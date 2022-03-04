Uzo-Diribe picks up intensity of Rico Walker's UGA recruitment
UGASports was able to speak with four-star edge prospect Rico Walker recently at the Under-Amour camp in Alpharetta, Georgia.
Walker is a versatile player who at one point Georgia was recruiting on both sides of the ball. Walker plays tight end and outside linebacker for Hickory High School in Hickory, North Carolina. Around this time in 2021, tight end coach Todd Hartley and then Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning were internally debating where Walker would project at the next level.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news