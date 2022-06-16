UGA to five-star Samson Okunlola: To be the best, play the best
Like every high school prospect, five-star lineman Samson Okunlola wants to make it to the NFL.
Georgia has sent numerous offensive tackles to the league - Andrew Thomas, Isaiah Wilson, and Isaiah Wynn just to name a few. Their pitch to Okunlola is centered around that development.
If he wants to be the best, the Bulldogs say, he needs to come to Athens and compete against the best in practice and in games.
"They have probably, arguably the best defense in college football right now," Okunlola said. "As a lineman myself, I want to go against the best of the best. Me going against a great D-end or outside linebacker who can really rush, practicing with him every single day is great."
