Under the Radar: Offensive lineman Devin Willock

As fall camp approaches for Georgia football, UGASports will take a look at the depth chart for Georgia and identify some under-the-radar players who could rise up the depth chart in the 2021 season. Today we start with the offensive line and redshirt freshman Devin Willock .

Willock is the biggest offensive lineman on the Georgia roster. Willock is tied with Amarius Mims and Xavier Truss as being the tallest lineman for Georgia at 6-foot-7. Also, he outweighs Mims and Truss each by 5 pounds. Willock is listed at 335. Those measurements are partly the reason that Willock is the UGASports selection for the under-the-radar player for the offensive line position.

The second-year Bulldog from Paramus, New Jersey changed his body tremendously during his true freshman year in Athens. Willock came to Georgia between 355 and 365 pounds. Willock had a knee injury and was unable to compete during fall camp. That did not stop Willock from working hard in rehab and also in attempts to transform himself.

Head coach Kirby Smart was very complimentary of Willock late in the 2020 season. Smart went as far as to say Willock had gotten "cut", referencing his newfound physique.

On the field, Willock was rounding into form toward the end of his freshman campaign. The massive New Jersey native was working at guard, a position where sheer size and the ability to create movement in the running game is paramount. Having played tackle in high school and guard during his first season with Georgia, Willock also provides versatility and should be able to handle learning the intricacies of each position. Smart also praised the intelligence of Willock in press conferences last year.



The size, strength, versatility, and intelligence combination that Willock possesses makes him a prime candidate to rise up the depth chart this fall and be a valuable depth piece of the Georgia offensive line. Offensive line coach Matt Luke has prioritized Willock since his arrival to Georiga. Luke was hired by Georgia on December 10, 2019. On December 12, 2019, Devin Willock decommitted from Penn State and was committed to the Georgia Bulldogs three days later.

Luke, Smart, and the Georgia staff specifically targeted the big lineman from the northeast. Undoubtedly Georgia saw a wealth of potential in the three-star and now, with a clean bill of health and a leaner build in 2021, Willock is set to show his improvement from year one to year two.