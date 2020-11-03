Fresh off a career day in Saturday’s 14-3 win over Kentucky, running back Zamir White said his confidence is as high as it has ever been.

After tearing the ACL in each of his knees, the former five-star recruit had his share of doubters. Yet as Georgia gets ready for Saturday’s game against arch-rival Florida, White said he’s feeling the best he has in a long time.

“I’m as fast, if not faster,” said White, who was asked how his speed compared before his initial tear during the playoffs of his senior campaign.

His effort against Kentucky certainly seemed to indicate that.

White rushed 26 times for 136 yards, numbers he would love to repeat against the Gators in a game which will probably determine who comes out on top of the SEC East.

Head coach Kirby Smart said he has noticed White’s confidence starting to grow.

“Opportunities would be the first thing. I felt like he has always been really effective, to me, in terms of toughness,” Smart said. “He's getting more comfortable with our run-game. We are probably doing a better job putting a hat on a hat. When you have the run-game you have, you get better at it as you do it.”

How can UGA improve? More explosive runs.

White’s longest run so far in his one-plus year as a contributing member of the Bulldogs has been for 29 yards. His 22-yard carry against Kentucky was certainly impressive, but so far, the long, 60- and 70-yard gallops that he became known for in high school have not happened.

“I don’t feel like anything has held me back,” White said. “We play in the SEC and it’s tough to get long runs. We’ve just to keep on pounding.”

“Teams get better at defending you as you do it as well, so you have to decorate it different ways. I think we have gotten better in the run-game because we’re running similar runs and carrying them over from week to week,” Smart said. "I thought last week was one of his (better performances). There were times that he had contacted in the backfield that he turned into a five-yard run. He turned three-yard runs into six-yard runs. He ran behind his pads and he kept his balance.”