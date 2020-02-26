● Look for Georgia to go heavy on defense in the next cycle—even as we see a lot of interest from elite offensive skill players.

This is probably not too much of a shock, if you’ve been keeping track of the scholarship numbers. Offense dominates the roster at the moment, and by a difference of almost fifteen scholarships (including what we presume will be some blue shirt candidates).

This is true for a couple of reasons: Georgia’s success on the defensive side of the ball; and its acute need of offensive playmakers to create a spark over the past few seasons.