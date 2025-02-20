It's opening weekend at Foley Field

WHERE: Foley Field
WHEN: Friday DH (First game at 1 p.m.), Saturday 2 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.
RECORDS: Georgia 4-1, UIC 1-4
STARTING PITCHERS: Friday – Game 1: Charlie Goldstein, LHP, Gr. (0-0, 0.00) vs. Dillon Schueler, RHP, Jr. (0-1, 6.23); Game 2: Leighton Finley, RHP, Jr. (0-0, 2.25) vs. TBA
Saturday - Brian Zeldin, RHP, Gr. (0-0, 5.40) vs. George Eisenhardt, RHP, Jr. (0-1, 40.50); Sunday - TBA vs. Kendall Lyons, RHP, Jr. (0-0. 4.50)
TV/RADIO: ESPN+/Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Jeff Dantzler, David Johnston
Even as a redshirt, pitcher Paul Farley was always around.
During games, one would find the Kennesaw native perched close to head coach Wes Johnson, charting pitches for whoever happened to be on the mound.
Flash forward to 2025.
Following an eye-opening start during the fall, the hard-throwing Farley has found quick favor with his skipper as an important member of the bullpen for Georgia, which opens the home portion of its schedule with a doubleheader Friday against the University of Illinois-Chicago. The first pitch in Game One is at 1 p.m.
“I was always charting, so every single pitch I get, whether it's a fastball, breaking ball or something, I just keep tabs,” Farley said. “We kind of look to see sequences on hitters, and we keep it throughout the weekend, just so we can build off of what we know.”
Farley is putting his knowledge to quick use.
Last Friday against Quinnipiac, Farley followed up emergency starter Zach Harris with five innings of one-hit ball with three strikeouts to notch a win in his college debut, beating the Bobcats, 9-1.
“That was great, but I’ve got to take a step back. It’s just one outing and it’s a long season,” Farley said. “So, for me, it’s just building off of that and continue going. It’s all building blocks. Just taking it one step at a time.”
Even on a staff full of power arms, it appears Johnson is counting on Farley to play a key role.
“I thought he threw the ball well, especially for his first college outing last Friday,” Johnson said. “He’s got to get better at some things, you know, he's got to cut down on his walks, but all in all, we know Paul competes. We know the moment's not going to get too big for him, I don't expect him to get so nervous he can't compete, I guess I'll say that. But Paul's going to pitch a lot for us and pitch a lot in big moments.”
Farley says the lessons he’s already learned have been invaluable.
Among them, don’t be afraid of competition.
One of Georgia’s strengths this year is a pitching staff with considerably more depth than it had last year. In the Bulldogs’ five games. In fact, 18 pitchers have already seen game action.
“The one thing that I've said the most is the competition, just within the pitching staff, at least, it's phenomenal. And that just builds within the pitchers, it's the more competition you have, the more people fight, and the more people work to keep staying in those key roles and stuff,” Farley said. “So, just everyone getting all these outings, and shoving, and doing good, it’s great.”
Working with an analytical whiz like Johnson has its advantages, too.
“If you have real data to back up your stuff, that's more than just words, because you know it's real, and you know, I got this, and that's even more confidence than you can even ask for,” Farley said. “He has so many years of experience, and to take what I know now because of what he's taught me, I'm so grateful. It honestly has helped me become the ball player I wanted to be. I don't believe that I would have gone out there and pitched five innings if it wasn't for Coach Wes and him taking the time.”
Look for more names to get their shot on the mound
Although 18 pitchers have thrown during Georgia’s first five games, Johnson said even more names could receive some opportunities this weekend against UIC.
“We’re excited with that but still got a little disappointed I haven't got a couple of guys in that I wanted to get in that had good pre-seasons,” Johnson said. “They’ll get in, hopefully this weekend. There's still a couple more guys we want to look at that I'm, you know, I'm pretty high on.”
Among them, are Buford freshman Nate Taylor and former North Cobb Christian standout Asher Sabom.
“It gives you a chance to have a good feel for, you know, what you can do, how you can match up, you got to clean up some things with those guys,” Johnson said of his pitchers who have thrown so far. “For the most part, they've attacked the strike zone with pretty good stuff.”
This weekend’s rotation will be similar to the one used last weekend in Wilmington against UNCA and Quinnipiac.
Charlie Goldstein will start Friday’s 1 p.m. opener after going one scoreless inning last week against Quinnipiac as he continues building strength in his left elbow follow off-season surgery. It’s believed Goldstein will not go more than a couple of innings before giving way to the bullpen.
Leighton Finley (0-0, 2.25) will pitch Friday’s second game, with Brian Zeldin (0-0, 5.40) looking to cut back on the four walks that helped limit his first start Saturday against UNCW.
Sunday’s starter is TBA.
…Georgia’s bullpen has thrown 17 straight scoreless innings.
This and that
…After five road games to start the season, eighth-ranked Georgia is excited to return to Foley Field for its home opener Friday against the University of Illinois Chicago.
Due to extreme cold and windy weather in Athens, the season opener was pushed back a day. The Bulldogs (4-1) and Flames (1-3) will play a Friday doubleheader at 1 p.m., and it will be the first time the fans get a look at the latest upgrades at Foley Field which underwent a $45 million renovation. Game two against UIC will follow approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first contest. Both games will be streamed on SECN+ and available on the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network.
…Eleven different position players have started a game for the Bulldogs. Georgia’s lineup last weekend featured eight of the same starting nine with catcher the lone exception. Kolby Branch (SS), senior Robbie Burnett (2B), sophomore preseason All-American Tre Phelps (RF), Kentucky graduate Nolan McCarthy (CF), Duke graduate Devin Obee (LF), senior preseason All-SEC Slate Alford (3B/2B), Miami, Ohio graduate Ryland Zaborowski (1B) and FAU graduate Christian Adams (DH) comprised most of the lineup. Catcher Henry Hunter started three games while Daniel Jackson made one start behind the plate. Against KSU, junior Ryan Black (2B) made his debut after missing time in the fall due to a hand injury. Burnett and Zaborowski lead the team with a .308 batting average. Also, Burnett has a team-best .625 on-base percentage plus is seven-for-seven in stolen bases. Obee has a team-best six RBI including two home runs. Alford and Black have blasted the team’s other home runs.
…The $45 million renovation of Foley Field has continued to elevate both the player and fan experience at UGA’s baseball facility, often referred to as the Wrigley Field of the SEC. Georgia has played here since 1966.
The updated capacity is 3,633.
Player Development features include:
• A new pitching lab and hitting tunnels with the latest technology
• A weight room, nutrition station, and coaches’ office
• The entire playing field along with foul territory now features a new AstroTurf surface
• The two-year project began in 2024 when the Bulldogs enjoyed a new locker room and team meeting room plus the facility added stadium LED lights.
• Overall, fans have new seating options, enhanced experiences throughout the venues plus multiple new premium spaces. The stadium area is covered seating except for a new, small section down the third base line past the Bulldog dugout.