It's opening weekend at Foley Field

Even as a redshirt, pitcher Paul Farley was always around.

During games, one would find the Kennesaw native perched close to head coach Wes Johnson, charting pitches for whoever happened to be on the mound.

Flash forward to 2025.

Following an eye-opening start during the fall, the hard-throwing Farley has found quick favor with his skipper as an important member of the bullpen for Georgia, which opens the home portion of its schedule with a doubleheader Friday against the University of Illinois-Chicago. The first pitch in Game One is at 1 p.m.

“I was always charting, so every single pitch I get, whether it's a fastball, breaking ball or something, I just keep tabs,” Farley said. “We kind of look to see sequences on hitters, and we keep it throughout the weekend, just so we can build off of what we know.”

Farley is putting his knowledge to quick use.

Last Friday against Quinnipiac, Farley followed up emergency starter Zach Harris with five innings of one-hit ball with three strikeouts to notch a win in his college debut, beating the Bobcats, 9-1.

“That was great, but I’ve got to take a step back. It’s just one outing and it’s a long season,” Farley said. “So, for me, it’s just building off of that and continue going. It’s all building blocks. Just taking it one step at a time.”

Even on a staff full of power arms, it appears Johnson is counting on Farley to play a key role.

“I thought he threw the ball well, especially for his first college outing last Friday,” Johnson said. “He’s got to get better at some things, you know, he's got to cut down on his walks, but all in all, we know Paul competes. We know the moment's not going to get too big for him, I don't expect him to get so nervous he can't compete, I guess I'll say that. But Paul's going to pitch a lot for us and pitch a lot in big moments.”

Farley says the lessons he’s already learned have been invaluable.

Among them, don’t be afraid of competition.

One of Georgia’s strengths this year is a pitching staff with considerably more depth than it had last year. In the Bulldogs’ five games. In fact, 18 pitchers have already seen game action.

“The one thing that I've said the most is the competition, just within the pitching staff, at least, it's phenomenal. And that just builds within the pitchers, it's the more competition you have, the more people fight, and the more people work to keep staying in those key roles and stuff,” Farley said. “So, just everyone getting all these outings, and shoving, and doing good, it’s great.”

Working with an analytical whiz like Johnson has its advantages, too.

“If you have real data to back up your stuff, that's more than just words, because you know it's real, and you know, I got this, and that's even more confidence than you can even ask for,” Farley said. “He has so many years of experience, and to take what I know now because of what he's taught me, I'm so grateful. It honestly has helped me become the ball player I wanted to be. I don't believe that I would have gone out there and pitched five innings if it wasn't for Coach Wes and him taking the time.”