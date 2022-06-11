VanGorder, Schumann have UGA standing out for 2025 LB Jadon Perlotte

Those two relationships have the Bulldogs standing out early for one of 2025's top inside linebackers.

There's the obvious connection with Glenn Schumann, who also doubles as the inside linebackers coach. But Perlotte also has a strong relationship with Montgomery VanGorder, an alum of Perlotte's Buford High School.

Jadon Perlotte 's main recruiters at Georgia are the co-defensive coordinator and an offensive quality control analyst.

Perlotte has already racked up over 20 offers as just a rising sophomore. Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, and others have already offered.

Georgia joined that group on May 6.

"I’m really close to the whole coaching staff," Perlotte said. "We have a lot of connections. Some of their people played here, so they’ve always been one of my dream schools growing up. It was really big for me. I was really excited when I got it."

The Buford connection rests with VanGorder. He played at Buford with Perlotte's brother Jordan. VanGorder played quarterback while the elder Perlotte served as his running back.

Perlotte speaks with VanGorder most weekends, just checking in on how things are going. That Buford connection is a big reason why Georgia is a top contender at this point.

So too is Schumann. Perlotte experienced his coaching style firsthand when he camped at Georgia on June 1.

"He was really on me, like I was one of his players," Perlotte said. "That’s what stood out to me, that he was actually coaching me. That’s what I really liked."

Schumann honed in on the little details of Perlotte's game at the camp. For example, he stayed on Perlotte to make sure he avoided false steps.

On his previous visit to Athens the weekend of March 19, Perlotte also saw how Schumann handles himself off the field.

"I like his personality," Perlotte said. "He relates to players. I remember I went to a visit up there and I sat in the meetings. He’s serious, but he jokes around like a kid, like us. That’s what I like."

Perlotte watched with the rest of the country as Schumann had three inside linebackers drafted in this year's NFL Draft. That kind of development caught his attention. Georgia's tradition as a defensive program stands out.

"I love to hit people and that’s what they do, hit somebody in the mouth," Perlotte said.

The Georgia coaches like the size Perlotte already possesses at 6-foot-4 and 195 pounds. His coverage skills have also drawn the attention of the staff.

Perlotte is planning to be back in Athens again later this summer. Georgia has emerged as one of the top contenders at this early stage in his recruitment.