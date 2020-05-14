The Georgia Bulldogs aren't going to let him leave the Peach State without a fight, however.

Texas A&M, Oregon, and Auburn are among the nationally prominent programs who've offered the Suwanee-based receiver.

The shutdown may have slowed down many things, but it has done little to stop offers from pouring in for 2022 wideout Kojo Antwi of Lambert High School.

"I spoke with Coach Todd Monken, the new offensive coordinator," Antwi said. "My high school coach told me that Georgia liked me, and they wanted to extend an offer. I gave him a call, and it was a great conversation. He said I was an explosive player, and he said somebody like me should be getting the ball a ton."

While there's been little talk of Monken as a recruiter, Antwi was quick to give some insight.

"He was very easy to talk to. We were on the phone for about twenty minutes. He wanted to know a little bit of where I come from and what my family does for a living, and he also asked if I had any questions about him," Antwi said. "I asked my questions, and it was a very smooth conversation. He talked about the receivers he’s coached in the NFL, and that was very interesting. It was players like Mike Evans, Odell Beckham, and Jarvis Landry."

Monken didn't hold back on connecting Antwi to the group.

"He said I could be the next Mike Evans," he said. "I felt honored that he was comparing me to such an elite receiver as Mike Evans."

For both the 6-foot-1 receiver and his family, it was a special moment.

"Everybody was excited. I was lost for words when they offered, because I know what kind of program Coach [Kirby] Smart is building over there," Antwi said.

And the Bulldogs' proximity to Antwi's current home at Lambert is an early factor.

"Georgia is my home state, so I’ve supported them and Texas A&M," he said. "One loss that was really devastating was the national championship against Alabama."

Now, he's looking to seeing Athens for the first time.

"I have not visited, but I do plan to when this whole pandemic is over," Antwi said. "I really want to meet Coach Smart, meet some of the players, and tour the facility."



Smart will be hoping that boosts Georgia's standing, as there's an early leader in the pack.

"Schools like Texas A&M, Florida State, Auburn, Oregon, Tennessee, and Georgia are all standing out right now. My dream school is Texas A&M," Antwi said. "Ohio State is the only one left that I hope to receive an offer from."

For Antwi, the process so far has proven interesting.

"It’s been overwhelming but fun. Recruiting is really fun, but I am taking the recruiting process really slow," he said. "I like meeting new coaches everyday, building relationships with them. It’s all exciting."

Still, he understands why schools have come knocking early, and he's already in evaluation mode.

"I think I’m an explosive player. I feel like I can change the game in a matter of seconds with my speed," Antwi said. "I'm looking for the relationship I have with the coaches, academics, and the program's success. I want a college that can not only develop me as a player, but prepare me for whatever the future holds."