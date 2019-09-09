VIDEO: Kirby Smart on Zamir White, injuries, and much more...
On Arkansas State - 0:16 and 12:25
On run game helping recruiting - 1:20
Isaiah Wilson's injury - 2:40
On Trey Hill - 3:03
Julian Rochester and DJ Daniel not playing - 3:54
How freshman earn playing time - 4:48
George Pickens' blocking - 5:25
Nolan Smith - 6:20
Stetson Bennett's performance - 7:25
On Blake Anderson's off-field situation - 8:38
D'Andre Swift - 9:50
Tackling at practice during season - 10:50
How to keep team focused - 11:50
On if turnovers contribute to winning - 12:50
The "skill of tackling" - 14:00
Concern with turnovers? - 15:15
Zamir White's motivation - 17:00
Netori Johnson playing d-line - 17:30
Working on Notre Dame already? - 18:15
On James Cook - 19:00
How new facilities will impact program - 20:00
When will D'Wan Mathis be cleared? - 20:33