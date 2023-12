The time is almost at hand for the Class of 2024.

The Early Signing Period begins December 20, less than two weeks away. Prospects can officially sign their Letter of Intent with their chosen school and enroll in January if they so choose.

Once again, the majority of Georgia's recruiting class will be on campus early. Some will even be participating in Georgia's practices in the lead-up to the Orange Bowl.

UGASports has the breakdown of who will be in Athens early.