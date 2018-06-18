UGASports Mock Draft: Round One picks
Welcome to the 2018 UGASports Mock Draft!
Team writers Anthony Dasher and Patrick Garbin, along with subscriber rdfdawg84, are conducting a 24-round mock draft featuring only current Georgia football players. Below, you'll find their Round One picks, with accompanying explanation, as each argues the case for their selection.
But first, an explanation of how this will work.
You’re likely familiar with a fantasy sports draft. The UGASports Mock Draft is similar, but there will be no statistical battle through the season.
The three “selectors” will disregard the players’ past or anticipated playing time. Instead, the players will be chosen based on talent and potential. In other words, the probable fact that Jake Fromm will pass for more yardage than Justin Fields, or D’Andre Swift will have more carries than Zamir White, will not be considered—rather, if one team’s 24 selections was to play or face off against either of the other two teams’ 24 selections, which team would be the most talented?
In addition, selections will be made under the assumption that every player will be healthy by the time the 2018 season begins.
At the end of the draft, each selector will have chosen 23 players: 1 quarterback, 1 running back, 3 receivers, 1 tight end, 5 offensive linemen, 3 defensive linemen, 4 linebackers, 4 defensive backs and one kicker (placekicker/punter). In addition, selectors will pick (at any point in the draft) one current assistant coach on Georgia’s staff, whether he’s a coordinator or a position coach.
When the draft concludes in early August, the three 24-man lineups will be placed up for a vote, and subscribers will have the opportunity to decide which selector has the best team or made the most convincing case.
A random drawing has rdfdawg84 picking first, followed by Dash, and finally Patrick. This is a snake draft format, meaning rdfdawg84 will choose third in the second round and first again in the third. Dash will choose second in every round, whereas Patrick will pick third in Round One, followed by first in Round Two, third in Round Three, and so on.
Finally, there’s a couple of positions, especially at quarterback, whereby Georgia seemingly has an insufficient number of players. To somewhat alleviate this issue, if a selector sees fit (or if it’s really his only option), he doesn’t have to slot a selection at the position the player normally plays. For example, a selector might choose Terry Godwin or Mecole Hardman to be his quarterback, Lamont Gaillard to be a defensive lineman, Mark Webb to be a receiver, etc.
Round One picks
rdfdawg84—Jake Fromm, QB: After much deliberation, I had to draft the player who I feel plays the most important position on the team. Not only do I feel Jake Fromm is the most important member of this team, but he also provides the leadership and intangibles necessary to build my team around. As a freshman, he had a TD-Int ratio of 24-7, was second in the SEC in completion percentage, second in passing efficiency (9th nationally), and was one of the nation's best deep ball passers. With these stats and the proven leadership and intangibles Fromm provides, this is not only the "safe" pick but also the foundation of what I'm looking to build my team around.
Anthony Dasher—D’Andre Walker, LB: Erk Russell would have told me to go defense first, so I’m taking D’Andre Walker. You’ve got to be able to affect the opposing quarterback, and from what we know so far, the senior is Georgia’s most experienced and effective pass rusher. Personally, I’m looking for upwards of eight sacks this season from the former Langston Hughes star.
Patrick Garbin—Justin Fields, QB: For me, this pick is a near-given, with an explanation that’s simple. Georgia currently has only two viable quarterbacks: Fromm—and he’s already taken—and Fields. Although the latter is relatively unproven at the collegiate level, and even though there’s the draft guideline to where a selection does not have to be slotted at the position he normally plays, I prefer the young Fields to quarterback my team rather than, say, Mecole Hardman or Terry Godwin.
|ROUND
|rdfdawg84
|Anthony Dasher
|Patrick Garbin
|
First
|
QB- Jake Fromm
|
LB- D'Andre Walker
|
QB- Justin Fields