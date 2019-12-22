Georgia is in the unique position of having one more game in this season and transitioning the roster for the future. The Sugar Bowl and practice leading up to it allows coaches to get players accustomed to their 2020 roles. We saw Azeez Ojulari and Divaad Wilson with expanded roles in New Orleans last year. Here are five guys expected to be heavily featured at this Sugar Bowl and beyond this time around.

Zamir White

Zamir White scores versus Murray State.

With D'Andre Swift's uncertain health and Brian Herrien's uncertain status, it appears Zamir White will be in line for the most carries of his career. Should James Cook's recent arrest leave him suspended, it could very well be White and Kenny McIntosh leading Georgia's rushing attack. White averaged more than five yards per carry in 2019. He had 60 rushing attempts for 316 yards and two touchdowns

White catches a pass against South Carolina.

White showed flashes of being a weapon for Georgia in the passing game. He will be needed to pick up the slack after D'Andre Swift is no longer catching footballs out of the backfield. White caught two passes this season.

White wins in pass protection.

With the turnover on the offensive line, pass protection will be at a premium. White's physical blocking can make things easier for the shuffled big fellas up front.

Demetris Robertson

Robertson catches the screen.

Lawrence Cager and Dominick Blaylock will not be contributing in the Sugar Bowl due to injuries. That leaves a lot in the hands of George Pickens, Tyler Simmons, and Demetris Robertson. After the SEC Championship, Robertson was candid about Georgia's offensive woes. He has proven in spurts that he is a game changing athlete, especially with sweeps and quick screens.

Robertson runs the deep out.

Robertson had 30 catches for 333 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Robertson gets the first down.

The longest play to Robertson was 33 yards. The majority of plays to him look like the quick passes above. Robertson has game changing speed and should be trusted to stretch the field vertically.

Cade Mays

Cade Mays blows up the defensive front.

With Andrew Thomas preparing for the NFL, Cade Mays will assuredly slide over to left tackle. We have seen Mays play left tackle in small spurts, but this will be his first audition to have the full time role. He can take a new level of leadership and ownership of the offensive line with a clean performance in New Orleans.

Tyrique Stevenson

Tyrique Stevenson hurries the QB.

Tyrique Stevenson was on the field for some of the most pivotal plays of Georgia's season. Coaches trusted him in coverage or on a blitz.

Stevenson helps break up a pass.

The defensive leader for two seasons has been J.R. Reed. He will be off to the NFL after the game, and Stevenson could be a natural play-maker to fill the void. He is a very versatile defensive back who can play multiple positions.

Stevenson gets a sack against Auburn.