Watch: Kirby Smart opines on coming off bye, like Auburn
0:05 – Opening comments on practice/Auburn
0:48 – Team preparation based on opponent
1:16 – On Ben Cleveland
2:08 – Relationship with state troopers/Officer Sadler
2:45 – Playing at a tough atmosphere
3:15 – Importance of stopping the run
4:02 – Putting opponent in 3rd and long
4:57 – Exhibiting composure
5:41 – Advantages of coming off a bye week
6:33 – Feedback on rankings
7:10 – Offense’s red-zone issues
7:59 – Run game vs. a loaded/hard box
8:45 – Fromm differences since 2017 Auburn game
9:27 – Facing large defensive linemen/Derrick Brown
10:11 – Lawrence Cager’s health
10:23 – Football and family
11:30 – Updates on Tyrique McGhee and Trey Hill
11:50 – Cager dealing with injury
12:54 – On experienced Auburn defensive line
13:21 – Any differences with Auburn’s offense this season?
13:51 – Cager “stepping up”
14:34 – Impression of Jordan Davis
15:02 – JaTarvious Whitlow as a difference-maker