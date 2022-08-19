Update on Georgia's secondary

Georgia heads into its second scrimmage Saturday at Sanford Stadium, and like most positions, a lot of eyes will be on the continued development of the Bulldogs' secondary.

Senior safety Christopher Smith has had one of the best views of the proceedings, and Thursday offered an update on where he thinks Georgia’s secondary stands.

“We’re in a good spot. Coach Fran (Brown) and Coach (Will) Muschamp, they do a lot of work with us day in and day out,” Smith said. “We don’t feel like we’ve arrived, we can always get better. Our motto is you either get better or worse and one of my personal mottos is one percent. If we get one percent better every day, we will get closer to our goals.”

Based on what we’ve learned, this is how Georgia’s secondary currently stands.

At safety, there’s Smith, along with fellow veteran Dan Jackson, sophomore David Daniel-Sisvanh, along with a trio of talented freshmen – Malaki Starks, JaCorey Thomas and Daylen Everette – each of whom has opened Kirby Smart’s eyes.

Kelee Ringo returns at one cornerback spot, and opposite him, Kamari Lassiter appears to have an edge ahead of Nyland Green for the other starting role. Sophomore Javon Bullard, along with freshmen Julian Humphrey, Jaheim Singletary, and Marcus Washington Jr., are also in the mix.

The star position has William Poole seemingly in the lead, with Tykee Smith still getting to 100 percent following ACL surgery.

Smart spoke about Lassiter and Green following last week’s scrimmage.

“Both of those kids are smart, savvy, tough, and physical. I love the way they tackle and play,” Smart said. “I thought Nyland had some good physical tackles for him. Kamari is one of the best tacklers on the team, so it’s a lot more about covering at that position than tackling. Kamari did some nice things, gave up some plays. He had a really good day, the other day, where he made some plays on fade ball on A.D. (Mitchell). Kamari is fighting his tail off for that spot and helping us in some special teams spots. I’m very pleased with the growth of those guys.”

But as Smart is quick to point out, the Bulldogs will not get by with just those three cornerbacks. Secondary depth is going to remain a season-long concern for Smart and each of the players mentioned needs to play an effective role.

Fortunately, that group is eager to learn.

“The first day of camp, those guys came to me with a lot of questions, and I tried to answer and help out the best that I can,” Smith said. “Malaki, JaCorey, Marcus Washington … me and Dan, we try to do the best we can in helping to bring those guys along because we know we’re going to need them.”

Washington’s progress will be interesting to watch.

The son of former Georgia linebacker Marcus Washington reclassified so he could join the program this year, and because of that, is the youngest person currently in the Bulldog secondary.

“He’s handled it pretty well. Coach Muschamp does a lot of work with us, and I’ve got to give him a pat on the back because he does a lot of work with those guys,” Smith said. “(Muschamp) works with us every day. He helps us know the game better, works on our technique; we get extra film time with him and he does a great job with those guys, myself included.”

However, of the freshman defensive backs, the most buzz continues to center around the duo of Starks and Thomas.

Especially Starks.

The former Jefferson star was recently seen rotating with the first team in Georgia’s dime package, and all indications are that he is going to make a quick impact as soon, maybe as early as the Sept. 3 season-opener against Oregon.

“Malaki is very strong-minded,” Smith said. “He’s very open and willing to learn, very athletic, and along with the rest of the freshmen have bought into everything.”

For that, Smart is grateful.

“Malaki is doing a good job. As are our freshmen DBs. I think our freshmen DBs are going to be good football players. That does not mean that I am saying they are going to go out there and start,” Smart said. “Our freshmen DBs are going to help us. All of those guys have shown a sign of, ‘Man, he is going to be okay. He is going to be able to help us. He is going to be a good player.'"