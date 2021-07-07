VIDEO: Georgia 2022 priority target updates with Adam Gorney

National Recruiting Director of Rivals and Yahoo! Sports Adam Gorney joined the Recruiting Every SECond podcast to update some of the top recruits in the midst of SEC recruiting battles. Gorney gives the latest on what he has heard on priority targets for Georgia. IMG prospects Kamari Wilson and Tyler Booker are covered, along with talented defensive tackle Walter Nolen and surging wide receiver prospect Jayden Gibson.

