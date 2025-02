Early evaluations are a key part of the recruiting process.

KJ Green is the No. 6 overall player and No. 2 EDGE in the 2027 class. The past few weeks have been busy for the Stephenson High School product, as he has collected offers from Miami, Missouri, Mississippi State, Nebraska, LSU, and others.

Georgia beat all those schools by offering Green last summer after a workout in Athens. As his recruitment continues to develop, the Bulldogs have established themselves as a top contender.