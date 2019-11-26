UGA’s No-Turnover Trend
PAT’s WEEKLY STAT (you likely won’t see anywhere else—and there’s probably a good reason why): Say what you will about Georgia’s offense, particularly its production—or lack thereof—during the last several games. Still, while it has often seemed stagnant, the Bulldog offense has remarkably held onto the ball at a record pace.
After turning the ball over four times in its loss against South Carolina, Georgia hasn’t committed a single turnover in five consecutive games, and has lost only eight turnovers all season (four interceptions, four fumbles). Currently, the Bulldogs’ 0.73 turnovers lost per game is tied for the fourth-fewest in the 130-member FBS:
|Turnovers lost/game
|Team (record)
|TOs lost
|INT thrown/Fumb. lost
|
0.45
|
Oregon St. (5-6)
|
5
|
4/1
|
0.64
|
Appalachian St. (10-1)
|
7
|
5/2
|
0.64
|
San Diego St. (8-3)
|
7
|
5/2
|
0.73
|
Alabama (10-1)
|
8
|
4/4
|
0.73
|
Georgia (10-1)
|
8
|
4/4
|
0.82
|
Florida Atlantic (8-3)
|
9
|
6/3
|
0.82
|
Oregon (9-2)
|
9
|
5/4
|
0.82
|
Wyoming (7-4)
|
9
|
6/3
Beginning in 1949, or when UGA’s turnover totals are first accessible, through this season, UGASports has charted the Bulldogs’ turnovers-per-game average for each year. With a turnover-high of 5.20 in 1951, and low of 1.00 (prior to this season) in both 2014 and 2018, you’ll notice that although Georgia’s per-game average has often gone up and down from season to season, the general trend has been a steady decline in turnovers—and not surprisingly—over the last 70 years:
Therefore, it should also come to no surprise that of Georgia’s top ten seasons in fewest turnovers per game entering the 2019 campaign, seven resulted in the 16-season span from 2003 through 2018. More so, at the Bulldogs’ current pace, their 0.73 turnovers lost per game would be a new record low in program history:
|Turnovers lost/game
|Season (record)
|TOs lost
|INT thrown/Fumb. lost
|
1.00
|
2014 (10-3)
|
13
|
6/7
|
1.00
|
2018 (11-3)
|
14
|
6/8
|
1.07
|
2017 (13-2)
|
16
|
9/7
|
1.08
|
1997 (10-2)
|
13
|
8/5
|
1.17
|
1988 (9-3)
|
14
|
5/9
|
1.17
|
1991 (9-3)
|
14
|
4/10
|
1.23
|
2010 (6-7)
|
16
|
8/8
|
1.29
|
2003 (11-3)
|
18
|
12/6
|
1.31
|
2007 (11-2)
|
17
|
10/7
|
1.36
|
2012 (12-2)
|
19
|
11/8
Speaking of new school records, in going back through 70 years of data, UGASports discovered that Georgia’s current streak of five games without a turnover is a program high—and has been for a couple of weeks. Beforehand, the most consecutive contests the Bulldogs had played without committing a turnover was three on two different occasions: vs. Georgia Tech in 1988—Michigan State (Gator Bowl) in the final game of 1988—Baylor in the 1989 season opener, and vs. Tennessee—Vanderbilt—Kentucky during the middle of the 1997 season.