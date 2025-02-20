New Georgia staffer is a familiar name

Ty Hatcher grew up in a football family, and at 24 years old, he’s already been on the staff of three SEC programs.

He recently made it to No. 4 after Georgia tabbed the former Samford quarterback as an offensive analyst for the upcoming year, UGASports has confirmed.

If Hatcher’s name sounds familiar, it should.

His father, Chris, is the longtime head coach at Samford and mentor to Bulldog head coach Kirby Smart. Chris Hatcher gave Smart his first full-time job when he was the head coach at Valdosta State.

Ty Hatcher – who has been on campus for the past week - has risen through the coaching ranks quickly.

Previously, he served at Alabama under Bill O’Brien during O'Brien's lone season as the offensive coordinator for the Crimson Tide. Hatcher also had a season under Bobby Petrino at Texas A&M.

Last year, he worked on the staff at Oklahoma as a graduate assistant working with quarterbacks.