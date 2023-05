There is a science to scheduling a prospect's official visit.

Some schools like to go last in order to get the final word. Others like to receive their official visits earlier in the process to make a strong first impression.

Georgia has opted for the latter strategy many times over the past couple of years. One such example is Rivals250 offensive lineman Casey Poe, who took his first official visit to Athens May 19-21.

The weekend went just as the Bulldogs hoped.

"They set the bar very, very high for themselves," Poe said.