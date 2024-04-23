ATLANTA - Bo Walker said his visit to Alabama's spring game "really wasn't nothing like that."

The Georgia running back commit had visited Athens twice just before that day, which coincided with the G-Day game in Athens. Walker's coach wanted to see Alabama, so Walker decided to go with him.

But Walker says Georgia fans have nothing to be worried about.

"I mean really nothing," Walker said when asked what Georgia has to do to keep him committed. "I really feel like I'm locked in with Georgia."