One of the greatest areas of improvement of Kirby Smart's tenure at Georgia is run protection. It includes physical and aggressive blocking from offensive lineman, wide receivers, tight ends, and running backs.

It was a top priority for Smart and his staff when they arrived in 2016.

To provide context of how far Georgia has come in run protection, we are comparing run protection this season to the 2016 game vs. Nicholls, a game where the Bulldogs only ran for 167 yards with two future NFL star running backs.. That game was a dose of reality to Georgia fans who didn't realize the issues in Georgia's run blocking.