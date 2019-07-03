The 2019 Georgia football season is almost here, and UGASports.com wants its subscribers to decide the greatest play in UGA football history. We selected 32 plays throughout history that we deemed worthy of nomination. Three times a week, you can vote in a bracket-style tournament—and the play that gets the most votes moves on to the next round. Your vote is important. VOTE HERE.

4 seed—Lastinger Lassos Longhorns (1984 vs. Texas) With Georgia trailing Texas, 9-3, in the 1984 Cotton Bowl, facing fourth down at their own 34-yard line with 4:32 remaining in the game, the Bulldogs elected to punt. Longhorn Craig Curry tried an over-the-shoulder catch of the punt, which was fumbled and recovered by Georgia’s Gary Moss. Texas’ blunder gave the Bulldogs a rare scoring opportunity at the Longhorns’ 23-yard line. Georgia soon faced third-down-and-four at the opposing 17-yard line. According to quarterback John Lastinger to Patrick Garbin of UGASports.com:

On third down…we lined up in an I-Right Formation with the tight end and Z-Back, or flanker, to the right. The Z-Back came in motion from right to left away from where the play would be going if we ran the option on the play. All day, Texas had been able to play only man coverage because its defense was that good. So, when Herman Archie (the Z-Back) went to the left, a Texas cornerback followed him, leaving only their strong safety if we ran the option on the play. We ran a lot of option that season, so that was one thing I felt I could do pretty well. On the play, I faked it to Barry (fullback Barry Young) and came down the line to the right. Our line did a great job of giving me a seal, and the only defender in front of me and the trailing pitchman, Tron (tailback Tron Jackson), as we had hoped, was the strong safety. The strong safety moved over to take Tron, leaving me a clear ally to run with no defender covering me. At about the three-yard line, Texas’ free safety—All-American Jerry Gray—had sped over and collided with me, knocking me out of bounds as I dove for the pylon. Honestly, I think by today’s standards with instant replay, I would have been ruled out just short of the goal line and we would have had the ball first-and-goal on the one-yard line. But, my run was ruled a touchdown. The play worked perfect.

Following Lastinger’s touchdown, Kevin Butler’s PAT gave Georgia a 10-9 lead—a one-point advantage the Bulldogs wouldn’t relinquish in an upset victory over Texas.

5 seed—Bobo to Allen to Overtime (1996 vs. Auburn) Played in 1996, the 100th meeting between Georgia and Auburn featured the Tigers jumping out to a 28-7 lead, including scoring a touchdown in which Uga V nearly did some damage of his own. Under first-year head coach Jim Donnan, the Bulldogs fought back and found themselves down by just one touchdown, 28-21, with 1:07 remaining in the contest. From his own 18-yard line, Georgia quarterback Mike Bobo connected with Hines Ward, Robert Edwards, Matt Dickson, Corey Allen, and then Ward again. However, with time running out, Bobo was sacked. The officials stopped the clock briefly to set the ball and then Bobo spiked the pigskin with just one second remaining. Georgia had just one shot to tie the game—and the Bulldogs would have to try to tie things up from Auburn’s 30-yard line. Bobo took the snap from shotgun and moved around in the pocket, feeling the pressure, and heaved the ball around the goal line. Allen leaped up, caught the ball, stretched out, and scored a touchdown with no time remaining in regulation. After the extra point, Georgia had sent the game into overtime—the first overtime affair in SEC history—whereby the Bulldogs eventually won in four overtime periods, 56-49.

