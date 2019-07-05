The 2019 Georgia football season is almost here, and UGASports.com wants its subscribers to decide the greatest play in UGA football history. We selected 32 plays throughout history that we deemed worthy of nomination. Three times a week, you can vote in a bracket-style tournament—and the play that gets the most votes moves on to the next round. Your vote is important. VOTE HERE.

#3 seed—“And, the Dawgs broke it up!” (1982 vs. Auburn) With the SEC title on the line, Georgia led its annual game against Auburn, 19-14, with 49 seconds remaining in the contest, but the Tigers had possession on the opposing 21-yard line. Facing fourth down and 17 yards to go, Auburn quarterback Randy Campbell, who had some success throwing against an outstanding Georgia secondary, dropped back to throw. He floated a lofty pass in the end zone for split end Mike Edwards. Bulldog safety Jeff Sanchez, cornerback Ronnie Harris, and Edwards all jumped for the ball but none of them came down with it. The football dropped harmlessly to the turf and the Bulldogs, taking over on downs, were only 42 seconds away from their third consecutive conference title. On Campbell’s fourth-down pass into the end zone, Edwards, the intended target, later claimed all he saw were two Bulldog defenders leaping in front of him. Edwards had been lined up on the outside with Georgia’s Harris while Sanchez was positioned on the inside with a different receiver. As Campbell threw towards Edwards, Sanchez abandoned his man and went for the ball. Both Sanchez and Harris leaped for the ball in front of Edwards and broke up the potential-winning pass. From its 21-yard line, Georgia ran out the remaining seconds on the clock and seized a 19-14 victory.

#6 seed—Gurley’s 100-yard Equalizer (2014 vs. Clemson) In the 2014 matchup against Clemson, Georgia found itself in a slugfest. Midway through the second quarter, the Tigers scored a touchdown to take a 21-14 lead. On the ensuing kickoff, the Clemson kick went to returner Todd Gurley five yards deep into the end zone. The star back did not hesitate as he took off running. Starting behind a wall of Red blockers, Gurley gave a little push to one his own blockers, Taylor Maxey—and then turned it on. Gurley headed down towards the corner and wasn’t touched until he reached the goal line for a 100-yard return for a touchdown. Georgia would tie the game, and then dominated the rest of the way, ultimately winning, 45-21. In Gurley’s three season-openers at Georgia, he rushed for 452 combined yards and seven touchdowns—and he also ran back two kickoffs for scores, including a 100-yarder against Clemson when the Bulldogs needed it most.

