The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: UGA stays consistent with TE recruit

Here is the May 16 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Staying consistent

Georgia has made tight end Kaiden Prothro feel like a priority throughout his recruitment. Prothro, at 6-foot-6 and 207 pounds, has visited Athens twice recently, which has the program in good standing.

He mentioned how tight ends coach Todd Hartley has done an excellent job with his position group over the years.

"Being down at Georgia with Coach (Kirby) Smart and seeing how he coaches, getting down there to see how they practice, seeing what Coach Hartley is doing with the tight ends ... Every time I go out there, they're getting better," Prothro detailed.

Prothro plans to take an official visit to Georgia.

"Seeing the tradition at Georgia, how they produce guys into the NFL -- that's what you want to see as a recruit. It's big for me," he continued. "They're talking to the time to recruit me, to come down see me, and by getting me down there consistently for visits."

How McCray will help

Georgia is looking to improve a running game that finished 102nd nationally a year ago. To do this, the Bulldogs added transfer Josh McCray to the fold. The former Illinois running back is 6 foot 1 and 235 pounds, and offers a bit more power between the tackles.

“Talented kid from a great high school program,” Smart said. “Size, in a world of a lot of third and ones and fourth and ones in college football with analytics people going for it, you need short-yardage backs. We think he gives us the potential to do that."

Bulldog bats ignite

Georgia belted three home runs in Thursday's 10-6 win over Texas A&M. The win improved Georgia to 41-13 overall and 17-11 in SEC play.

"[W]e just need to come out and play with confidence too and stay hungry,” head coach Wes Johnson said. “You can't get fed in this game. If you do or start thinking you've done something or accomplished something, somebody will sneak up and get you. So no, no, no … we'll have a huge point of emphasis tomorrow.”

Sending the big fish