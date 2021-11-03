UGASports - Recruiting Notes: 11/3/2021

Kirby Smart has made it clear over and over again that recruiting is the lifeblood of success in the Georgia Bulldog football program. For Smart and his staff, recruiting literally never stops. For those of us at UGASports that cover recruiting, that means life stays busy!

Georgia is working on prospects from the current college players in the transfer portal, all the way to prodigies in the Class of 2026. There are a ton of moving parts right now especially in the Class of 2022 as the Georgia Bulldogs currently sit atop the Rivals team rankings in that cycle and are looking to add on.

Georgia will need to reload on defense after this season, especially on the interior defensive line. UGASports has an update on prospects like Christen Miller and Shone Washington, as well as current 2022 commitment Tyre West.

