret. That's what we try to do. We're not really trying to, I don't know, go out there and joke around or anything like that. We came here to get the job done. Q. (No microphone). KENNY McINTOSH: You're asking me what story I'm going to remember about Stetson? I'm going to remember most how they called -- he left and they ended up calling him come back, come back to the University of Georgia, and just what we did since he got back to the University of Georgia, how far he brought this team and how he's never been selfish. I can remember we had different quarterbacks in the same room, and he was like two or three, but he was always there helping, asking questions, answering their questions and stuff like that. So just the type of guy he is and what he does so much for the program. I'll remember about him. Q. (No microphone). KENNY McINTOSH: Man, that will be a blessing, a dream come true, like I said. Like I said, Georgia done been in the moments we believe should have been or could have been, and the fact that we're doing it now, got another opportunity to go out there and get another repeat, it's just showing how hard this team worked, dedicated, and how locked in we are into this game of football. How the coaches prepare us and get us ready week by week, I think that shows a lot about this team and the character of this team, the connection, the composure. This team has it all. For us to have the opportunity to go back and get another one, you know, that's just history. Legendary, you know. So that's how we look at it. Q. (No microphone). KENNY McINTOSH: What kind of impact I can make catching the ball on Monday? Just being that type of running back that can run routes, very explosive outside of the backfield. Like you said, they'll drop, we're going to need a find holes and get in those holes and be able to make explosive -- call explosive plays. So that's what I'm looking to do, looking forward to doing, help my team on offense catching the ball, running the ball. For me to get out and run routes catch the ball, that's definitely a favorite in my eyes because I love catching the ball too. But also, you know, to help my team be successful. Q. (No microphone). KENNY McINTOSH: Because they dropping back so many guys, rushing three, like I said, you've got to be able to find those holes. It can cause a lot of confusion to the quarterback throwing the ball because, you know, you got guys all over on the field, and you're trying to find your four, three wide receivers down the field. It's hard because they've got so many people dropping back in coverage. That's definitely difficult. And then they also run to the ball. They got a very fast team. They can run side to side. They plug gaps fast. They cause a lot of confusion. Q. (No microphone). KENNY McINTOSH: What's the key to attacking? You know, just playing physical, doing what Georgia do. Going out there, prepare practice, and go out and prepare for the game. But just being physical up front, being able to control it on scrimmage. Also, being able to, you know, catch passes, like you said, out of the backfield. So yeah. Q. (No microphone). KENNY McINTOSH: His message is so powerful, like I love listening to drew, his story. Whatever story he got to tell us is going to have a message, and it's going to get you locked in and focused on this moment and what we got to go out and do. He does a tremendous job of, like, attacking what he want to aim for. Like his main point, he gets it across so clear. Makes us dial in, locked in, more focused on our task and job. A guy like him who gets the team motivated before we got to go on the field, that's something you need, because more people don't want to go practice and do what we do on a daily basis. Just to have him give us motivation like that is a blessing. Definitely get us pumped and ready to go. Q. (No microphone). KENNY McINTOSH: Burning the ship, man. He told us one story about burning the ship. Q. What's that mean? KENNY McINTOSH: Nowhere to go, nowhere to hide, basically. He told us that as soon as we get the burning ship, meaning that they can't go nowhere, either we're going to make it out or they going to make it out, but we're not going nowhere. We came here to get the job done, pretty much. That's what it means. Q. (No microphone). KENNY McINTOSH: I don't remember. But Drew talking about burning ships. That was last year, wasn't it? Tennessee, I believe Tennessee. Definitely Tennessee. Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide. Q. (No microphone). KENNY McINTOSH: One thing that I learned from Drew, what can I say? Just to have your brother's back. I remember we talked about 300 soldiers. 300, that movie. You ever seen that movie, 300? It's how they win. They go to battle and fight for the man next to them, stuff like that. So I learned a lot to be your brother's keeper, basically. Q. How great is it to? KENNY McINTOSH: In the SEC, it's real hard. Definitely, it's real hard. The SEC, each and every week, you've got to give your all. You might slip up one week, cost you the whole season. Just being able to dial in, lock in each and every week. The coaches get us prepared. The way we practice each and every week gives us the best shot to go out and be successful on Saturdays. Coming back here for a second National Championship, real hard. You see we're undefeated, but y'all don't see the preparation and hard work it took for us to get here. That shows a lot about this team and coaching staff and program. Q. (No microphone). KENNY McINTOSH: You asked me what make me different? I'd say that I obviously can run routes, catch the ball out of the backfield, create mismatch, create explosions. But also that I can say that would make me different, I can also run the sweep and edges and get those tough gap yards. So that made me different. Q. (No microphone). KENNY McINTOSH: You said what are my favorite players in the league I compare myself to? Q. Or your favorite running back. KENNY McINTOSH: Who I compare myself to, like Alvin Kamara, a guy that can run and catch. Christian McCaffrey that can run routes and get mismatches on defenses and stuff like that. Q. Is this your first time in L.A.? If so, how has the environment been and how does it feel leading up to the game. KENNY McINTOSH: It's not my first time in L.A. I've been blessed to be here a few times actually. But, you know, I love L.A. It's like a second Florida in my eyes. Florida is the best, South Florida. But it's like a second Florida in my eyes, seeing the palm trees and stuff like that, the sunlight shining. You know, it's great energy here. I love it. I'll definitely come back to visit here. Q. (No microphone). KENNY McINTOSH: I don't know nothing about TCU. Just the defense, obviously, but I don't know nothing about TCU. I didn't know what their school -- Q. (No microphone). KENNY McINTOSH: I didn't know that at all. I didn't know anything about TCU. When I was a recruit, I don't think I even got recruited by them guys. So I don't know. Q. (No microphone). KENNY McINTOSH: Really, I ain't really -- at my eyes, I can say for myself, I don't buy into those other teams or pay attention to, you know, other teams. I'm focused on what this team got to do each and every week. I focus on our responsibilities, our jobs, my job as a senior running back to get these guys prepared. Kirby always comes to me and tells me get these guys dialed in or locked in to be focused. Like last year -- not last year. Last week, we had a whole week, you know, in Atlanta being able to prepare for this game. So we really wanted to dial in. He had the leaders on the team to have these guys locked in. I take my job, that role serious because I know what it takes to be here. I've been through it, and I just want to, you know, never regret sending the seniors out the right way, myself included. So I just try to give everything I've got to this team. I'm not really focused on any other team. Q. Did you have a chance to see them on tape? KENNY McINTOSH: Definitely. Q. (No microphone). KENNY McINTOSH: Fast. Really unique defense. Somewhat similar to K State defense, how they drop eight back and only rush three. It's just like we got certain plays that attack certain areas and stuff like that. It's just a very unique defense that we've been blessed to have a scout team to give us looks and stuff to get us prepared for this moment, stuff like that. It's just a very unique team, real fast. They're a three down team. They can switch to a four. But they're very unique. Q. (No microphone). KENNY McINTOSH: What defines Stetson? When we're traveling here, guys sleep on the plane, were able to have a plane with beds on them. He's sitting right in front of me, but he's not sleeping. He on the computer. He's watching film. He's got a notepad, taking notes. He does what a pro quarterback does. These guys, he takes the time out of his day, wherever. It's not the first time I've seen him doing this. On the bus, he's watching film, taking notes. He's dialed in. He's got the energy, and they see it. Who wouldn't want to play under a guy who puts his all into the game? For it to be our last game, he's definitely prepared the right way, leading the team the way he's supposed to. That's what I'll remember about him and playing with him and stuff like that. Q. Your brand, is it pronounced Mix? KENNY McINTOSH: Listen, I told you it's six. But on the back, the 6 is a B for Blueprint. You hear me? That's not my brand. It's my cousin. We made it. And I just, you know -- Q. (No microphone). KENNY McINTOSH: I don't mind because it's an inside joke. If people outside were calling me Bix, I probably wouldn't know where they was. Have to nip it in the bud. Appreciate it. Q. So in the land of Los Angeles, a bunch of TikTok influencers. How many TikTokers do you think we'll see in the locker room? KENNY McINTOSH: Our locker room? Oh, from our guys. We got a few. I thought you were saying TikTokers would come in. I would say zero, because Kirby don't play that. We have, like, off the top of my head, three TikTokers I can think on our team. We don't do TikTok on the team, but there is some guys who do TikTok. Q. Who is the worst dancer on the team? I want to hear your opinion. I asked three guys. KENNY McINTOSH: I want to hear what they said. Who is the worst dancer on the team? I'm going to say Kendall. He from Cali, but he only knows one dance, California dance. I can't do it, but it's the only dance he knows. Kendall can't really dance. He only do his -- I don't know what it's called. Q. Everybody also says Stetson has the worst taste in music. Every single person -- KENNY McINTOSH: Country music. I don't listen to country music. I only know one country song. His is probably the worst. Q. Branson says he likes country, but the type of country Stetson plays, not at all. KENNY McINTOSH: The only country song I know, Big Green Tractor. He don't play that. Q. (No microphone). KENNY McINTOSH: It's Florida lingo, you know what I'm saying? Q. (No microphone). KENNY McINTOSH: That's just me and my personality, man. I just, you know, like to make people laugh, you know. I'm an entertainer. I look at myself as an entertainer. Just after the -- I can remember when that happened. It started at Georgia Tech last year, and I kind of ran with it. People coming up, giving me their cameras now. It started a trend or something like that. I haven't seen anybody do it before. I just like to, you know, put my guys in the spotlight. I'm always in the spotlight so I just be able to take their camera around, get whoever I see, the fans. I even get the fans on there, old Blueprint News. That's what it's called, by the way, Blueprint News. Just being able to, you know, put my guys on the spotlight, get them some, you know, have fun, jokes. Q. (No microphone). Running back by committee, behind the line and you're racing, who is winning the 40-yard sprint? KENNY McINTOSH: Out of who, the running backs? Q. Yes. KENNY McINTOSH: That's a good one. Me. I'm going to have to go with me. Definitely me. We've got some guys that can run. Once they get to running, they smoke. But I'm going to have to go with myself, definitely. Q. All jokes aside, being a part of running back by committee doesn't work unless everybody is happy to be in there. Where does that chemistry come from? Different guy every single game. Where did that form? KENNY McINTOSH: Just like a brotherhood. We don't a hate or discourage anything. We want guys to be successful, especially in this room, the running back room. We know what people have done before us, and we know that, you know, our time is going to come. Our time is up with that. Just whenever you're being called, you're prepared. So we happy for a young guy like Branson to go out and get carries and show his time as a freshman. I remember guys being happy for me to go out as a freshman and get carries. It showed my capabilities and stuff like that. And those guys was just happy for me and just brought me in as a brother. That's kind of what I've been trying to, as a running back group, we've been trying to do. It's a brotherhood. That's why you decide to come to Georgia and stuff like that, take time throughout the day to listen to it, freshmen or anybody. Makes you closer. Work as a team, as a brother. Off the field, see each other. Guys known each other for years, you know what I'm saying, because that's the type of relationship we have. It's not even just the running back room. Every room, every person on this team connected, and we buy into that so much. Got us to where we at now. Q. (No microphone). KENNY McINTOSH: Like you said, they're a unique team. They drop back eight. They only rush three. They can drop to four down. They're unique and fast. They can make up for somebody busting an assigned. They can make up for it, and, you know, they tackle well. They cover well. They have a good team over there. I salute them and give them the praise they deserve for earning the right to be here, just like we did. So that's what I would say. Q. (No microphone). KENNY McINTOSH: I'm waking up, thanking God that I woke up this morning. That's what's going in my head. I'm not thanking God like I do on a normal day. Thank God for waking up this morning. That's what's going through my head. Going about my day. Q. (No microphone). KENNY McINTOSH: Continue to work and always chase your dream. I had a father figure in my life. I was blessed to have a father figure in my life to be that nagging voice in my ear. I also was blessed to have other, you know, men in my life to try to correct me when I'm wrong and stuff like that. So I've been blessed my whole life. For me to go back, I would tell myself to always work hard and to listen. Listen to these guys because they've been where I'm trying to go. So just listen and try to be the best player I can be. That's all. Q. (No microphone). KENNY McINTOSH: I feel like a lot of guys. But if I had to go with somebody, it would be Arian Smith. He stepped up a lot. Definitely last game, he showed a lot. But he's been working hard. He's been fighting injuries throughout the year, and for him to be -- help us like he did last week, he's definitely taken lot of weight and you can see it at practice. Play by play, he's the fastest guy. The way he's been conditioning, the way he's been helping this team out at the right time. I'd give it to Arian Smith for the way he's prepared and playing. Q. (No microphone). KENNY McINTOSH: I want to, first, I want to limit regret. I want to have no regret when I look back. I don't want to have it hard to go to sleep at night because I'm thinking about what I could have done. I want to be that senior or that older brother that lets these guys know that, hey, we're here now. Might as well get the job done because, like you said, this is going to be legendary. They're going to forever know our names at the University of Georgia because of what we did and was able to do and had the opportunity to do. So most teams, like we're the last two teams standing right now. Most teams are back home or guys going to leave to train for the draft, playing for a whole 'nother team. I want to send this team and these seniors out the right way. I know how hard we worked in the off-season. Y'all wasn't able to be there and see it or anything, but we definitely put in a lot of work at Georgia. Blood, sweat, tears. That's what got us connected as brothers, being able to go out there and sigh my brothers going out there. I want to be that voice, that senior to let these guys know that we're here now. Let's get the job done. Appreciate it.

Sedrick Van Pran

Q. I've just got one question for you. You've faced a lot of really good defenses this year. How do you bring the magic this part of the season? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: That's a good question. To be honest with you, I think TCU's going to have a very unique challenge for us this week. They do a lot of things well. I think they are very strong up front. They hold point well, and they allow their guys on the back end to make plays. Also at pass protection, I think they have a good way of getting pressure with the three front. So I think TCU will have a very unique challenge for us this week. Q. Who's on your playlist? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: My day to day playlist has to be NBA YoungBoy. Q. Who's the last person on the team bus? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: Probably Stetson. Q. What's the weirdest place you've been recognized? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: The weirdest place I've been recognized, probably the French Quarter. Q. Bad outfit or bad haircut? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: Bad haircut. Q. What's your favorite game day food? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: Game day food? I eat Popeye's before every game. Q. Looking ahead to the title game, looking at maybe coming up against TCU, anything that stands out? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: I think TCU is -- they already are -- they pride themselves on speed, and that's what shows up on film. They do a really good job of playing in their scheme. I think really what helps them is that everybody's playing together. I think the defensive line understands their job. Linebackers understand their job and the back end as well. I think what they do well is that they play really well together. But the thing is that what's unique about them is that they're all really solid players, really, really good players. When you put all that together and a lot of selfless guys, it's a good formula. Q. Obviously it's the title game. It would be hard to say you guys aren't dialed in. But you've been here before, and you guys are playing a team like TCU that wasn't even like ranked or anything. Do you guys buy into that? Is there anything to that or just like any other opponent? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: I think the truth is that TCU is here for a reason. They're one of the best teams in college football, and I think that's why they're in this game. I know everyone wants to act like they're this myth or this Cinderella story, but the truth of the matter is that they're one of the best teams in college football. So they're there for a reason. So we're taking it like that. We understand the depth of their roster. We understand that they're a very good team, and they do what they do well. So we've been taking them very seriously. Q. What has this year been like? What are some things that maybe Kirby Smart and your coaching staff has taught guys along the way, especially this season? Obviously when you're winning your first championship, that's one journey, but now defending your championship, what are some of the things that Coach has taught you to get dialed in? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: Probably the biggest thing is we're not defending the National Championship, we're trying to win one. Last year is last year. I think that's been the biggest thing kind of instilled into us is that this year has nothing to do with last year. Q. Funniest guy in your guys' locker room? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: The funniest guy? That's a good question. There's a bunch of different guys. I would probably go -- really if you catch anyone on the offensive line room, they're pretty funny. A bunch of those guys are pretty funny. I'm trying to think who else. Kamari Lassiter is pretty funny. Jamon is pretty funny. Jamon Dumas-Johnson is pretty funny. And every once in a while, you'll catch Nolan. Q. What about Stetson? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: Stetson? He has his ways. He's unintentionally funny. He's funny because he's being serious. On a lot of things, he's kind of out of touch with, but he's funny for a different reason. Q. As the quarterback, how do you guys kind of lean on him? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: I think it starts with his preparation. Stetson is a guy that puts numerous amount of hours outside of football into the game. So I think it starts with his preparation. Making sure everybody is on the same page in the huddle and those different type of things, I think gives guys confidence. Q. You went to the state finals your senior year. SEDRICK VAN PRAN: We lost by one. The championship, state championship. Q. Is that your last big loss? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: I'll say this, I very vividly remember my freshman year here at Georgia, the COVID year. I think we maybe lost two games or three games that year, but it felt like we lost several. So I can definitely remember days losing. Q. Can you appreciate how special this has been? When you're in the middle of it, how does it feel? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: Ideally, you can't just sit there and kind of, I guess, admire what you've done, but I think it's a little bit naive to think that you don't kind of feel it a little bit. But I think ultimately you have to keep pushing just for the simple fact that everything we have, we've earned. We've worked really, really hard for, and we want to continue to keep going. Q. (No microphone)? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: I think it just starts with Coach Smart and his staff. I think they do a tremendous job of developing guys. Came in my first year, took some time to develop, and by the time I got to my second year, I felt like I was ready. Then even in that process, you may feel like you're ready to play, but throughout the season you learn different things and you develop even more. I think Coach Smart and his staff does a tremendous job of developing guys in the depth chart. Q. You guys lost a lot of players this year. What does it say about the level you continue to play at? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: I think that's a good question. Ultimately I think it's just a mindset of understanding that no matter who comes and goes or what happens, there's a level of expectation here to try to keep things going for the guys that played here in the past. I just believe that everybody does what they can to make sure our program can succeed. Q. (No microphone)? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: We just want to be Georgia. Q. What do you think about Coach Smart, whether in recruiting or now? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: I think Coach Smart does a tremendous job of making sure guys are on the same page. Obviously I think everywhere recruiting is a little bit different from actual program things, but what I can say is that he's very much true to who he was in recruitment. He keeps things very simple. He keeps things very honest. He expects hard work. And that's how he was in recruiting. I think the best thing is he's himself, and you know what you're going to get when you're dealing with him. Q. (No microphone)? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: I think he was able to relate to guys on different levels. No matter what it was or who you were, I think he found ways to relate to different guys. I know for me specifically he was able to relate to me just because of the New Orleans connections and different things like that. He kind of knew a little bit about where I was from. Coach Hankton at the time was recruiting me, and he was up there too. I think he did a tremendous job of making sure I felt like I would be at home. Q. I know how much you love this sport. The chance here to go back-to-back championships, it hasn't been done for Georgia. What would it mean to the Georgia program, the entire team, to get that done? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: I do want to start off by saying I think TCU has been incredible team. We 100 percent expect and know that they're going to give us everything they have and it will be a hard fought game regardless. But if we are able to capture our second National Championship, I think it would mean a lot for this program, especially for the guys that are leaders this year. Last year we were a part of something and played our part. But for this year to be a part of helping lead the team, I think it would be very, very special being able to do something that's never been done in our school history. We would love to make the people back home proud, but ultimately we understand that God has plans, and we want to go out there and compete our hardest. Q. To try to get that done, Coach Smart was talking about learning from that Ohio State game. What has the week been like getting ready? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: It's definitely been a mental challenge because I think around this time of year, I think you start to get a little bit tired. But just being a hundred percent honest with you, your mental capacity has to be high. You have to understand that no matter what you may be feeling, this is for everything. This is for everything you work for. This is for all the hard work you put in from January. Really it's just an understanding of the hard work we've been asked to put in is not in vain. It's for what we've been working for all year. I think guys just really understood and honed in on the fact that the hard work we're being asked to put in is essential to our success for Monday. Q. What does it mean to represent the SEC in the championship game? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: I think it means a lot, but I also want to say I think TCU, their conference is great. Oklahoma, Texas, that conference is really competitive. Those guys give it to each other a lot. Honestly, a lot of times that's why they knock each other out because the level of competition is so high for that conference. Ultimately for us it would be an honor for us to represent the SEC for the simple fact we believe in what we do, and we want to show homage and pay our respects for the guys that come before us. Q. (No microphone)? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: I think it would be really essential just for the simple fact of how fast their linebackers play. I think their front guys, their front three does an amazing job of being able to hold point and stop guys from being able to get to the second level. Those guys are able to shoot gaps, run over the top that kind of make those splash plays because everybody's working together. I think ultimately just understanding what they want to do and understanding that those linebackers are a key factor of the game and trying to neutralize them would be huge. Q. Do you see specific pockets in the passing game? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: I mean, I have seen some things that I think could work for us, but also I think TCU is a great team, and I think they understand what are some things that could be attacked on their end. I 100 percent expect them to come out and do certain things to stop certain things that maybe they've seen on film, but I'll leave that more to Stetson. Q. (No microphone)? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: I think just the fight. I've seen guys like Pop, guys like J.C., Chris Smith, all those guys coming in and working every day. I think they genuinely want to have a great game. I think they've been working really hard towards that. Q. What is your relationship with Stetson like? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: I think our relationship is great. I think we have a nice system of checks and balances. It may be some things that he sees and maybe some things that I see. Ultimately, we make sure that we're on the same page. I think that comes from spending time outside of football in the film room and different things like that. I think we have a great connection. Q. Sedrick Van Pran, offensive lineman from the Bulldogs. Take a look at this TCU defense, 3-3-5, guys can come from everywhere. How do you prepare on a shorter week, knowing you don't have 2 1/2, 3 weeks for the break? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: That's a great question. I think TCU does an amazing job of playing physical, fast. Sometimes they play sideline to sideline. Sometimes they play downhill. They do what's necessary for each desired play. Being 100 percent honest with you, I think 3-3-5 is a great defense because it allows them to do several things. They can bring guys, they can plug guys, they can play drop eight, they can do so many different things. They're a great team. I think it starts with the guys up front. I think their front three does an amazing job of holding point, holding onto double-teams and giving those guys on the back end the ability to fly around. Q. How important is the communication element going to be with five up front to identify the fourth rusher, fifth rusher to give Stetson the time he needs? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: I think it's going to be huge just for the simple fact of there's so many different looks they could possibly bring. I think TCU does an amazing job of trying to disguise things. I think for us just having the communication to know when things are coming will be huge. Q. TCU player Ronald Lewis, you played together? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: High school teammate, yes, sir. Q. Did you talk to each other? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: We've tried to keep our distance a little bit, but we definitely told each other no matter what happens on either side, we definitely want to be able to talk to each other after the game and maybe take a few pictures for Warren Easton. Q. (No microphone)? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: Yes, sir. It's truly a blessing. Q. (No microphone)? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: I'm going to be honest, tickets are kind of high to get out here. So I want to say I have four or five family members coming out here. But whoever's able to come, it's fine with me. Q. (No microphone)? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: So at that time, just being honest, in my opinion, I felt like Georgia had a really good university as far as education, top 15, I believe at that time, in public education. I believed in Coach Smart and Coach Pittman at that time, and then ultimately it came down to I wanted to be part of building a legacy. LSU did come after me, but to be honest, it was a little bit later in my recruitment. I was going into my senior year, and by that time, I felt like Georgia was recruiting me really, really hard. So I went with who I felt wanted me. Q. On the field, off the field, any time of year, whenever, what defines Stetson? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: I think what defines Stetson has to be, just being honest with you, being in the facility, 10:00, 11:00 at night, and I'm texting him about film. All of a sudden, he walks into the O-line room letting me know he's there too. I think that's what defines him, just the fact that he's a hard working guy and puts a lot of time into football. Q. (No microphone)? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: Absolutely. There's not many days that he's not there late. Q. (No microphone)? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: That's a great point, but I think ultimately the way we were able to do it is just the way Coach Smart does a tremendous job of developing our roster. Guys get a ton of reps when they come to Georgia, whether that be freshman, sophomore, whatever. Whether you're first or third team, guys get a lot of reps, and I think that's what ultimately helps us is that he's done a tremendous job of developing guys on the roster. As far as guys that have stepped up, I think that freshman class has done a tremendous job of helping us, whether it be special teams, offense, defense, whatever it may have been. I think it's a credit to Coach Smart and how he develops guys. Q. I asked Stetson this. What's going to be difficult about playing in SoFi Monday night? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: Usually, just being honest, I think one of the biggest things of playing in open stadiums is kind of getting used to the air really. A lot of times we play in the open stadiums, the air may be thinner, may be thicker, different things like that. But there is no excuses when it comes to a game like this. You have to make the most of it, especially in this environment for a National Championship. There can't be any excuses. So I think it's just the depth and the understanding that at the end of the day, it's football. Q. A lot of jokes are made about Stetson, how old he is and whatnot. Does the offensive line ever turn around, like you're still here? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: I was really happy that he was coming back last year. They're jokes. They're meant for fun. They are funny at times. But ultimately, I think he's not doing anything that no one else has done in college football. It's something that's very common. So I mean, it is what it is. Q. What is it about this team that you guys have been down a lot this year and something just happens? Is someone saying something, or is it just like, all right, it's time to go? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: First, I think you have to give credit to God, just being honest. I think God has definitely had a helping hand over us for sure, but ultimately that comes in different ways. Different guys speak up. Last game it was Marcus. Then it went from Marcus to Stetson to myself to Darnell and Kenny and everybody kind of gets into it. Then there were games like Missouri where everybody just kind of looks at each other and there's an understanding, without words being said, that everyone has to do their job. So I think it kind of comes in different spots. Ultimately, I think it comes from our summer training with Coach Sinclair. Q. As you look at this three-man front that TCU runs, anybody you've played that you can compare that to or is similar to? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: I know it was Kansas State and Sanford we played. They both played like a 3-3-5-ish ordeal. That's really the only team we played -- Mississippi State as well. They had a very similar ordeal as well. They just kind of brought a lot more guys and twists and different things like that. Those are probably the teams we played this season that are probably close to that, but I think really what makes them great is the fact that they have guys up front that really hold point. 52 is a guy. We know Tymon is really good. 95 and 98 is really good as well. So I think really it's the guys up front that makes that defense go. Q. Have you thought about going up against Tymon and maybe after the play give him a little wink or a little pat? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: Ultimately we'll talk to each other after the game. That's a guy that we have a tremendous love and respect for. But ultimately, we're trying to go out there and win a National Championship. So that will have to wait until after the game. Q. What are two or three things this offense has to do Monday night to be successful? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: That's a great question. I think ultimately it's going to have to be what we always talk about, being efficient on first and second down, being able to convert on third down, and being good in the red zone. Q. You're from New Orleans? Favorite food growing up that you can't have? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: That I can't have outside of football? Q. Down south. That you miss about it. SEDRICK VAN PRAN: Probably fried shrimp honestly. I know that Georgia has fried shrimp, but it's not the same like back home. Q. There's a lot of things every day. You line up against a lot of guys. What's it like lining up against Warren Brinson? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: Warren Brinson, fast twitchy guy. Very physical up front, moves really quick. He has the ability to kind of turn it on and off. You may think that he's assessing a play, and all of a sudden he's flashing by you. So hard guy to block. Q. You have an opportunity just to go back to back. Can you talk about what this opportunity means to you? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: I think this opportunity is amazing just for the simple fact of it's very unique. Not many teams have been able to go 15-0 in a season and win a National Championship. I believe we'll be the first team, if we can capture it, to go back-to-back in the CFP era. So just a chance to be first and be legendary is huge. We really look forward to the opportunity to compete, and we understand that TCU is a very good team. They're not just going to lay over and allow us to do it because they have hopes and dreams just like we do. We understand it's going to take a lot of focus to get there. Q. In track and field, which one is your favorite? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: Honestly probably discus. I wasn't the best -- I was the best at shotput. I was better at shotput, but discus is fun when you get the spin going. It's pretty fun. Q. Javelin or discus? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: Javelin for sure. If you turn that -- really just the angle of the javelin. If you turn at all, it's a bad throw. Q. Was discus hard? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: It was hard, but I don't think it was as hard as javelin. Javelin was one thing I was never able to conquer. Q. The Bulldogs play on a grass field at home. SoFi has a turf field. From an offensive line perspective, what's it like playing on grass versus turf? What are the struggles you face? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: Probably the biggest thing, if you have a brand new pair of cleats, your cleats get caught more on turf. It's a lot easier to trip with brand new cleats on turf. Honestly, it's not that big of a deal. You kind of just learn to adapt. Q. What's your go to at Waffle House? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: Sausage, egg, and cheese hash brown bowl with either a regular waffle or pecan waffle. Q. What's your top choice for waffle? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: Either/or. Depends how I'm feeling that day. If I'm feeling really fat, I go pecan waffle. But on a regular day, I just go regular waffle. Q. Who on the team most embodies a bulldog. SEDRICK VAN PRAN: Probably Nazir Stackhouse. Fun, gentle guy when he's not on the football field, but very sleepy. Q. If Coach Smart were to get an NIL deal, what would it be? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: NIL deal? I know he already has one with Ford, so I can't say that, but I think that fits very well. That's a great question. Maybe like a microphone NIL deal because he loves the microphone at practice. I wish we could take that away from him. But probably a microphone for sure. Q. (No microphone)? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: Probably a wrestler for sure. I feel like he'd have a mean elbow or something like that, or a leg drop. Something like that for sure. Q. Who has the best facial hair? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: The best facial hair? That's a weird question. Who has the best facial hair? Q. Maybe you do. SEDRICK VAN PRAN: Thanks, man. I appreciate that. I'm trying to think. Maybe Naz. I'm not sure. Q. International TV tour or National Championship? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: Yeah, I gotta think. Unfortunately, I think I'm going to go National Championship, but that's definitely a close second. Q. If the whole offensive line had an eating competition, who would win? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: Micah Morris for sure. 100 percent, hands down. It's not even close. Q. Where would you fall in the ranks? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: I can go, I don't know, maybe like third or fourth. Q. Which member of the offensive line would you not let date your sister? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: Would I not let date my sister? Yeah, definitely Brod or Micah. Like neither of those guys for sure. Q. Is your answer determined based on who is behind me right now? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: No. Honestly I wouldn't let none of them date my sister, but definitely not Brod or Micah. Q. Which member of the offensive line is the best dancer? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: Probably Doug -- Jared. Doug. That's a terrible dance, bro. That's so bad. Q. You've been in L.A. for about a day now. Who's got the better food? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: New Orleans. That wasn't a hard question. I didn't even have to think about that. Q. Best friend on the offensive line? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: Best friend? Q. On the offensive line. SEDRICK VAN PRAN: Everybody. Q. Choose one. SEDRICK VAN PRAN: Like everybody though. Q. Which side is your favorite side? I know you already answered this, but I need confirmation again. SEDRICK VAN PRAN: Probably like when we go like quarterback sneak, like everybody just comes together. That's probably my favorite side. Q. So your right side? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: No, because we're all one. Q. But your right side? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: No, we're all one. Q. How does it feel to be in the National Championship? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: I think it feels pretty good honestly, but it will feel better when we win. Q. Last year how it all went down? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: It was dope. It was crazy. For me honestly, it was crazy just because I think for us we didn't really want to believe it was real until the clock hit absolutely zero. But it was absolutely one of the most surreal things I've ever been a part of. Q. So it's 3:00 a.m., right, and you're at the Waffle House, what's your go to order? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: Sausage, egg, and cheese hash brown bowl with either a regular waffle or a pecan waffle. Q. Let me ask. What's the bev? What you going to? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: The bev? Probably apple juice, honestly. Or pineapple juice. Q. You can get pineapple juice at Waffle House? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: I think you can. I believe I've done it before. Q. (No microphone)? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: Yeah, so I just Googled an image of Harry the Dog, and I drew the first one I saw. But I kind of discovered my talent for art as a kid, came home from school one day, and I had finished all my homework. My mom made me a snack, and we had these playing cards. One of them had like a Joker on there, and I just drew the Joker. My dad came home from work, and he was like that's pretty good. Then like I want to say two or three years later I got tested for talented and visual arts, and I passed. Ever since then, I've been in that program. Q. (No microphone)? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: I want to say that was either kindergarten or first grade, one of the two, when I first discovered that. Q. So you still draw for fun? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: I can if I have to. To be honest with you, my focus goes so much to school and football that I don't really have time. Every once in a while, I kind of do something. Q. Is there something that you like to draw the most? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: Honestly, it kind of comes off of inspiration. It may come from music. It may come from watching a football game. It may come from just being out in the open. It kind of comes and goes. I think over time for myself it definitely has to be sports has to be my favorite thing to draw. Q. So football, you draw like scenes? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: I know I have some old drawings. I know I've drawn a bunch of different people -- Cam Newton, CJ2K. I'm drawing guys that played at Penn State. I think it was Marcus Allen I drew. There's been a bunch of different people I've drawn and kind of looked at over the years. It all kind of comes and goes. Q. Do you have them? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: Not in my phone, but I do have a sketchbook at home just full of old drawings. Q. (No microphone)? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: Essentially in New Orleans you just kind of take a test. I'm not sure if it's the same everywhere. I know there we kind of take a test, and it's either pass or fail. I ended up passing, and from that day forward all the way until my senior year of high school, you have a dedicated class to being a visual artist. Literally it's like an allotted block for drawing, honing in on your skills, and being taught different artistic skills. Q. (No microphone)? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: It's a bunch of different things, but it kind of depends on the teacher. Some teachers like drawing. Some teachers like painting. But there is a curriculum that they kind of follow, and it goes from there. Q. Do you feel like this gives you a different eye in football? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: That's a pretty good question. I'm not sure if it does play a part, but I can say it definitely gives me I guess a little bit more inspiration beyond when I do go on the football field because I kind of see things from a more imaginative field. Q. (No microphone)? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: Honestly, I think my imagination kind of goes so far. So I kind of come up with different scenarios or like these storybook endings or whatever it may be for kind of each game. It kind of just gives me the inspiration to go out there and just want to play harder, if that makes sense. Q. Have you seen the video? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: Yeah, I saw it. It was pretty interesting to see kind of a talent as it's happening. For me it was just a sketch. It was pretty cool to kind of see that. Q. (No microphone)? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: Yeah, Chris Smith was pretty unhappy about that because his is compared directly next to mine. So he wasn't too happy about that. Q. Do you talk trash about that? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: I don't talk trash to him. It's my God given gift, so it don't make no sense to talk trash to him. Q. How long did it take you to draw that? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: Maybe 15 minutes. Just to get the proportions semi correct. They weren't exactly correct, but it was just a sketch. So something to kind of put things in place. Q. (No microphone)? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: It's funny just because you kind of see all the emotions that he goes through in the game. He had a number of different emotions in the Ohio State game. It's funny to mess with him after the game and be like you were crying or different things like that because he tries to act like he was never worried or these different things. So it's pretty interesting, but to kind of have Little Smart around and be able to kind of have him as somebody who looks up to us is pretty cool. Q. (No microphone)? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: It's amazing how close he is to us because he kind of looks for individual players before the game to give a dab too or a high five. It's a pretty unique experience to have the head coach's son around to kind of look up to you. Q. (No microphone)? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: Yeah, it's pretty good. Andrew is one of those guys, he looks for me before the game to just kind of see. So every time I see him, I try to stop and talk to him. Q. How about junior college for Stetson Bennett? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: I believe Knox. It's like something brook or something creek like that. Q. Jones County College. SEDRICK VAN PRAN: I was off. Okay. Q. What is Ladd McConkey's real first name? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: You're messing me up with that one. Is Ladd not his real name? Wow, he has never told us that. I have no clue. Q. I'll give you a hint. You said it a couple times today to me. SEDRICK VAN PRAN: Andrew? Wow, yeah, I didn't know that. I did not know that at all. Q. What country is kicker Brett Thorson something from? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: I know he's from Australia. Q. What NFL team currently has the most former Dogs? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: I'm trying to think. So I was going to say the Rams. I think my next guess would probably be maybe the Ravens. The Ravens and maybe the Dolphins. Q. The Giants. SEDRICK VAN PRAN: How did I not guess that? Andrew and all of them. How did I not guess that? Q. (No microphone)? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: No, I have not. First time. Hopefully we can win and maybe we have time to experience it. Honestly this is a business trip, so probably just have to come back. Q. First time in California? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: Ever. I haven't been anywhere outside of Florida, Louisiana, Georgia, Alabama, if you don't count like official visits because, if that counts, then I went to Oklahoma. But that's about it. Q. How do you describe flying in, seeing it for the first time? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: Honestly, it was not as bad as I thought. I was expecting a lot of traffic. I was expecting it to be jam packed tight, but it was actually kind of moving pretty smooth. So that was interesting. Q. (No microphone)? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: Honestly, I think the SEC, we've seen some teams that played three down and do different things. We haven't specifically seen the 3-3-5. But I think it just changes according to what Coach Monken wants. It's all going to depend on what he wants and who he sees as the biggest threats, and we kind of just go off of that. Q. How do you feel you are as far as a leader in communicating and changing things? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: I would like to think I'm pretty good at communicating and changing things based on my football intelligence. I think Coach Monken and Stetson they trust me enough to give me the freedom to see certain things and go from there. I think I do a pretty good job. Q. The last couple weeks being around you, your intelligence has impressed a lot of people. Where does this mind and intellect come from? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: I think it just comes from childhood. Education was huge for my mother. To be honest with you, my mom does not care about football, not one bit. She's learned to adapt and kind of care a little bit just because that's what I care about. Just to be 100 percent honest with you, my mom has instilled education in me from a very young age. Getting good grades and being owe obedient was something that's a part of my childhood. Q. Any honors or accolades you got? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: As a kid? I remember one semester in high school I had a 4.3 GPA because I took -- what's it called? It's not honors classes. Q. AP? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: Yes, I took AP classes. I had a 4.3 that semester. I can't think of too many other things. I know I was on dean's list and principal's honor rolls a bunch of times. Q. (No microphone)? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: I think it's all reaction based. I think God has allowed us really, I think as humans, just our natural ability to react. I think that's kind of one thing, like we kind of talked about the football intelligence of knowing what's supposed to happen and kind of make an educated guess based off of your reaction time. Q. What's the sort of mindset of this team going into Monday night knowing they can win a second straight National Championship? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: That's a great question. I think that it's understanding that TCU's a great team. I think they're going to come out fighting very hard. Just understanding that in a game like this you know you have to leave no doubt. You have to go out there, and you have to work for everything. TCU has dreams. They have aspirations. They have hopes. So nobody's going to give you anything. TCU's not looking to come out there, lay down, and just hand you a national trophy. If you want it, you have to execute. You have to focus. And you have to be able to take what they bring because, just being a hundred percent honest, they're a very talented team. I think they're very fast and very physical. So just being able to match that and understand that everything they have coming forward, we have to be able to execute on our end. Q. You've observed Stetson the last few years. What do you think has allowed him to have this success? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: I think 100 percent it's preparation. Like I said, time in and time out, that's the guy that's there 10:00, 11:00 at night on a daily basis. I think it's preparation that allows him to play well. Q. A lot of people said Stetson's life should be a movie. If you had to cast an actor to play Stetson, who would it be? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: See, I would do his movie as something funny. I wouldn't do it in a serious manner. So I don't know, maybe like Adam Sandler or somebody. Q. (No microphone)? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: Just being 100 percent honest, I think it all goes back to hopes and dreams. We had a hope, we had a dream, we had aspirations to win a National Championship. Just being 100 percent honest, you work towards those things. So the work that you take every day in and out of football, being able to withstand summer workouts, different things like that, you kind of realize throughout the course of the season that all of that work plays a part in where you are today. Q. (No microphone)? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: Being a hundred percent honest with you, kind of flipped the page like a week after the National Championship last year. It was onto the next. We understood that last year had nothing to do with this year, so we had to work for everything. Q. Who do you feel is the funniest? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: Chad Lindberg. Q. Why do you say Chad? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: Because Chad is just funny, man. He finds a way to make guys laugh, and he finds a way to be the life of the party. Q. How do you feel about Bah? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: What do you mean by that? Q. As a teammate, in the offensive line room. SEDRICK VAN PRAN: I think Bau comes in with his lunch pail every day, man. He works hard. I think Bau is just a great guy, somebody that you're going to see there after hours, getting late night work in and things like that. Q. Who do you feel has the best drip in the offensive line? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: Probably me honestly. Mr. Put That, as the kids say, put it on. I think that's probably me to be honest. Q. What do you genuinely feel like is your best outfit? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: It might be this one honestly. This is like crazy drip. This is something that the kids wouldn't expect me to put on, just like Georgia football style. Q. One last question. Who do you think has the most iconic facial hair? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: Probably Tate. He has that Jake the Snake thing going. Q. What do you like better, brisket or pulled pork barbecue? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: Brisket. Q. Quarterback, Trevor Lawrence or Joe Burrow? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: I'm going with Joe Burrow. Q. (No microphone)? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: College? I think I'm going to go Justin Jefferson. Q. Most of the season is played on a Saturday? Do you wish this game was on Saturday too? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: That's not my decision, but I think it would be pretty cool if we were able to play on Saturday. Q. What's the craziest question you got today? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: It wasn't that bad today honestly. It wasn't that bad. I forgot, what was I asked? Oh, I think Warren asked me what was better, L.A. food or New Orleans? That's not a real question. That's not debatable at all. That's 100 percent New Orleans. Q. Do you like the food here? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: It was straight. It wasn't New Orleans, but it wasn't bad. Q. What did you have last night? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: We had lemon pepper bonus wings and fries. It wasn't bad at all. Q. Hotel or did you order out? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: Hotel. Q. Did you see the stadium from flying in? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: No. Q. Was it cloudy? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: I was asleep. I was knocked out. I'm not even going to lie to you. We went first class, so like they had the little bed seats. Out of there. Q. You were out? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: Yeah. Outta there. That was my first time too, so I took advantage of it. Q. What are you going to remember the most about playing with Stetson? He's obviously a phenomenal story, a guy who's always been overlooked. What's going to stay with you years later when you remember him? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: I think what's going to stay with me is preparation. His preparation for games is unmatched, in my opinion. I think for me it's just understanding and remembering that, if a guy can work that hard, so can I. Q. You say his preparation. What about his preparation? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: The time that he puts in, especially as a college student. We don't have that much free time. So the fact he chooses to spend his free time watching film and spending it on football is astonishing. Q. Are you ever amazed at his story as a walk-on? SEDRICK VAN PRAN: I don't think I'm amazed by his story at all just because I believe that God rewards those who work hard, just being 100 percent honest with you. Of course there are people who are immensely talented and blessed by God, but if you don't work hard enough, eventually that's going to run out. So I 100 percent believe the harder and more work you put in, the more God will bless you. Q. A lot of people don't think about the offensive line, but you guys are probably the most important element on the team. SEDRICK VAN PRAN: I'm extremely proud of the offensive line this year. I think we've done a tremendous job of being able to adapt and accept circumstances and taking on challenges. We look forward to this National Championship, being able to take on another challenge. I think TCU is immensely talented up front. So we just look forward to being able to go out there and compete.

Christopher Smith

Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: It's been great. We just got here yesterday. This is my second time in L.A. It's just been great. We're just getting acclimated to the time change, getting our feet wet, a lot of meetings. Just focusing on the game time for the most part. We know we got a job to do, so that's what we came here to do, that's what we're focused on. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: Same as all the other teams. Just great teams. A lot of great athletes. Obviously start with a great quarterback, great receivers, great offensive coordinators. They have a good defense, as well. Great team, man. They're here for a reason, so yeah. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: No, I know like Mississippi, I don't know the name of it. It was Mississippi. They were red-yellow. What's the name of it? Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: Yeah, yeah, yeah. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: He got three. He got three, yeah, yeah. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: Like 12? Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: I was close (smiling). Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: Frog with horns. Like a very tough frog, so yeah. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: That's crazy. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: I do not know. All I know is Ladd McConkey. That's all I know him as. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: That's crazy. Australia, that's easy. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: I'm going to go eight. Q. (No microphone.). CHRIS SMITH: Oh, I was close. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: Got to be the Giants. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: Okay, okay. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: Dang, I got to think. Who has been the most... I'm going to say Cedric. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: At least 55. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: Oh, man. That's crazy. That's crazy. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: It would mean a lot. Obviously just to be able to win one, that meant a lot. To be able to go back to back, especially in the CFP era, something that hasn't been done before. We know that and we want to be able to leave our own legacy for the University of Georgia. We want to make our fans proud, our families proud. Just all the work we put in, it's been our goal since the season started. It would mean a lot to be able to go back to back, so... Q. How does it feel different this time around? CHRIS SMITH: Only difference I would say is different city. L.A. is a lot different from Indianapolis. But that's pretty much the only difference. We handle our business the same way we did last year, like I say, get acclimated to the time change. I think we passed three time zones. That's the biggest difference, time zone, time change. Other than that, everything pretty much the same. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: Very explosive. Like I said, first thing that stands out is the quarterback, Max Duggan. You could tell the team runs through him. Like I said, they got great receivers, Johnston, 18, 11, No. 4. All those guys are tremendous athletes. They got a good running back core as well. They're very good at what they do, so... Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: Very big body. He got a lot of speed. Very great hands. Like I said, he's the best runner on their team. He makes a lot of great plays for them. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: We just want to execute our overall game plan. Not anything specifically. What coaches give us to be able to succeed, that's our main focus. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: I don't feel like we're the target. It's a whole new season, whole new team. We still haven't accomplished our main goal. We still got a lot to play for as well as the other team. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: No, sir. I don't feel like we have any more to prove. Like I said, this is an entirely different team, whole different dynamic than what it was last year. I don't think there's more to prove. We just trying to prove to ourselves that we can do what we said we wanted to do when the season started. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: I mean, it's been pretty great. Like I said, we just put in a lot of hard work to be able to go out there and play a good game on Monday. Job is not finished. We got to practice later on today. We got things that we need to fix, things that we need to continue to work on. It's not going to stop till the kickoff starts, yeah. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: Start off with Max, a group of really good receivers he got, like you said. I think a lot of people underestimate the run game they have as well. They got very good running backs, like I said, a very good O-line. They know what they want to do and they do it well. They're very different, but it works for them. They're here for a reason. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: Yeah, that's my man. He's such a special talent. Just to be able to see him grow, just continue to mature as a man. He was already very mature when he got here. Just continuing to learn, continuing to be a vital part of our defense. Man, he's been amazing. He's been a sight to see, for sure. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: Like I said, they're very explosive. As a defense, we want to be able to limit explosives. We feel that's a great indicator of being able to win and lose games. I'd say that's the biggest challenge, they're very explosive. That's something we're going to have to be able to contain. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: First of all, my prayers and thoughts go out to Damar and the Buffalo Bills family. I know it was a tough situation to be in. It was a crazy sight to see. I had just got home and I had turned on the game. I seen the ambulance on the field. I didn't really know what was going on until I got on Twitter. It's definitely something tough to see. You don't want to be able to turn on a game to see something like that. Playing this game, we know the dangers that come with it. Unfortunate to see that. I'm praying for his family. I always pray for our team's well-being, hopefully everybody comes out uninjured, unscathed, be able to go home to their family at the end of the day. That's what it's all about. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: It just shows the kind of person he is. He won the game of life. Like I said, that's what's important at the end of the day. He won the game of life. I'm happy that he's able to come to. Hopefully he can get back to his-self. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: Yeah, like I said, one of the best receivers in the nation just to start off with that. Great body, big hands, a lot of speed. Him and Max have a great connection. You can tell when you watch them on film. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: Let me start off with that. Me personally, I don't really get nervous for games. Something I prepare for, something I've been doing my whole life. When it's time to go out there and execute, man, that's what my main focus is. Obviously that group of players, that was our first opportunity to be in a national championship game. Like I said, that's a goal we have every year here. It was great for us to be able to get to that point. I felt like we were very prepared and ready when it came. That's pretty much what I think. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: I feel as if he's the greatest quarterback in Georgia history. Just what he's been able to do, the amount of adversity he's been able to overcome. Just to see him just have a smile on his face every day. I know he's very grateful and blessed for the opportunity he's been placed in. He doesn't take it for granted. Definitely got one of the greatest legacies in UGA history. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: Well, like I said all week, main thing that stands out about them is their explosiveness. Like I say, they know what they want to do and they execute very well. They got a lot of great athletes, starting off with 15, 11, 1, 4, 18. All those guys are vital parts of their offense. That's something we need to be able to contain if we want to win the game. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: It's tough, man. It's definitely not easy. But I think that's a great part of our being able to go out there and be prepared for games on Saturday. We able to face a tight end like Darnell, not only Darnell, but the rest of the tight ends. I could go on and on. Brock Bowers, Oscar Delp, Brett Seither. We have Lawson on the team. Lawson Luckie, he's the dog. You see all the type of preparation they take into the game. That helps me on Saturdays. I'm very thankful to be able to go against talents like that. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: He's a big guy, man. He's really, really big. Like I said, he's not an easy cover at all. When you line up in front of him, you better get your jaw straight. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: When you say 'through my head', what do you mean? Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: I always do things like that. I'm a very visual type of person. I learn visually. I like to envision myself making plays, just enjoying this atmosphere and this game that I'm going to play with my teammates. Like I say, obviously at the end of the day I want to be able to come out on top. Like I said, we going to do everything we can for that to be the possible outcome on Monday. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: Leaders of their team. That's probably the main factor. You could tell that their teams look to them for guidance. They're a very key part of them being able to win the game. You know what I'm saying? Both of them tough individuals. Tremendous talent. Great mental as well. I feel like those are all the things that make great quarterbacks. Two of the best quarterbacks in the nation right there. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: That's the thing, we try to not make it different. We try to keep that same, not get complacent at all. We're not focusing on what we did last year 'cause that doesn't matter now. Like I said, we want to be able to finish the job this year. That's our main focus. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: Well, you always learn and take things away from certain games. I wouldn't say necessarily a wake-up call because we played a great team. When you get to this point in the season, every team, every player that you're going to face is a great player. There's a reason that they're here. Like I said, definitely you take things you learn from each game, for sure. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: Yeah, I mean, pretty much how you said. Just trying to focus on the here and now, don't make it bigger than it needs to be. Obviously we know in the CFP era, nobody has been able to win back-to-back national championships. That's obviously a legacy that we want to be able to leave. Like I said, we got to handle this business on Monday. That's our main goal, man, our main goal at the end of the day. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: Well, throughout the season we have these things called skull sessions. The person that runs them, his name is Drew Brannon. I feel like he's been a very vital part to our team's success, especially like you said on the psychological and mental part of game. Shout-out to Drew. He's definitely built that connection throughout our team and gives us the right mindset to be able to lock in before we go out there and step out on the field. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: Yeah, well, it's kind of different things every week. He has certain stories about real-life situations. A lot of them sometimes they're, like, war stories or situations where someone was in a tough situation and how they were able to overcome, things like that. It's kind of a different theme each week. We will get the theme probably later on this week. Hopefully Drew is out here to give us that message. Like I said, he's a very vital part of our team. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: Oh, he told a story of, it was a movie about a guy. They were out somewhere fighting in the woods. He got like blown off a boat or something, broke about his whole body, lost his tongue. He had to crawl about 11 miles to be able to be saved. That's one of the ones I really remember. The toughness and resiliency that that guy had, definitely a great story. That's one of the many stories he gives us. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: I mean, it's really no way to tell 'cause we have had it, like I said. We've had him in our corner. There's really no way to tell. I definitely feel like having him helps us a lot. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: I think so. I can't remember. I can't really remember. I think Mark Wahlberg played in it. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: Definitely a fun challenge. I don't approach ever the game with any fear. You play the game for moments like this. Like I said, I'm thankful to be able to have the opportunity to be able to go against such great players. I can't wait for the game on Monday. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: Definitely similarities. Like I said, I feel like most teams run through the quarterback. Like I said, a Heisman finalist. To be able to get to that point, you have to be a great quarterback in some capacity. They got great mental toughness as well as physical toughness, great arm talent to go along with that. Like I say, a lot of similarities. Especially when you get to this point in the season, you're facing a ton of great players no matter what team you're facing. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: We do got to execute our game plan. We got to do our job in the back end, front end got to handle they job. Everything should be all right. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: First thing that stands out, like I said, very explosive. They got a great quarterback, a lot of great receivers, a great running game to go along with that. Like I said, they know what they want to do and they do it very well. That's the first thing to stands out. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: Just executing our game plan. Like I said, the coach is going to put us in the right situation to be able to see. Obviously, he's one of the best receivers in the nation. He shows that each week. Like I say, he got a great speed, big body, good hands. When it comes to a receiver like that, you have to be technically sound, lock in on what you need to do. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: Yeah, I would say it makes it a little bit easier just because I feel like experience is one of the most important things that you can have. It helps you be prepared for when you go through that thing a second time, however many times you have to go through it. I'd definitely say it definitely helps us out a little bit, yes, sir. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: I love California, man. It's one of my favorite states. This is my second time here. I was able to come last year for the first time. I'm happy that the championship is out here, for sure. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: I definitely agree. I feel like the SEC is the toughest conference in the nation. Like I said, you going against great players week in and week out. That's not to take anything away from any other conference. Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, all those conferences got great teams. It's the reason why those teams are able to compete week in and week out. You know what I'm saying? Like I said, SEC is definitely a tough conference to be able to play in. That's one of the main reasons why I chose to play here at this university and for this conference. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: How bad is the outfit (laughter)? I have to say bad haircut because I can cover up a little bit. I have to say bad haircut. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: Last person on the team bus? Julian Humphrey. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: I eat granola bars, stuff like that, a lot of Gatorade. Welch's fruit snacks. Everybody on the team pretty much eat those. A cool little snack, yeah. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: Weirdest place? I would say probably the airport sometimes. Some people come up to you and say, what's up? I'm surprised about being recognized in certain situations. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: Most famous person on my phone? Kelee Ringo. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: Like I've been saying all day, very explosive. They got a lot of tough guys. They don't got no quit in them. They don't show any quit at all. Every time they step out on that field, they're trying to score, as they should. We have to be able to execute our game plan to be able to contain it. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: Yeah, man, it's a crazy story. Like I said, somewhat similar to our quarterback. Just to see these two guys go out there and compete every week, man, it's an amazing sight to see. Just to see them get to the point they were able to get to, be Heisman finalists, just receive the recognition they deserve, man, it's great. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: No, sir, not at all. I feel like that's a vital part of their offense that a lot of people like to underestimate, their running game. They got a lot of great backs. Like I said, the offensive line does a great job of opening up holes for those guys. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: We pride ourselves on being well-prepared, taking the game plan and execute it when we go out to practice every day. A lot of people don't see the amount of time that it takes to be able to go out there and execute the kind of game plan that we have week in and week out. We start on Monday, and it doesn't stop till kickoff. I think that's a very vital part of us being able to execute, is it doesn't stop until the kickoff starts. Even when the kickoff starts, we got a lot of in-game adjustments, things that we recognize that we can fix that we may have missed during the week. I'd say in that realm, yeah. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: No, I did. That just comes from coming from high school, it's not the same amount of attention to detail, not the amount of time dedicated to the game. At least not with your coaches and your teammates. In high school, it's a lot of separate training with your seven-on-seven team here and there. When you're at this university, you dedicate all your time to being able to put into your craft. I didn't foresee that obviously being an 18-year-old kid. But now I definitely notice the amount of work it takes to be able to get to this point. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: I would say every starter that we have this week. In particular, I would say Pop, (indiscernible), Smile, he's definitely stepped up. Warren Brinson. Z-Lo. Kamari. Malaki, of course. Of course on offense we got Stetson that's always stepped up for us. Kenny stepped up for us in a good way. Dillon Bell, guys like that. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: He's a dog. I see a lot of myself in Kamari, just the way he attacks the game, the way he approaches the game, the way he practices. He's an all-out kind of guy. That's what you're going to get out of Kamari, along with being a tremendous athlete with no fear. It's amazing combination. I'm grateful I'm able to share the field with him. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: Malaki? Pretty much the same. A guy that practice really hard. The way he approaches the game, his attitude, the amount of maturity for being as young as he is, along with being a freak athlete. That's what a lot of people don't understand. He's a freak athlete on top of all those great qualities. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: Staying consistent. Like I said, carrying over what he did from last year to this year. I wouldn't say he really too much changed anything. He's always one of those guys that's always going to keep a smile on his face, keep his head up high no matter what anybody has to say about him. He always has a notepad, computer, watching film, things like that. That's something he was doing last year that he is doing this year. It'll continue to pay off for him and our team. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: They've been very impactful. Like I said, we got a lot of tremendous talent in those guys. The older guys being able to take those guys under our wing, show them the way. They just been very receptive of that. I love this freshman class. I love everybody on the team. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: Which field goal? Ohio State? Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: First of all, our goal with every field goal, we want to block the kick. That was basically our main focus. Obviously we didn't block the kick, so after that we wanted the guy to miss. Fortunately enough he missed the field goal. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: That's definitely something you think about. At the end of the game, eight seconds left, this is pretty much the deciding factor in the game. Definitely something you think about. But you hope for the best outcome for your team, yeah. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: Just run. Just run. Everybody just start running all over the place. Everybody happy. There was a lot of emotions during the game. Just run. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: I'd say probably neck-and-neck, if not number one just 'cause, you know, the way that game went, how close it was. It was just crazy, man. It was a roller coaster ride, for sure. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: With me? Like I said, I'm running around finding somebody to hug. A lot of excitement. Just overwhelming amount of joy. You work so hard to be able to get to that point, being able to win in that way, it was just crazy. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: Yeah, I would say so. Like you said, the environment, the emotions of the game. When you get to this point of the year, that's kind of what you hope for as a fan, as a team. You want to play a good game. Just another great team. I would say it definitely gave that atmosphere a little bit. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: I would say maybe a little moment. Our main focus is, like I said, putting that game to bed, handle business like we were supposed to, now we have to focus on handling business again. That was the main focus. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: Yeah, definitely a testament. Very close game, a lot of intensity. When you get to a game, a situation like that, just everybody landing on the line playing their hearts out, there's definitely a lot of emotion. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: Yeah, Stetson is always very impressive, just the way he carries his-self, the way he goes about the game, the way he approaches it. He's always been impressive to me, just the amount of talent that he has. The way he runs the offense, man, it's a sight to see, for sure. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: It's a lot of moments. I mean, I pretty much knew he was like that. But my favorite moment for him from this season was when we played Tennessee and he ran in the ball and he did that little (indiscernible) gesture. My favorite moment. Shows the amount of swag that he has, the way he approaches the game, how he carries his-self. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: Yeah, definitely important. Obviously the quarterback is one of the main leaders of the team. He does a great job of taking on that role, pushing guys in the right direction. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: I just answered this. I want a bad haircut because I can cover it up with the little bit of hair that I have. I'd have a bad haircut. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: I don't know. Ask the next question. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: It means the world. Just a testament to all the work we've put in to be able to get to this point. Like I said, for us to get to this point, have the opportunity to go out there and play for another national championship back to back, I couldn't be more thankful. I'm hoping for a great outcome. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: The most famous person on my phone? Kelee Ringo and Eric Stokes. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: Oh, okay. First of all we got to put the bulldog at the top. I'm going bull frog and horned frog last. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: Because it seems like a good combination of a bulldog and a frog. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: EST Gee, Future, NoCap, Chez Soi, YoungBoy, Lil Durk, guys like that. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: Feel great. For this game to bring us so far, these amount of heights. Like I say, Coach Schu missing earlier in the week. This game of football has brought us to this city with such a great spectacle, man, it's a great sight for sure. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: I mean, start off on Instagram. The kind of mentality I have on the field, I just want to be a soldier. Some of the guys started calling me Soldier. I just took on the name. You see I have this soldier on the back of it, little soldier hat here. That's the kind of the mentality I have when I step on the field, bro. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: I would just say his whole journey overall. Him being here, him leaving, taking the opportunity at a junior college, him coming back and being resilient, showing that kind of determination and perseverance that he has, man. It just shows the kind of attitude he has with not only his approach to the game but anything in life, anything he put his mind to, he feel like he going to accomplish, he going to do everything he can to accomplish that goal, yeah. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: Like I said, that just goes to the mental preparation he puts into the game. Like I said, we can kind of fool him once. Might get him twice if it's a new call or something like that. If he sees something enough times, he going to be able to have that down pat. He's going to be able to get the offense in the best possible position during the defensive play call. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: First of all, just his attitude and approach to the game. Like I said, very humble guy, doesn't say too much. He just put his head down and go to work. Like I said, tremendous athlete, just like a lot of guys that we have here. Those are a lot of things that stand out to me. Like I said, he's such a hard worker, man. I think a lot of the guys, especially a lot of the younger guys that we have, came in, took on that hard-work-first mentality right off the bat. That's part of culture we've been able to build here. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: JaCorey, freak athlete, super strong. He's such a fun spirit, happy-go-lucky guy. Whenever you meet him, he'll put a smile on your face, for sure. I am glad I had the opportunity to meet a lot of those younger guys, build the relationship with them. I couldn't ask for anything more. The relationship, connection I have with everyone on the team, it's just been great, for sure. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: Who would play me in a movie? Q. (No microphone.). CHRIS SMITH: I'm kind of a funny guy. I'm going to do with my favorite comedian and may Mike Epps. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: Like I say, he one of my favorite actors. I like a lot of his standup. I feel like I'm pretty funny. I'm a little funny, so I want him to play me. I want to kind of a fun kind of role. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: Oh, I want a comedy movie, so I would give Stetson Will Ferrell. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: You say how does it feel? Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: For me, it's pretty much the same. When you go through an entire team and able to make it back to this point, just to see you're hard work pay off, you get the opportunity to be the final two teams going out there to put a show on for the world, man, definitely a lot of emotions. I wouldn't say it's any less emotions. Definitely both up there for me, for sure. Q. (No microphone.). CHRIS SMITH: Main difference I would say location, just changing time zones. I think we had to go through, like, three time zones to be able to get here. I would say that's pretty much the main difference. Obviously facing a different team, different opponent. Those are the main differences. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: Yeah, it's definitely great, man. Those guys bring the intensity on Bloody Tuesday. They let us know that's what this program has been built on. We take on the mindset of those guys. They come with a lot of intensity as well as everybody else on the team, man. That just comes with the culture that starts off with Coach Smart, Coach Muschamp, Coach Schu. We got a tremendous coaching staff that gets us in that mode to be able to get ready for practice on those days. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: First of all, definitely a sight to see. My second time out here in Cali. On the plane we had the lay-down beds. First time on that. I was well-rested. Just being able to get out here with the guys and the team. The places that this game has been able to take me, man, it's amazing. I can't thank this team, this university, everybody that helped me get here, enough. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: It's definitely an unfamiliar feeling. Like I said, this is our second time here, back to back. Something that hasn't really been done. Me personally, I don't feel like there's any underdogs in this game just 'cause both teams are obviously great teams. If not, they wouldn't be in this position. Like I said, I know on Monday we going to get their best shot and they going to get ours. It's going to be a great game. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: Okay, obviously Stetson is the hero. He's the quarterback. Who would be the villain? I would say Nolan Smith would be the villain. Nolan would probably be the villain, yeah. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: Who could play the role of Coach Smart? I'm going to say Mark Wahlberg. Curvy little bowl cut. I would say Mark would probably do a good job. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: That's a good one. I'd say the Classic City Dogs, something like that. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: I like movies. I kind of want to be an actor a little bit, so... Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: Well, we just got here yesterday so I haven't been able to see everything out here this time. Last time I came for spring break. Just the scenery, it's just great scenery. Very chill vibes out here. They got a lot of good food. They got the beach out here, man. They got everything to ask for out here, so yeah. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: Yeah, I heard of that. I haven't been. I want to try some. Y'all got some around here? I want to be able to try some (laughter). Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: We didn't go yet. I think we get the opportunity to go later after this. I know it's going to be great, man. I see all the pictures of it. I can't even begin to explain what it looks like, man. I just looks crazy. Big screen on top. They got a lot of metal all over the place. I know they got open areas and stuff like that. When we able to get in there, I know it's going to be one of the best stadiums I ever seen, just seeing it from pictures, seeing the Rams playing there, the Chargers, as well. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: First of all, I just want to let them know how thankful we are for them. That means so much to where this program has been able to go and where it's going. They don't understand how much they help us. I love the fans. That's who we do it for, along with our brothers and our team and our family. Everybody is a vital part to our success. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: I would just say the biggest way we got different players, somewhat contributing. Losing a lot of guys that we lost to the draft, all those amazing players we had, we've been able to replace them with just as amazing players. I would say the biggest difference is the names and the faces. Culture ain't changed much. Our goals ain't changed much. We always had the same mentality since we stepped foot in this building. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: I definitely feel like it's going to play a vital part. Like I say, I feel like experience is one of the most important things you can have, especially when you're doing something for the second, third time. I definitely feel like it's going to come through in the clutch for us. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: I'm not really tired of it. There's always going to be questions about your team no matter what position you're in. Like I said, we going to do everything we can to go out there and execute to the best of our ability no matter what. No matter what anyone has to say, we know the amount of work we've put in to be in this position. We're going to continue to put that work in no matter what anybody say. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: Definitely important. Tackling is the name of the game. We pride ourselves on being great tacklers, not missing many tackles. It's definitely going to play a vital part in the game on Monday. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: He reminds me a lot. They got somewhat kind of similar stories, things like that. Both of them being Heisman finalists. You just know the team runs through Stetson and I'm pretty sure their team runs through Max. You can tell the way he ills them to win games, the amount of toughness and determination he has, it's definitely admirable. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: As I said, his toughness and determination. As I said, he has a lot of arm talent, make a lot of decisions. He has a good ability to extend plays. Like I say, he does a great job of getting the ball to his receivers so they can make plays. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: It just shows how great he has been. He continues to want to be a vital part of our team, like he has been all year. What was the second part of the question? Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: I would say somewhat. You always remember those big plays that you make. As I said, you always want to take the time to acknowledge the great things you've done in this game. I would say I could see how someone could get overwhelmed with someone always constantly bringing up one thing that they've done. You want to be able to top that thing. As I said, he made an amazing play and he wants to continue to make great plays. I'm pretty confident he'll be able to do that. Q. (No microphone.) CHRIS SMITH: Yeah, yeah. I mean, it's happened to me, too. I appreciate the love. I always cherish all the great moments that I've had in this game 'cause you never know how many you'll be able to get. Definitely always continue to cherish any moment, any great play I've made always.

