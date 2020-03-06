Georgia fans have to come to appreciate the City of Brotherly Love for more than cheesesteaks and Rocky movies during the Kirby Smart era.

That's thanks to Philadelphia transplants D'Andre Swift and Mark Webb, key components of Smart's first full recruiting cycle, who've contributed in large ways over their careers in Athens.

While Swift is headed for the NFL, Webb is back for his senior season, but the pipeline to Philly may keep flowing beyond his departure, as well. That's where four-star pass rusher Elijah Jeudy comes in.