After his team played what Scott Stricklin claimed were its two-best games over the weekend against Georgia Tech, Tuesday night’s contest against visiting Georgia Southern left much to be desired.

Try a lot.

Not only were the fourth-ranked Bulldogs unable to solve Eagle starter Tyler Owens (1-0); they were ultimately outplayed in every facet by the visitors from Statesboro, who eased to a 6-3 win before a Foley Field crowd of 2,195.

“You’re not always as good as you think you are; this game can humble you really quickly. Anyone can beat you on any given night, but there are enough older guys on this team that know that,” Stricklin said. “We’ve got to come back ready to play, ready to compete, and prove we’re a better team than what we were tonight.”

The Eagles (5-5) outhit Georgia (11-2) 13-7 and took advantage of three Bulldog errors, which accounted for two unearned runs.

“No question, you’ve got to make plays and a couple of them were routine plays,” Stricklin said. “They made the plays, we didn’t; they had better at-bats than us, they pitched better than us, and they beat us in every facet of the game.”

Georgia Southern struck first off redshirt freshman Garrett Brown, scoring three times in the fourth on back-to-back doubles by Christian Avant and Jason Swann, before adding a third when Patrick Sullivan let a hard grounder go right through his legs.

Eagle pitcher Tyler Owens (1-0), meanwhile, held the Bulldogs to just one hit over the first four innings, getting some help when center fielder Parker Biederer robbed Tucker Bradley in the first of what would have been a two-run home run.

“The momentum switched really quickly in the first inning. Tucker hits a ball that any other day I think is gone here,” Stricklin said. “But the wind kind of died; it didn’t carry as much as I thought, but Biederer made a great play. It was high enough where he could get to the fence, time his jump, and rob a home run. So instead of 2-0, it’s 0-0 and they’ve got all the momentum, and from there on out, they dominated the game.”

Little went right for the Bulldogs after that.

The Bulldogs' third error of the evening led to Georgia Southern making it 4-0 in the sixth before adding two more in the seventh, on a single by Avant through a drawn-in infield.

Cole Tate drove in two of Georgia’s runs with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh, and an RBI single in the ninth. An RBI single by Chaney Rogers made it 6-3 after Tate’s RBI hit in the ninth

Garret Brown (1-1) took the loss for the Bulldogs after allowing six hits and two earned runs in four innings. He was followed by Will Childers, Brandon Smith, Cain Tatum, and Darryn Pasqua, who combined to allow 7 hits and two earned runs over the final five innings.

