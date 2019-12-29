There’s little doubt that Bulldog fans will be tuned into the Adidas All-American Game for one key decision: that of five-star cornerback Kelee Ringo . While Ringo has hinted he’s already signed in the early period, mum’s the word when it comes to where he’s headed. FutureCasts have him at 100 percent to Georgia, but the Oregon Ducks made things interesting down the stretch, having hosted and impressed the recruit. Still, the Bulldogs got the final visit, and as the perceived clubhouse leader for over six months now, it would certainly come as a shock to see Ringo spurn Georgia. Crazier things have certainly happened, but pairing the lack of other offers and the time and resources the Bulldogs poured into this recruitment, it would be a tough blow to shake on the trail.

Normally a Bulldog-heavy game, the 2020 edition of the Adidas All-American Game is a bit slim where Georgia is concerned. The good news? We’ll have plenty of time to focus on the trio who made the trip to San Antonio.

Five-star tackle Tate Ratledge will seek to push for the top spot at his position. I’ll be interested to see if he can continue the eye-catching performance he put on display during the Opening this past summer, where he racked up wins against many of the nation’s best, including No. 1 overall player Bryan Bresee. Another strong showing could have Ratledge poised for a move farther up the list.

Speaking of moving up, cornerback Jalen Kimber may have fallen out of the Rivals250 during the last update, but the long-committed Texan will be seeking to prove that was a mistake. Playing on the East squad, against top prospects such as Leonard Manuel and Xzavier Henderson, should allow him to make his case.

Lastly, Kendall Milton is slated to be here, but there’s talk he may not be playing. We’ll dig deeper into that upon check-in, but it would be a shame, as I was looking forward to seeing him against the nation’s best. Still, he’ll at least be playing recruiter for the Bulldogs.