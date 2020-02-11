The 2020 class just finished up for the most part, and 2021 is on the clock, but when looking ahead, 2022 is really not too far down the road.

A name to know, if you don't already, is Walter Nolen.

The 6-foot-3, 275 pound defensive lineman was at Olive Branch (Miss.), but recently transferred to Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, an he will be able to name his school when all is said and done.

He has offers from Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and a few others, so his offer list is strong, but he still is not talked about enough.

Nolen could be the top prospect in the class of 2022. He is that good.

A few schools that play at a high level on a regular basis really have his attention.

"I went to games at Alabama, Ole Miss, Memphis, LSU and Mississippi State last season and I really liked it a lot at Alabama and LSU," said Nolen. "It was my first time at each school and I had a great time.

"At Alabama, that is when they offered me. They treated me great before and after the game, the atmosphere was cool and it was a huge SEC crowd.

"I loved the environment at LSU. I like the people, how it is there and the fans were awesome.

"Those schools are really standing out right now."

Nolen grew up a fan of Georgia's, and not because of a specific player or how they played, but because of the color.

"My favorite color has always been red, and that is Georgia's color, so that led me to them," said Nolen. "I do like how they play and stuff like that too now, so I am hoping to visit them. I still like them a lot too."



Other than Athens, Nolen said he really would like to visit Lincoln too. He is in communication with the Huskers.

It is still very early for the talented sophomore, so he is not thinking about a decision or anything like that just yet. He knows there is still a lot out there he has yet to see.

"I want to take more visits, see more places and find out what more schools are like. I talked to Jevon Banks (Mississippi State) and Xavier Hill (LSU), and both told me I will feel it when it is right. They told me I will feel it when I am home.

"I am just taking my time with everything right now."

With Mississippi State and Ole Miss making coaching changes recently, Nolen will wait and see how he connects with the new staffs in Starkville and Oxford before sharing his thoughts on those schools.

Just know Nolen will be a wanted man when that time comes. He was considered by many the top player regardless of class in all of Mississippi this year as a sophomore.

He is still hoping to hear from Clemson, Ohio State, USC and a few others.