UGASports - UGA’s 2021 football schedule released

The SEC Network unveiled Georgia’s football schedule for the 2021 season this afternoon.

For what will likely be a top-five showdown, the Bulldogs will open the upcoming campaign on September 4 against Clemson at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. For Georgia, it will be the first time it has faced its one-time annual rival since defeating the Tigers in the 2014 season opener. Also, it will be the first time the Bulldogs have opened a season at a neutral site other than Atlanta since kicking off the 1966 campaign against Mississippi State in Jackson, Mississippi (officially considered a neutral-sited contest, though played in Mississippi).

Georgia’s other non-conference foes include UAB (Sept. 11) and Charleston Southern (Nov. 20)—both home games. In their history, the Bulldogs have played UAB twice (2003 and 2006) and have met Charleston Southern once before (2014). After failing to play in-state rival Georgia Tech last year for the first time since 1924, Georgia will visit the Yellow Jackets in Atlanta on November 27 to cap its regular season.

Newly set dates for home conference games include matchups with South Carolina (Sept. 18), Arkansas (Oct. 2), Kentucky (Oct. 16), and Missouri (Nov. 6). Georgia hasn't played Arkansas in Athens since 2010, and hasn't defeated the Razorbacks at home since 2005.

Road conference games include at Vanderbilt (Sept. 25), at Auburn (Oct. 9), and at Tennessee (Nov. 13). After playing Auburn in the month of November for 82 consecutive regular-season meetings, the Bulldogs and Tigers will meet in October for the second straight year. Also, Georgia's game at Tennessee will be the latest the two teams have met since 1906, when the Bulldogs played the Volunteers on November 21 of that year.

After having its lone open date on October 23, Georgia will meet Florida, as customary, in neutral Jacksonville on October 30.

The SEC Championship Game is scheduled for December 4 in Atlanta. Last season, Georgia missed out on playing in the conference title game for the first time in four years.