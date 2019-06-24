The 2019 Georgia football season is almost here, and UGASports.com wants its subscribers to decide the greatest play in UGA football history. We selected 32 plays throughout history that we deemed worthy of nomination. Three times a week, you can vote in a bracket-style tournament—and the play that gets the most votes moves on to the next round. Your vote is important. VOTE HERE.

4 seed—Sean’s Scoop & Score (2003 vs. Tennessee) Georgia headed to Knoxville in 2003 with a three-game winning streak against Tennessee, including having defeated the Volunteers the last time they met in Neyland Stadium two seasons before. The Bulldogs controlled the first half, leading the entire way. Just prior to halftime, Georgia held a 13-7 advantage, but Tennessee was driving—and a touchdown could give it the lead and the spark it could use for the final 30 minutes of play. With the Vols just a few feet away from a touchdown with less than 10 seconds left, tailback Jabari Davis fumbled the football. Defender Sean Jones scooped it up at the eight-yard line and had a clear path 92 yards to the end zone. The Georgia safety had several Bulldog blockers with him as he raced untouched for a touchdown as the half expired. Most of the usually loud fans of Neyland Stadium were instantly silenced. Georgia never looked back, winning with ease, 41-14.

5 seed—The Shoestring Play (1975 vs. Vanderbilt) Leading Vanderbilt by a score of only 7-3 in the second quarter of the Bulldogs and Commodores’ 1975 meeting in Nashville, Georgia quarterback Ray Goff approached the football, which was spotted on the right hash mark, on second down. As Vanderbilt stood in its defensive huddle, Goff knelt in front of the ball and pretended to tie his shoe as the other 10 Bulldogs nonchalantly gathered at the left hash mark on the wide side of the field. Instantly, Goff, acting as the offense’s center, flipped the football to junior flanker Gene Washington. Acting as a running back. Washington raced down the left sideline with a convoy of nine blockers. Only one Commodore defender had the possibility of reaching Washington, but he was quickly blocked out of the play by split end Steve Davis. As a confused Vanderbilt defense chased to no avail, Washington easily galloped 36 yards for a touchdown, scoring with 4:58 remaining until halftime. The “Shoestring” play was suggested by Georgia’s offensive line coach Jimmy Vickers to head coach Vince Dooley when Vickers noticed on game film that Vanderbilt’s defense often held hands while calling signals in its huddle, paying little attention towards the opposing offenses. The play was designed for Georgia’s quarterback to lateral the ball to running back Glynn Harrison or Washington but since Harrison was out with an injury, Washington, by default, would be on the receiving end of the shoestring. With little more than five minutes remaining in the second quarter, offensive coordinator Bill Pace called for the trickery, Dooley consented, and Washington executed it into the end zone as Vanderbilt’s defense stood in bewilderment. The Shoestring play jumpstarted what had been a stagnant Georgia offense, as the Bulldogs easily cruised from there, ultimately defeating the Commodores, 47-3.

