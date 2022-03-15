Washington out for spring

The Georgia Bulldogs will be without tight end Darnell Washington for the spring after suffering a "lower leg" injury.

Kirby Smart confirmed the news during Tuesday’s press conference to preview spring practice.

Washington has been in a protective boot. It’s unclear if the injury is related to the foot injury that hampered the former five start at the beginning of last year.

Washington joins Brock Bowers (labrum) as Georgia tight ends who will be unavailable for the spring.

The Las Vegas native started 6 of 11 games for the Bulldogs during their national championship run, catching 10 passes for 154 yards and one touchdown.

Georgia begins spring practice this afternoon with G-Day scheduled for April 16.

More to come.