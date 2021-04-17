G-Day was only one public viewing of Georgia football practice among a full spring program. It would be reckless to attempt to parse grand meaning from a team scrimmage. It's even more misleading to show scheme and strategy, as if coaches would allow that to be on display for others to see. However, there are some G-Day plays that are symbolic of larger themes within the team, as we're now 20 Saturdays away from Georgia vs. Clemson.