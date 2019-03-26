Five-star guard Anthony Edwards is playing in the McDonald's All-American Game, and out friends at 11Alive spoke with him on Tuesday.



Edwards says he can't wait to sign with Georgia. He mentions that when other players see how he is developed under Tom Crean, other top players will flock to Athens. Edwards also discusses how other schools have stopped calling him because he is 100 percent committed to Georgia. He discusses his friendship with Nicolas Claxton and playing point guard at Georgia.

Check out all of his comments above.