0:05 – Opening comments on practice/Auburn

0:48 – Team preparation based on opponent

1:16 – On Ben Cleveland

2:08 – Relationship with state troopers/Officer Sadler

2:45 – Playing at a tough atmosphere

3:15 – Importance of stopping the run

4:02 – Putting opponent in 3rd and long

4:57 – Exhibiting composure

5:41 – Advantages of coming off a bye week

6:33 – Feedback on rankings

7:10 – Offense’s red-zone issues

7:59 – Run game vs. a loaded/hard box

8:45 – Fromm differences since 2017 Auburn game

9:27 – Facing large defensive linemen/Derrick Brown

10:11 – Lawrence Cager’s health

10:23 – Football and family

11:30 – Updates on Tyrique McGhee and Trey Hill

11:50 – Cager dealing with injury

12:54 – On experienced Auburn defensive line

13:21 – Any differences with Auburn’s offense this season?

13:51 – Cager “stepping up”

14:34 – Impression of Jordan Davis

15:02 – JaTarvious Whitlow as a difference-maker