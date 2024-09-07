Advertisement

Bulldogs prepping for 'different' Jalen Milroe yet again

Georgia is preparing once again to defend Jalen Milroe and Alabama.

 • Jed May
WATCH: Kalen DeBoer's Monday presser

WATCH Kalen DeBoer's Monday press conference ahead of facing Georgia.

 • Patrick Garbin
WATCH: Arian Smith and Smael Mondon

WATCH player interviews with wide receiver Arian Smith and linebacker Smael Mondon prior to Monday's practice.

 • Patrick Garbin
WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Monday presser

WATCH and/or READ Kirby Smart's Monday press conference ahead of the Alabama game.

 • Patrick Garbin
Key points from Arian Smith's press conference

Key points from Arian Smith's press conference

UGASports delivers the key points from Arian Smith's press conference on Monday.

 • Jed May

Published Sep 7, 2024
PHOTOS: Dawg Walk ahead of Georgia vs Tennessee Tech
Kathryn Skeean  •  UGASports
@KathrynSkeean

Scenes from the Dawg Walk ahead of Georgia vs Tennessee Tech on Sept. 7, 2024, in Athens, Georgia.

