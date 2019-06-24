The following is Part Two of a two-part Q&A with Brooks to discuss a number of issues, including the improvements being made to Sanford Stadium. For Part One of the Q&A, go HERE .

Since returning for a second stint at UGA in 2016, Josh Brooks , the Deputy Athletic Director for Operations, has led the Athletic Department’s planning for facility expansion and construction, while directly overseeing the game-day operations for football,

UGASports: Do you often hear fans question why you don’t hire professional groups to come in and run Sanford Stadium’s concessions?

Brooks: Yes, and it’s a great question. We employ over 600 people to work just concessions each game day. And, we do bring in professional groups like Chick-fil-A to take over stands when we can, but at the main stands—those selling popcorn, hot dogs, and things like that—we depend upon workers from NPOs (non-profit organizations). I think if Sanford Stadium was a venue which hosted multiple events a year, like Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, it would be easier to get professional workers in and train them. However, since our venue is used only six or seven times a year, it's more efficient to train leaders to lead groups of NPOs. And, there is motivation with NPOs because they receive a percentage of their sales. Now, by using devices like the HappyOrNots (initially mentioned in Part One), we've got to do a better job of scoring and ranking the workers, which will lead to the best performing organizations working the busier stands. And, it's also important when someone reaches out to us with comments—very specific comments. For example, if someone has an issue with concessions, tell me the stand number and the issue—and we'll address it.

UGASports: Is there anything in place to improve the internet's availability or quality on game day at the stadium?

Brooks: WiFi is still not something we're ready to take on right now, and mostly because there's such a huge price tag associated with it—around $5 to $7 million. But, we’ve been having two telecommunications companies come into the stadium, and they have done a great job of expanding their DAS (Distributed Antenna System) network. I think that service has gotten better and better. Although that doesn’t do anything for your WiFi, fans will have a better cell signal for calling, texting, and mid-level surfing.

UGASports: Does UGA plan to have another stadium concert?

Brooks: Yes, it’s something we want to do again. But, not just any band can do it. You have to find the right artist and sometimes it can be complicated to get that done. Still, that's something I'm always working on—but there’s nothing in stone yet.

UGASports: We’ve essentially only touched on Sanford Stadium, but what about any improvements to facilities of other UGA sports, like the tennis grandstand? And, are there any others?

Brooks: Yes, we have begun construction on the new tennis grandstand. And, I would hope that will help us bring the NCAA [tennis] championships back here. We're going to have to get more aggressive and fight—and bring the championships back to Athens. I think the grandstand will be a significant piece to that. In addition, our soccer team has a new grandstand with a new press box and ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) accessibility. The softball stadium is probably one of our older ones, but it's in pretty good shape, although we’d love to do some work there. We don’t host track events, but we've resurfaced the track and the program has a practice area in the indoor [practice facility]. We’ve redone Foley Field, have a new golf clubhouse, and new equestrian clubhouses are being constructed right now as we speak.

UGASports: What would you say to all the people who are taken aback with the costs associated with the athletic facilities?

Brooks: I think good information to share is that our land is tough to build on. This is lower land, it's red clay. We work in tight timelines—and we work with a lot of interesting topography. So, when you talk about retention walls, storm drainage, the quality of soil, and how we're going to have to go in and put micropyles, piers, pilings, and things to support the structure, it can make the costs of things go up. If we were building on flat land, it would be a lot simpler. But, with our campus’ unique topography, it can get complicated because as soon as you start building a retaining wall anywhere, it will start to get expensive.

UGASports: There is an idea that money is leaving the University of Georgia general fund to pay for athletics. Some students and others may claim, for example, that the football program is receiving money which could be used to build a new art building, a museum, or something similar. But that is not the case.

Brooks: UGA does have a small student fee associated with athletics, but we also give money back to the university, endow professorships, totaling about $4 million annually.

UGASports: Although Greg McGarity gets a lot of grief, you’ve been a strong defender of him. What are your thoughts on Greg?

Brooks: I think when you're the man at the top, everything comes to you. And, there are no easy fixes to a lot of our bigger problems in terms of logistics. But no one loves Georgia more than Greg, no one cares about the people that come to these games, and the student-athletes and coaches more than Greg. He reads every single email and is very responsive and caring to all issues. Greg is very caring of the loyal fan who has been here for 30-plus years and is trusting in their experience. He is not just a money-at-all costs athletic director, but he’s honest, fair, and treats people the right way. Greg McGarity sets a great example for everybody else to follow.

UGASports.com: Finally, Josh, is there anything you’d like to mention that we didn’t already touch on?

Brooks: I encourage and will listen to any kind of feedback. My email is public (brooks@sports.uga.edu), so I always ask for people to email me whereby we can then set up a phone call or a meeting in my office. I don't like to get into a lot of email back and forth because I think tone often gets lost. I'll meet anybody in my office. I'm here every morning if somebody just wants to sit down and talk to me. And, as much as it can be a bummer for me to receive negative feedback, I can't get better at my job unless I do.