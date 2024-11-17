Unsung Bulldogs step up on offense in win over Tennessee

After Georgia's 31-17 win over Tennessee on Saturday night, Kirby Smart emphasized depth.

As his Bulldogs deal with injuries and attrition, more and more players have to step up. Smart said they work in practice each day to continue building depth on the roster.

That paid off on Saturday as multiple unsung heroes emerged in the win over the Volunteers.

"No matter who, next man up mentality," Smart said after the game. "And the kids in our room that haven't played yet, and sometimes they want to pout. They need to realize that you don't know when your time's coming. Will you work while you wait, is what we say. Will you work while you wait?"

The offense had players at multiple positions step up.

Freshman running back Nate Frazier started in place of the injured Trevor Etienne. He finished with 68 yards on 19 carries, along with a game-clinching touchdown in the final minutes.

But Frazier has been getting carries. The same cannot be said for fellow freshman Chauncey Bowens, who registered five carries for nine yards.

At receiver another freshman, Nitro Tuggle, registered a pair of catches for 25 yards. Smart said Tuggle practiced better this week and as a result saw the field more.

"It felt good, I'm proud of that man," senior receiver Arian Smith said. "I remember when I was a freshman, it was my moment to get in the game for the first time, to get my first snap, to get my first reception. So I'm just happy for him, I'm proud of him."

The biggest offensive contributors were the position group that has been missing in action most of the season.

Georgia's tight end trio of Oscar Delp, Ben Yurosek, and Lawson Luckie combined for 10 catches and 130 yards. Delp added a pair of touchdowns in the first half.

"I think we're mismatches all over the field, no matter who we play," Delp said. "I think just one catch after another leads to more trust for the quarterback and that just ended up happening over time."

Smart credited offensive coordinator Mike Bobo with drawing up a great gameplan involving the tight ends.

"Ben made some plays," Smart said. "Lawson had the play that probably would have been a huge play. The corner came off his man and makes a break up. And then Oscar had a huge touchdown. Oscar could have had a bigger night too with the throw over the middle there where he got popped and the ball came out. But proud of those tight ends, man. They haven't had the year they wanted to have, but they had a really big night tonight.”

Smart said the Bulldogs showed resilience in their "next man up" mentality on Saturday night. In Frazier, Bowers, Tuggle, and the tight ends, Smart saw true examples of working while they wait.

"Chauncey Bowens worked while he waited and it paid off for him," Smart said. "Nitro, he had a great week of practice. We need more of that."