Team writers Anthony Dasher and Patrick Garbin, along with subscriber rdfdawg84 , are conducting a 24-round mock draft featuring only current Georgia football players. Below, you'll find their Round One picks, with accompanying explanation, as each argues the case for their selection.

You’re likely familiar with a fantasy sports draft. The UGASports Mock Draft is similar, but there will be no statistical battle through the season.

The three “selectors” will disregard the players’ past or anticipated playing time. Instead, the players will be chosen based on talent and potential. In other words, the probable fact that Jake Fromm will pass for more yardage than Justin Fields, or D’Andre Swift will have more carries than Zamir White, will not be considered—rather, if one team’s 24 selections was to play or face off against either of the other two teams’ 24 selections, which team would be the most talented?

In addition, selections will be made under the assumption that every player will be healthy by the time the 2018 season begins.

At the end of the draft, each selector will have chosen 23 players: 1 quarterback, 1 running back, 3 receivers, 1 tight end, 5 offensive linemen, 3 defensive linemen, 4 linebackers, 4 defensive backs and one kicker (placekicker/punter). In addition, selectors will pick (at any point in the draft) one current assistant coach on Georgia’s staff, whether he’s a coordinator or a position coach.

When the draft concludes in early August, the three 24-man lineups will be placed up for a vote, and subscribers will have the opportunity to decide which selector has the best team or made the most convincing case.

A random drawing has rdfdawg84 picking first, followed by Dash, and finally Patrick. This is a snake draft format, meaning rdfdawg84 will choose third in the second round and first again in the third. Dash will choose second in every round, whereas Patrick will pick third in Round One, followed by first in Round Two, third in Round Three, and so on.

Finally, there’s a couple of positions, especially at quarterback, whereby Georgia seemingly has an insufficient number of players. To somewhat alleviate this issue, if a selector sees fit (or if it’s really his only option), he doesn’t have to slot a selection at the position the player normally plays. For example, a selector might choose Terry Godwin or Mecole Hardman to be his quarterback, Lamont Gaillard to be a defensive lineman, Mark Webb to be a receiver, etc.