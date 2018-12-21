New Year's Day will be Georgia's fourth Sugar Bowl appearance since 2000. Here is a video review of the 2003 Sugar Bowl vs. Florida State and the 2006 Sugar Bowl vs. West Virginia. (The 2008 Sugar Bowl vs. Hawaii will be published in a separate video rewind).

2003 Sugar Bowl (Florida State)

There were two compelling narratives leading up the 2003 Sugar Bowl. 1) Mark Richt would be standing across the lines from his mentor, Bobby Bowden. 2) Florida State's quarterback situation. The Seminoles started third-stringer Fabian Walker, a native of Americus, Ga. Chris Rix, the starter, was suspended for sleeping through a final exam. His backup, Adrian McPherson, was already suspended due to being linked to a forged check investigation. Georgia pressured Walker and forced him into careless throws like this one which was picked off by Bruce Thornton and returned 71 yards for a Bulldogs' touchdown.

Bruce Thornton takes an interception to the house for six points.

After Georgia got up by ten points, Bowden pulled Walker and inserted star wide receiver Anquan Boldin at quarterback. He played as fearlessly as a player can. He obviously was able to show off his athleticism by running from the pocket. More impressively, Boldin was willing to throw the ball deep, though his receivers were not always wiling to catch it.

Anquan Boldin's bomb was a missed opportunity from Florida State.

Georgia was much more stable at quarterback and in the midst of the David Greene/D.J. Shockley era. Shockley's touchdown pass to Terrence Edwards helped Georgia gain a lead. Musa Smith's 145 yards and Billy Bennett's four field goals was enough to stave off a Seminoles' comeback.

D.J. Shockley throws a touchdown to Terrence Edwards

Georgia beats Florida State 26-13

2006 Sugar Bowl (West Virginia)

We will spare you some of the particulars, but West Virginia jumped out to a 28-0 lead early in the second quarter. In retrospect, Pat White and Steve Slaton were among one of the first duos to successfully and routinely run a read-option offense in mainstream college football.

West Virginia surged to a four touchdown lead.

Georgia showed a sign of life when Kregg Lumpkin dove into the endzone at the end of 34 yard touchdown run.

Kregg Lumpkin gets Georgia on the scoreboard.

Four minutes later, it was Thomas Brown sprinting down the same sideline for a Georgia score. He somehow kept his balance and outran defenders to cut West Virginia's lead in half.

Thomas Brown keeps his balance and sprints in for a touchdown.

After West Virginia kicked a field goal to move the lead to 17 points, D.J. Shockley found Leonard Pope in the back of the endzone. The Mountaineers led at halftime 31-21.

Leonard Pope catches a touchdown with less than a minute left in the half.

Georgia finally made it a one possession game when D.J. Shockley hit A.J. Bryant for a 34 yard touchdown late in the third quarter.

D.J. Shockley's touchdown pass to A.J. Bryant cut the deficit to three points.

Steve Slaton's 52 yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter felt like the dagger. Slaton ran for 204 of West Virginia's 382 rushing yards.

Steve Slaton outruns the Bulldogs on a 52 yard touchdown run.

Shockley nullified the Slaton touchdown with a 43 yard touchdown to a wide open Bryan McClendon.

Shockley once again gives Georgia a chance to comeback.

With around two minutes left at the 50 yard line in a tight ball game, West Virginia ran a fake punt. Sound familiar? The only difference is that it worked out for the Mountaineers. They got the first down and were able to run out the clock.

West Virginia's run out of the punt formation sealed the game.