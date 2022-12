New names always pop up seemingly out of nowhere at this point in the recruiting process.

Vincent Carroll-Jackson is just the latest example. The 2023 defensive lineman is emerging as a late target for the Bulldogs after receiving an offer and a school visit from defensive line coach Tray Scott.

UGASports caught up with Carroll-Jackson to get his thoughts on the Bulldogs at this point in the process.

"They are a top priority," Carroll-Jackson said.