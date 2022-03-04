UGASports was able to speak with four-star edge prospect Rico Walker recently at the Under-Amour camp in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Walker is a versatile player who at one point Georgia was recruiting on both sides of the ball. Walker plays tight end and outside linebacker for Hickory High School in Hickory, North Carolina. Around this time in 2021, tight end coach Todd Hartley and then Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning were internally debating where Walker would project at the next level.