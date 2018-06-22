UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 71, we feature Bruce Thornton’s 71-yard Pick Six in UGA’s 26-13 win over Florida State in the 2003 Sugar Bowl.

The 2002 season was very special for Georgia. The Bulldogs won their first SEC Championship in 20 seasons, earning a trip to the Sugar Bowl to face the Seminoles of Florida State. Georgia got on the board first with a Billy Bennett field goal in the first quarter, before Florida State took a 7-3 lead in the second quarter—and were threatening for more. But, the Bulldog defense had another idea. FSU was on Georgia’s side of the field when quarterback Fabian Walker felt pressure and threw the football to the far sideline, where Bruce Thornton read the pass, ran right in front of the ball, and picked it off. The converted running back then darted 71 yards, adding a few struts along the way, into the end zone for a touchdown. The Bulldogs would not relinquish their lead in an eventual 26-13 victory. After scoring a touchdown off of a blocked punt earlier that season, and rushing for three scores as a running back two years before, Thornton’s pick six was his fifth and final touchdown as a Bulldog.



