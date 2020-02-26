News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-26 07:13:29 -0600') }} football Edit

UGA Recruiting 3-2-1: Cochran effect, Smart vs. Mullen, names to know now

Jake Reuse • UGASports
Staff
@ReuseRecruiting
Three observations.

Two questions.

One prediction.

All of it about Georgia recruiting.

Let's dive in.

We predict that Scott Cochran is going to make Georgia recruiting more dangerous in one key area.
THREE OBSERVATIONS

Look for Georgia to go heavy on defense in the next cycle—even as we see a lot of interest from elite offensive skill players.

This is probably not too much of a shock, if you’ve been keeping track of the scholarship numbers. Offense dominates the roster at the moment, and by a difference of almost fifteen scholarships (including what we presume will be some blue shirt candidates).

This is true for a couple of reasons: Georgia’s success on the defensive side of the ball; and its acute need of offensive playmakers to create a spark over the past few seasons.

