PAT’s WEEKLY STAT (you likely won’t see anywhere else—and there’s probably a good reason why): Say what you will about Georgia’s offense, particularly its production—or lack thereof—during the last several games. Still, while it has often seemed stagnant, the Bulldog offense has remarkably held onto the ball at a record pace.

While not committing a turnover in a school-record five consecutive games, the UGA offense is only averaging what would be a school-record 0.73 turnovers per contest this season.

After turning the ball over four times in its loss against South Carolina, Georgia hasn’t committed a single turnover in five consecutive games, and has lost only eight turnovers all season (four interceptions, four fumbles). Currently, the Bulldogs’ 0.73 turnovers lost per game is tied for the fourth-fewest in the 130-member FBS:

Fewest Turnovers in the FBS Turnovers lost/game Team (record) TOs lost INT thrown/Fumb. lost 0.45 Oregon St. (5-6) 5 4/1 0.64 Appalachian St. (10-1) 7 5/2 0.64 San Diego St. (8-3) 7 5/2 0.73 Alabama (10-1) 8 4/4 0.73 Georgia (10-1) 8 4/4 0.82 Florida Atlantic (8-3) 9 6/3 0.82 Oregon (9-2) 9 5/4 0.82 Wyoming (7-4) 9 6/3

Beginning in 1949, or when UGA’s turnover totals are first accessible, through this season, UGASports has charted the Bulldogs’ turnovers-per-game average for each year. With a turnover-high of 5.20 in 1951, and low of 1.00 (prior to this season) in both 2014 and 2018, you’ll notice that although Georgia’s per-game average has often gone up and down from season to season, the general trend has been a steady decline in turnovers—and not surprisingly—over the last 70 years:

All bowl game statistics included.

Therefore, it should also come to no surprise that of Georgia’s top ten seasons in fewest turnovers per game entering the 2019 campaign, seven resulted in the 16-season span from 2003 through 2018. More so, at the Bulldogs’ current pace, their 0.73 turnovers lost per game would be a new record low in program history:

Fewest Turnovers in UGA History (beg. 1949) Turnovers lost/game Season (record) TOs lost INT thrown/Fumb. lost 1.00 2014 (10-3) 13 6/7 1.00 2018 (11-3) 14 6/8 1.07 2017 (13-2) 16 9/7 1.08 1997 (10-2) 13 8/5 1.17 1988 (9-3) 14 5/9 1.17 1991 (9-3) 14 4/10 1.23 2010 (6-7) 16 8/8 1.29 2003 (11-3) 18 12/6 1.31 2007 (11-2) 17 10/7 1.36 2012 (12-2) 19 11/8