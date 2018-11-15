It’s no secret that Kirby Smart is a huge proponent of special teams. Still, the head coach’s dedicated commitment to the often-neglected third aspect of football really didn’t hit home with me until earlier this week: “Our kids are committed to special teams,” Smart emphasized. “I try to make it the most important thing of the game, because I really think it's a selfless part of the game where guys don't get a lot of credit.”

The coach’s comments compelled me to contemplate Georgia’s top special teams units of all time. Accordingly, I came up with a complex formula—one too puzzling and tiring to fully detail here—measuring all aspects of special teams, and I mean everything—kickoff return and kickoff coverage, punt return and punt coverage, placekicking, special teams scores, and blocked kicks—beginning with the 1978 season, or when Georgia’s opposing return yardage and opposing placekicking totals were first made available.

Based on my calculations, here is my opinion of the top five special teams units in Georgia football history (or, at least for the past 40 seasons):

#5—2005: Sophomore placekicker Brandon Coutu, who made 23 of 30 field goals including three of five from 50-plus yards, spearheaded a unit which also had a net punting average, due in large part to punter Gordon Ely-Kelso, of a respectable 38.7. Although Georgia’s average return on kickoffs was less than 20 yards, the Bulldogs’ opposing net kickoff average was under 43 yards. Thomas Flowers’ 13.7 punt return average remains the fourth highest at the school by an individual over the last 40 years. Also, whereas Georgia blocked two kicks and scored one touchdown via special teams, the Bulldogs didn’t yield any of the two during the season.

#4—1978: With freshman Lindsay Scott primarily returning kickoffs (26.5-yard average—8th-best in nation), and sophomore Scott “The Returner” Woerner toting back punts (12.0-yard average), Georgia’s return game was top-notch, yet so was its kick/punt coverage. The “Wonderdog” Bulldogs, which shockingly achieved a 9-1-1 regular-season mark, allowed only 4.8 yards per punt return, a lowly 18.3-yard average on a whopping 36 opposing kickoff returns, all while not yielding a special teams touchdown, yet scoring two themselves. Another underclassman, sophomore placekicker Rex Robinson, not only made all 29 of his extra-point attempts back when a successful PAT was not necessarily automatic (roughly 90 percent of PATs were made that season in major college football compared to around 97 percent last season), but missed only two field goals—both in the same game—of 17 attempts.