Georgia went to the other side of the country for its latest wide receiver scholarship offer.

The Bulldogs extended an offer to 2024 prospect Jason Robinson out of Long Beach, California, earlier this week. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Robinson is currently committed to Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans.

However, the offer from the defending national champions certainly caught his attention.

"A different type of happy feeling," Robinson said of the offer. "It was really a great vibe that got me excited, being my first SEC offer coming from a program like Georgia."