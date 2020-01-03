WINNERS

ARIZONA STATE

The Sun Devils saw not one, but two prospects announce their intention to attend Arizona State during Thursday's game. Wide receiver Elijhah Badger and running back Daniyel Ngata both chose Herm Edwards’ program, adding even more recruiting momentum to a program that seems to be picking it up by the month. ASU didn’t have the Pac-12 title season for which some had hoped this fall, but it certainly seems as though the ship is pointed in the right direction. Things are good in Tempe.

GEORGIA

Georgia got a commitment from five-star tight end Darnell Washington during Thursday's game, so that alone makes the Bulldogs a winner. Defensive lineman Jalen Carter’s surprising and consistent performance was merely icing on the cake. Add in the fact that most expect game MVP Zachary Evans, who ran for 64 yards and a score on Thursday, to eventually sign with UGA, and the Dawg faithful should be be downright giddy.

FLORIDA

Tyreak Sapp (Rivals.com)

The good news for Florida came early and often during Under Armour week. First, Rivals100 defensive end Gervon Dexter made a strong case for five-star status during workouts. Then, 2021 commit Tyreak Sapp was one of the more impressive players at the Future 50 event. Finally, wide receiver pledge Ja'Quavion Fraziars was one of the stars of Thursday’s game, making six catches for 60 yards and a touchdown. In short, the week in Orlando will likely lead to an increase in ranking for a number or UF commits.

LOSERS

ANYONE COUNTING ON ZACH EVANS

Evans has made a habit of setting commitment dates only to cancel them, and the five-star prospect struck again on Thursday. Evans was scheduled to reveal his commitment -- presumably to Georgia -- during the Under Armour game, but cancelled his announcement prior to kickoff. Evans gave an interview on Thursday night saying he had not signed “just yet” and would wait to announce his choice, which could come “at any time.” The prevailing thought is that he will still land at UGA, but something has delayed things.

WASHINGTON

Washington commit Sav’ell Smalls remains an impressive prospect but failed to live up to his five-star ranking in Orlando. So while he will likely still help the Huskies immensely down the road, it might be time to temper hyper-lofty expectations for a player that does not possess a college-ready build. Smalls failed to pop off the page this week and will likely see a small rankings slide because of it.

CLEMSON