UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 21, we feature the 21-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Murray to Michael Bennett—one of the Bulldogs’ biggest plays in an epic victory over LSU in 2013.

Billed to be a battle between quarterbacks Aaron Murray and Zach Mettenberger, the epic 2013 Georgia-LSU game was certainly that. In a back-and-forth contest, the teams were tied at four different scores prior to the fourth quarter, including 27-27 late in the third quarter. It was then that the Bulldogs found themselves in a third-and-11 situation from the Tigers’ 21-yard line. From the shotgun, Murray passed to a wide-open Michael Bennett for the junior receiver’s second touchdown reception of the day, matching a career-high. Later, with under two minutes remaining in the game and trailing 41-37, UGA took a lead it wouldn’t relinquish, and eventually prevailed. Georgia’s 44-41 win lived up to the hype as the two quarterbacks combined for 670 yards passing and seven touchdowns, including the Murray-to-Bennett 21-yard score—one of the Bulldogs’ biggest plays in the victory.



