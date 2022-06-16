UGAAA finalizes plans for $300 million fundraising campaign

The University of Georgia Athletic Association announced Thursday the finalization of an ambitious $300 million comprehensive fundraising campaign to support key department priorities over the next five years.

Among them: the ability to support top facility enhancement projects, including enhancements to Sanford Stadium, the indoor tennis center, Turner Softball Stadium, and Foley Field.

In an email to reporters, the UGAAA said the Commit to the G Campaign will also focus on generating support for three distinct areas: People, Places, and Programs.

Monies will also include fundraising for retention and growth of coaching staffs, enhanced recruiting resources, and staff leadership training. Other monies "will be devoted to both enhancing existing programs and creating new avenues for our student-athletes to achieve their highest academic, athletic, and personal ambitions during their time at UGA" per a press release.

This announcement comes following unprecedented fundraising success, during which The Georgia Bulldog Club has raised more than $200 million, largely in support of athletic facility projects through the Magill Society.

“The Commit to the G Campaign will allow us to continue our pursuit of recruiting and developing today’s champions and tomorrow’s leaders by providing an inclusive and diverse environment that allows student-athletes to achieve their highest potential,” athletic director Josh Brooks said in a statement. “I am grateful to President Morehead and the Athletic Board for their support as we begin this ambitious fundraising campaign.”

Additionally, $50 million of the campaign will be earmarked for women’s athletics priorities at Georgia to included facility-specific enhancements and upgrades that directly impact women’s varsity programs, women’s leadership development, and increased sport-specific resources, according to the email.

“We have a rich history of academic and competitive excellence in women’s athletics at Georgia. Etched in our record books are the names of some of the best to have competed in their respective sports,” said Darrice Griffin, Senior Deputy Director of Athletics. “While it is important to celebrate our trailblazers and the progress for women in sports over the last 50 years, a successful 50 for 50 Campaign will ensure we have the resources needed to sustain and advance elite-level women’s athletics at UGA for generations to come.”

To learn more about the Commit to the G Campaign, visit www.CommittotheGCampaign.com