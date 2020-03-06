Rivals250 defensive end Elijah Jeudy has UGA in top two
Georgia fans have to come to appreciate the City of Brotherly Love for more than cheesesteaks and Rocky movies during the Kirby Smart era.
That's thanks to Philadelphia transplants D'Andre Swift and Mark Webb, key components of Smart's first full recruiting cycle, who've contributed in large ways over their careers in Athens.
While Swift is headed for the NFL, Webb is back for his senior season, but the pipeline to Philly may keep flowing beyond his departure, as well. That's where four-star pass rusher Elijah Jeudy comes in.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news